Godzilla Vs X-Men in Marvel Comics Full May 2025 Solicitations

Godzilla Vs X-Men in Marvel Comics Full May 2025 solicitations, including Ultimate Incursion and the Death of The Silver Surfer...

Article Summary Marvel's May 2025 lineup features an epic Godzilla Vs X-Men showdown.

New releases spotlight iconic characters, including Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Gwenpool.

Catch exciting crossover events like Predator Vs Spider-Man and Alien Vs Avengers.

Collectible editions celebrate classics like Silver Surfer's legacy and X-Men milestones.

Marvel Comics launches their May 2025 solicits and solicitations with Godzilla Vs X-Men, as well as Giant Size X-Men, Spider-Man & Wolverine, Vision & Scarlet Witch, Gwenpool, Predator Black White And Blood, Amadeus Cho 20th Anniversary, Hulk & Doctor Strange, What If Donald Duck Became Iron Man, Venom Original Sin, Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion, It's Jeff and The Death Of The Silver Surfer...

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

When a robotics firm draws a kaiju's anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of…GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla's attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF THE MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job!

ROUND FOUR IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250308

MAR250309 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5) WOO-CHUL LEE TOTH VAR

MAR250310 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5) 50 COPY INCV LEE TOTH VIR VAR

MAR250311 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

MAR250312 – DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5) YANICK PAQUETTE VAR

(W) MacKenzie Cadenhead (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Pablo Villalobos

Each issue of Marvel Previews is a comic book-sized, 128-page, full-color guide and preview to all of Marvel's upcoming releases – it's your #1 source for advanced information on MarvelComics! This June issue features items scheduled to ship in 2025 an

In Shops: May 14, 2025

DOOMS DIVISION #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250313

MAR250314 – DOOMS DIVISION #3 (OF 5) PEACH MOMOKO VAR

MAR250315 – DOOMS DIVISION #3 (OF 5) TBD ARTIST TEAM-UP VAR

(W) Yoon Ha Lee (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Creees Lee

DOOM'S DIVISION – DIVIDED!

•Doom's new world order is tearing Asia's mightiest heroes apart!

•The newly formed Doom's Division faces destruction from within as the members turn on each other.

•As an all-out super-brawl ensues, will the team come to their senses, or is this the end of Tiger Division?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250317

MAR250316 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) CORY SMITH DOOMASAUR VAR

MAR250318 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) ADI GRANOV VAR

MAR250319 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) 50 COPY INCV GRANOV VIR VAR

MAR250320 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) RB SILVA VAR

MAR250321 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) TBD ARTIST VAR

MAR250322 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250323 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9) 100 COPY INCV TIMELES VIR VAR

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos.

•But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done.

•It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming.

•As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250324

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

A DINNER WITH DOOM!

•After DOCTOR DOOM's team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky's team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured!

•How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly…

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250328

MAR250325 – THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #4 (OF 5) ROD REIS VAR

MAR250326 – THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #4 (OF 5) ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250329 – THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #5 (OF 5) IVAN TALAVERA VAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (CA) Leinil Yu

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250330

MAR250331 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 JOSHUA CASSARA IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VAR

MAR250332 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 SEAN GALLOWAY SATURDAY MORNING VAR

MAR250333 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 EMILIO URBANO WHAT IF FF HOMAGE VAR

MAR250334 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 100 COPY INCV BW WHAT IF FF HOMAGE VAR

MAR250335 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250336 – FANTASTIC FOUR #32 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Ryan North (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Joshua Cassara

LAST ONE STANDING!

•"If you found yourself stranded somewhere in the universe with no knowledge of where you were, how quickly could you determine an answer to that question?" It's a thought experiment Mr. Fantastic had often challenged his children with – but now it's happening for real – to Valeria Richards!

•Valeria finds herself lost in a world she was never made – where even the Fantastic Four have been taken from history!

