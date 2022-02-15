God Saves Wally West's Son & Gives Him A Flash-Style Superhero Name?

God is a DC Comics character. He pops up every now and then. Mostly that has involved characters such as The Phanom Stranger meant to be a revived Judas Iscariot, Zauriel the Archangel or The Spectre, a cosmic being who was originally a policeman murdered by criminals, returned to life by The Voice as The Spectre with a mission to eliminate evil, gaining in power over the decades, including being the Angel Of Death, with his link to God becoming more textual.

And in today's The Flash #779 from Jeremy Adams, Fernando Pasarin and Matt Ryan, The Spectre and The Flash are dealing with Eclipso, previously seen as an expression of holy vengeance. But today, Wally West – recently reunited with his wife and children – is looking to keep their family whole and turns to The Spectre.

As Wally West comes face to face with God's plan for him and his family, comparing him to Batman, famed for always having a plan that can beat anyone. Which raises the question, if Batman had long enough to plan, could he beat God? Answers in the comments, please. So Wally West takes what he has learned and applies it to his family.

And saves his only son. And in the process gives him a brand new super heroic name too. Who's going to argue with a name that came from God? Of course someone is left out of the equation.

So Jai West is now The Surge. More thoughts for Iris West's superheroic name are welcomed in the comments… and The Flash #779 is published today.

FLASH #779 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson

Unexpected heroes arrive to help the Flash in his final confrontation with Eclipso. Can Wally West move fast enough to save the universe? Find out in part three of "the Eclipso War!"

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/15/2022