•But how could a world without the FF have survived the myriad threats it must have faced? What does it mean that the only heroes left are Jean Grey and Namor, the Sub-Mariner? And what does her brother, Franklin, have to do with all of this?

•See Val make a shocking choice you won't want to miss…with consequences that will last for the rest of this run!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

AVENGERS #26

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250337

MAR250338 – AVENGERS #26 LUCIANO VECCHIO CAPTAIN AMERICA VAR

MAR250339 – AVENGERS #26 50 COPY INCV VECCHIO CAPTAIN AMERICA VIR VAR

MAR250340 – AVENGERS #26 VALERIO SCHITI IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VAR

MAR250341 – AVENGERS #26 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250342 – AVENGERS #26 100 COPY INCV ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Valerio Schiti

THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE!

•The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL!

•Who is left to defend the world while DOOM is in power?

•And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250343

MAR250344 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6) IBAN COELLO VAR

MAR250345 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6) ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250346 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6) 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETC

MAR250347 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6) KYLE HOTZ VAR

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Luca Maresca (CA) R. B. Silva

DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES!

•The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?!

•What plans does DOOM have for this team?

•And where exactly did these heroes come from?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

RED HULK #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250348

MAR250349 – RED HULK #4 JONBOY MEYERS VAR

MAR250350 – RED HULK #4 KEN LASHLEY VAR

(W) Benjamin Percy (A / CA) Geoff Shaw

ENEMIES OF THE STATE!

•THUNDERBOLT ROSS, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK have escaped DOCTOR DOOM'S THINK TANK!

•With DOOMBOTS hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world!

•They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250351

(W) Collin Kelly, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE! FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY!

PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI!

Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience?

THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 IVAN TALAVERA VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 100 COPY INCV IVAN TALAVERA VIR VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 ARTHUR ADAMS VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 TBD ARTIST SPOILER VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 GREG CAPULLO VAR

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 25 COPY INCV LUCAS WERNECK VAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250359

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

•Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken!

•Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

RATED T

In Shops: May 07, 2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250365

MAR250370 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

MAR250366 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 MARK CHIARELLO VAR

MAR250368 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 PEPE LARRAZ IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VAR

MAR250369 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250367 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 25 COPY INCV GREG LAND VAR

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Pepe Larraz

• The cause of Spider-Man's and Rhino's rampages – and the mastermind behind it – is revealed!

•Norman Osborn ain't the only GOBLIN back in Peter's so-called life!

RATED T

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250371

MAR250372 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 50 COPY INCV HIDDEN GEM VAR

MAR250373 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VAR

MAR250374 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 100 COPY INCV CRAIN VIR VAR

MAR250375 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 MARK BAGLEY VAR

MAR250376 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 25 COPY INCV DAVID MARQUEZ VAR

MAR250377 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1 DIKE RUAN FOIL VAR

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

THWIKT!

Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come… the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for the biggest adventure in Marvel comics! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as LOGAN and PETER PARKER team up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250378

MAR250379 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) FOIL HOMAGE VAR

MAR250380 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) STEPHANIE HANS VAR

MAR250381 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV SAUVAGE VAR

MAR250382 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) 50 COPY INCV HIDDEN GEM VAR

MAR250383 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250384 – VISION & SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lorenzo Tammetta (CA) Russell Dauterman

REUNITED…UNDER FATAL CIRCUMSTANCES!

Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing people in with promises of miracles and reunions with lost loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life-and the results are unlike anything either of them expected! Marvel's original star-crossed lovers reunite for the 50th Anniversary of their wedding!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250385

MAR250386 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV GODTAIL VAR

MAR250387 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) GURIHIRU VAR

MAR250388 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) TODD NAUCK ICONIC VAR

MAR250389 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) JEEHYUNG LEE VAR

MAR250390 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV JEEHYUNG LEE VIR VAR

MAR250391 – GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5) PACO MEDINA PROMO ART VAR

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Stefano Nesi (CA) Chad Hardin

GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER!

Everyone's favorite reality-twister's life is changing, becoming darker…grittier…and bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what has she got to do with the Spectacular Spider-Man? Guest-starring: Fin Fang Foom AND Jeff the Land Shark – this one will shock you to your core!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

PREDATOR BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250392

MAR250393 – PREDATOR BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV VICENTIN

MAR250394 – PREDATOR BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4) 100 COPY INCV VIR VAR

MAR250395 – PREDATOR BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4) MAHMUD ASRAR VAR

MAR250396 – PREDATOR BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4) PAOLO VILLANELLI VAR

(W) Joe Kelly, Various (A) Alvaro Lopez, Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES FROM SOME OF THE MOST EXCITING NAMES IN COMICS!

From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL) and rising artist Álvaro L pez (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES) comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Predator trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south. A run-in with some humans from a convict colony will change the trajectory of everyone's lives and take readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe! Together with stories from superstar creators Eliot Rahal and Sarah Gailey, this anthology is a must-read for all Predator and comics fans!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 21, 2025

PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250397

MAR250398 – PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4) RYAN STEGMAN VAR

MAR250399 – PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4) 100 COPY INCV STEGMAN VIR V

MAR250400 – PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV ED MCGUINNESS

MAR250401 – PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4) TBD ARTIST VAR

(W) Ben Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Paulo Siqueira

SKINNER'S SLAUGHTER CONTINUES!

The hottest day of the year has brought a blackout to New York, and a Predator stalks the dark streets. A Predator unlike any other, "Skinner" has no clan or code, so no one is safe – including MJ, who finds herself trapped on a stalled subway train deep beneath the city. Peter researches the bloody history of this new enemy while evading Detective LaPearl, and Kraven begins his hunt for the ultimate hunter!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 28, 2025

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL U ONE LAST TIME #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250402

MAR250403 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL U ONE LAST TIME #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY

MAR250404 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL U ONE LAST TIME #2 (OF 5) 100 COPY

MAR250405 – DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL U ONE LAST TIME #2 (OF 5) VAR

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Paratore, Davide

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #2

•Wade Wilson has a lot weighing on his conscience, like a universe's worth. In fact, like a specific universe's worth…

•What kind of evil could Deadpool destroy to even that out?

•And why is this universe's S.H.I.E.L.D. dressed in HYDRA unifo-? Oh…

•That'll work.

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 07, 2025

DAREDEVIL COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250406

MAR250407 – DAREDEVIL COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3) GABRIELE DELLOTTO VAR

MAR250408 – DAREDEVIL COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3) 100 COPY INCV VIR VAR

MAR250409 – DAREDEVIL COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3) 50 COPY INCV HIDDEN GEM

MAR250410 – DAREDEVIL COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3) ESAD RIBIC VAR

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Steve McNiven

THE DAREDEVIL HAS RETURNED!

•The city is in danger, and a Man Without Fear is once again swinging through the air.

•He will soon discover that he should have been afraid.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250411

(W) Greg Pak (A) Creees Lee, Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Derrick Chew

THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMADEUS CHO'S FIRST APPEARANCE!

A TRIO OF STORIES WRITTEN BY GREG PAK EXPLORING THRILLING, MOVING AND NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN MOMENTS FROM DIFFERENT STAGES IN AMADEUS' WILD CAREER!

•First, join AMADEUS, HERCULES and THE RENEGADES on the eve of WORLD WAR HULK in a story drawn by Amadeus Cho co-creator Takeshi Miyazawa!

•Then return to the era of the TOTALLY AWESOME HULK as Amadeus and his sister MADDY CHO discover a long-hidden secret that might just break your heart.

•And finally, Amadeus in his BRAWN era tackles a shocking new threat – and emerges in a whole new form?

RATED T

In Shops: May 07, 2025

AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 LEINIL YU VAR

AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA VAR

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250414

MAR250415 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #2 (OF 5) NICOLETTA BALDARI VAR

MAR250416 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV YAGAWA VAR

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Damian Couceiro (CA) Alan Davis

TOKYO FREEZE-OUT!

A seemingly supernatural threat crashes MARIKO YASHIDA's home, but WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT are ready to defend! However, they cannot be prepared for the ghostly SNOW SAMURAI and the startling changes it presages! But as a mysterious artifact turns up, what deeper connection between WOLVERINE, MARIKO and KITTY will shape their shared destiny? Chris Claremont's previously untold tale continues, as we learn more about this period of their history, which defined these fan-favorite characters as we know them today.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250417

MAR250418 – ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5) ARIO ANINDITO VAR

MAR250419 – ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5) J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR

MAR250420 – ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV VIR VAR

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Zulema Scotto Lavina (CA) Kaare Andrews

• A powerless Rogue and Magneto race to stop Zaladane's plot before it plunges the Savage Land into a second Ice Age!

•But what can a girl from Mississippi do against a god?

•And, even if she can stop the ascension, is Rogue saving the Savage Land just to hand it over to Zaladane?!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

CABLE LOVE AND CHROME #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250421

(W) David Pepose (A) Mike Henderson (CA) Ian Churchill

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – ACROSS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

Across countless eras, the time-traveling mutant known as Cable has been charged with protecting the timestream…but now he might be responsible for its destruction! Having gone back in time to rescue Resistance leader Avery Ryder from the deadly Techno-Organic virus, Cable has unwittingly unleashed the threat of Cicada across the timestream – with the fate of the universe at stake, can Cable still find a way to save the woman he loves? Or will he be forced to pay a heart-wrenching cost in order to stop Cicada's revenge? Don't miss out on this pulse-pounding battle across past, present and future that will leave Cable changed forever!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

WOLVERINE #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250422

MAR250423 – WOLVERINE #9 ROD REIS VAR

MAR250424 – WOLVERINE #9 25 COPY INCV CORY SMITH VAR

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Javier Pina (CA) Martin Coccolo

YOU CAN'T GO HOME AGAIN…

LOGAN begins his new quest after the shocking events of last month's anniversary issue. First stop brings him back to the HOWLETT ESTATE… but he ain't alone! HARPOON and VERTIGO have designs on WOLVERINE…and they're not the only ones!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 14, 2025

PSYLOCKE #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250425

MAR250426 – PSYLOCKE #7 TBD ARTIST IMPOSSIBLE VAR

MAR250427 – PSYLOCKE #7 SCOTT FORBES PSYLOCKE VAR

MAR250428 – PSYLOCKE #7 50 COPY INCV SCOTT FORBES PSYLOCKE VIR VAR

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Mahmud Asrar

• Something is haunting Psylocke! A ghost? A demon? A memory?

•Can Psylocke and Magik get to the bottom of this metaphysical mutant mystery?

•And how will Rogue take it when a contingent from the rival X-Men team arrives in Louisiana to speak with DEATHDREAM?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

MAGIK #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250429

MAR250430 – MAGIK #5 NAYOUNG WOOH VAR

MAR250431 – MAGIK #5 10 COPY INCV PEACH MOMOKO DESIGN VAR

MAR250432 – MAGIK #5 LEIRIX MAGIK VAR

MAR250433 – MAGIK #5 100 COPY INCV LEIRIX MAGIK VIR VAR

(W) Ashley Allen (A) German Peralta (CA) J. Scott Campbell

THE FIFTH SEAL IS OPENED!

•With Liminal's release on the horizon and Darkchild's power growing, Magik is out of time to save the world.

•Can Cal and Dani Moonstar turn the tide?

•Or did Magik know exactly how things would end when she surrounded herself with Demon Slayers?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

PHOENIX #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250434

MAR250435 – PHOENIX #11 JOE QUESADA VAR

MAR250436 – PHOENIX #11 50 COPY INCV JOE QUESADA VIR VAR

MAR250437 – PHOENIX #11 PEACH MOMOKO VAR

MAR250438 – PHOENIX #11 TBD ARTIST ASKANI VAR

MAR250439 – PHOENIX #11 TBD ARTIST SPOILER VAR

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Roi Mercado (CA) Lucas Werneck

A BOOMING VOICE SOUNDS ACROSS THE COSMOS…

•…the voice of EGO, THE LIVING PLANET – and he speaks in distress: of a great imbalance! A fracturing! A coming death…And the only one who can stand in its way is the PHOENIX! But that's not all…

•In this all-new arc, JEAN GREY's calling to space and responsibility to the galaxy becomes suddenly, critically personal with the return of a long-lost loved one – whose presence will throw everything Jean knows into total chaos!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250440

MAR250441 – LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #6 MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VAR

MAR250442 – LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #6 SIMONE DI MEO X-23 VAR

MAR250443 – LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #6 50 COPY INCV DI MEO X-23 VIR VAR

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Giada Belviso, Elena Casagrande

FAMILY MATTERS!

LAURA faces a shocking decision! The WOLVERINE family tree can get pretty complex, but what could be more perfect than Laura living happily with her DOTING FATHER by the name of LOGAN and her beloved SISTER, the incomparable GABBY? In fact, wouldn't leaving behind her life of DEATH and ASSASSINATION the dream? Or is it the perfect trap?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

STORM #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250444

MAR250445 – STORM #8 MICHELE BANDINI VAR

MAR250446 – STORM #8 EJIKURE STORM VAR

MAR250447 – STORM #8 50 COPY INCV EJIKURE STORM VIR VAR

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

• STORM does not lie. We all know that. But in the aftermath of the X-MANHUNT, STORM has been put under investigation by the F.B.I.!

•Will STORM have to perjure herself or face jail time for assisting fugitive CHARLES XAVIER?

•Meanwhile, MAGGOTT enjoys having to run the STORM SANCTUARY solo – using the opportunity to organize an MMA-style battle of the POWER-SHIFTERS (SHE-HULK, JUGGERNAUT, GENTLE, BIG BERTHA, etc.). Who will come out on top?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250448

MAR250449 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #9 TBD ARTIST VAR

(W) Eve Ewing (A / CA) Carmen Carnero

The team figures out the truth about Sheldon Xenos' true identity, and EMMA FROST has to go somewhere she really, really doesn't want to go – deep inside the mind of one of her worst enemies, SINISTER!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

UNCANNY X-MEN #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250450

(W) Gail Simone (A / CA) David Marquez

The Uncanny X-Men thought that Haven House was a safe place, a place to call home. But is it more than that? What is the history of the hidden landscape UNDER the Louisiana swampland, and what does it want with the young OUTLIERS? Long-held secrets revealed, and a part of X-history never before shown threatens to break both teams apart!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

UNCANNY X-MEN #15

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250455

MAR250456 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 DAVID MARQUEZ IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VAR

MAR250457 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 FANYANG MYSTIQUE VAR

MAR250458 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 50 COPY INCV FANYANG MYSTIQUE VIR VAR

MAR250454 – UNCANNY X-MEN #14 25 COPY INCV MEGHAN HETRICK VAR

(W) Gail Simone (A / CA) David Marquez

WHO WILL BE THE VOICE OF DARKNESS?

With one young mutant taken hostage in the underworld of the DARK ARTERY, it's left to the remaining Outliers to lead the UNCANNY X-MEN to try to steal them back…but the ultimate terror blocks the way. THE VOICE OF DARKNESS seeks a new home, and violence and fear will follow whoever takes that mantle!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250459

MAR250460 – WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 5) STEVE SKROCE VAR

(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Chris Cross

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN!

When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

X-FACTOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250461

MAR250462 – X-FACTOR #10 ALAN QUAH VAR

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR A MUTANT TO SERVE?

•General Mills gives X-Factor one final test of loyalty!

•How will Angel, Pyro and the others complete their mission without selling out their people?

•Can Havok still make a difference?

•And what final secret is X-Factor hiding?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

X-MEN #16

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250463

MAR250464 – X-MEN #16 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VAR

MAR250465 – X-MEN #16 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250466 – X-MEN #16 100 COPY INCV ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

MAR250467 – X-MEN #16 GERARDO SANDOVAL 3K X-MEN VAR

MAR250468 – X-MEN #16 25 COPY INCV AKA VAR

(W) Jed MacKay (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

MEET THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN?

There are mutants who call themselves X-Men in Alaska and Louisiana and Chicago. But as Cyclops' team find themselves in more than one set of crosshairs dealing with a mutant crisis in Alaska, a new group of enemies make themselves known: They are the X-Men, who are sponsored by 3K in their bid for possession of the future of mutantkind!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250469

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) German Peralta (CA) Terry Dodson

TWO DEFENDERS REUNITE FOR A JOURNEY INTO THE PSYCHE OF BRUCE BANNER!

•When BRUCE BANNER needs help, he goes to the only doctor who is willing to see him: DOCTOR STEPHEN STRANGE!

•Travel back to the origin of THE INCREDIBLE HULK with J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI and GERMÁN PERALTA as they answer the question: Can you truly change the past?

•PLUS: MAY PARKER and AGATHA HARKNESS team up in the most unlikely manner – THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1 GERMAN PERALTA VAR

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1 25 COPY INCV KYLE HOTZ VAR

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1 NATACHA BUSTOS VAR

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250473

(W) Steve Behling (A / CA) Donald Soffritti

FROM FOWL TO SHELL-HEAD!

•Inspired by the very first appearance of IRON MAN in TALES OF SUSPENSE #39, DONALD DUCK finds himself in the clutches of the BEAGLE BOYS, forced to build a machine designed to crack into his UNCLE SCROOGE's Money Bin!

•Donald has other plans and builds the ultimate suit of armor!

•Can the fearless fowl foil the plans of the Beagle Boys and make it to his date with DAISY DUCK?

ALL AGES

In Shops: May 28, 2025

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 DAN PANOSIAN VAR

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 MARK BROOKS VAR

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 GOOFY IRON MAN VAR

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 100 COPY INCV VIR VAR

WHAT IF DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG VAR

VENOM ORIGINAL SIN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250479

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Scott Koblish, Matt Horak (CA) Clayton Crain

Eddie Brock had become the King in Black, with power over all symbiote-kind through space and time! Could you blame him for wanting to use that power to go back to the time when Peter Parker wore the symbiote and fix a terrible moment in his past? Unfortunately, one small change can make ripples that can destroy a world…and Eddie needs to use his great power to put right what he put wrong.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

VENOM ORIGINAL SIN #1 SCOTT KOBLISH VAR

VENOM ORIGINAL SIN #1 25 COPY INCV CLAYTON CRAIN VIR VAR

ITS JEFF JEFF WEEK #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250482

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gustavo Duarte (A / CA) Gurihiru

WREAKING HAVOC ON LAND AND SEA…IT'S JEFF!

Follow everyone's favorite land shark as he spreads his charming chaos across the Marvel Universe! For the first time in print, you can read issues #25-36 of Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru's original IT'S JEFF infinity comic, plus five delightful tales from Gustavo Duarte's JEFF WEEK! Jeff tags along for some adventures with fan-favorites like the X-Men, Spider-Man, Hulk, and many more! But don't underestimate this little shark – his adorable antics may cause more of a comm-ocean than these heroes can handle… COLLECTING: It's Jeff Infinity Comic (2021) #25-36, Jeff Week Infinity Comic (2024) #1-5.

ALL AGES

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250483

MAR250484 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5 LEINIL YU ULTIMATE SPECIAL VAR

MAR250485 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5 SIMONE DI MEO VAR

MAR250486 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5 25 COPY INCV STEPHEN SEGOVIA VAR

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE!

Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine's past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250487

MAR250488 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16 25 COPY INCV JAVIER GARRON VAR

MAR250489 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16 ROD REIS ULTIMATE SPECIAL VAR

(W) Bryan Hill (A / CA) Stefano Caselli

Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250490

MAR250491 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17 SANDOVAL ULTIMATE SPECIAL VAR

MAR250492 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17 25 COPY INCV PETE WOODS VAR

MAR250493 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17 IVAN TALAVERA VAR

MAR250494 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17 100 COPY INCV IVAN TALAVERA VIR VAR

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN!

•All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other!

•Fortunately, Spider-Man's not facing this one alone…catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250495

MAR250496 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 KYLE HOTZ ULTIMATE SPECIAL VAR

MAR250497 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 25 COPY INCV DAVID BALDEON VAR

MAR250498 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 10 COPY INCV PEACH MOMOKO DESIGN VAR

MAR250499 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #15 TBD ARTIST VAR

(W) Peach Momoko (A / CA) Peach Momoko

A "NEW AGE" IS UPON US!

Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ULTIMATES #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250500

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE!

Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

EDDIE BROCK CARNAGE #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250504

MAR250505 – EDDIE BROCK CARNAGE #4 25 COPY INCV SERGIO DAVILA VAR

MAR250506 – EDDIE BROCK CARNAGE #4 GLEB MELNIKOV VAR

(W) Charles Soule (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Iban Coello

A REVIVAL TO DIE FOR!

Eddie and Carnage travel to the Windy City following a tip that the notorious serial killer MUSE has returned from the dead to continue his work. The hunter will become the hunted when Carnage springs a deadly trap. Meanwhile, Misty Knight circles in on Eddie's whereabouts.

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ALL NEW VENOM #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250507

MAR250508 – ALL NEW VENOM #6 25 COPY INCV EJ SU VAR

MAR250509 – ALL NEW VENOM #6 TBD ARTIST VAR

MAR250510 – ALL NEW VENOM #6 LOGAN LUBERA IMPOSSIBLE VAR

MAR250511 – ALL NEW VENOM #6 LUCAS WERNECK SPOILER VAR

MAR250512 – ALL NEW VENOM #6 50 COPY INCV LUCAS WERNECK SPOILER VIR VAR

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

THE ORIGIN OF THE ALL-NEW VENOM!

Now we know WHO the All-New Venom is…the question is HOW? What happened after the events of the Venom War? Why did the symbiote choose this host – and why can't they separate? Jackpot confronts Venom – and she may not like what she finds out!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #15

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250513

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Andres Genolet (CA) Mark Bagley

IT'S ELEMENTARY, MY DEAR SPIDER-MEN!

•Tragedy strikes and rising-star super hero ELEMENTARY goes missing.

•While every Coffee Bean-frequenting super hero (and villain) joins the search, the SPIDER-MEN take a risky gamble to solve the mystery before it's too late!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #33

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250514

MAR250515 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #33 LOGAN LUBERA CONNECT VAR

MAR250516 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #33 25 COPY INCV ROGE ANTONIO VAR

MAR250517 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #33 TAURIN CLARKE VAR

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Marco Renna (CA) Federico Vicentini

WAR-CRY LEADS THE NEW HERALDS OF ARES INTO BATTLE!

SPIDER-MAN's first task as spider-god Anansi's herald? BATTLE TO THE DEATH against Anansi's ancient enemy, ARES, GOD OF WAR! HERCULES may lend Miles his strength against his old foe, but Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares' own champions. Introducing War-Cry, Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water!

RATED T

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SPIDER-GWEN THE GHOST-SPIDER #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250518

MAR250519 – SPIDER-GWEN THE GHOST-SPIDER #13 NIMIT MALAVIA VAR

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Mark Brooks

RISING FROM THE ASHES!

Ghost-Spider's adventures in space continue as she tries to bring the power of the Cosmic Cube to heel and prevent King Loki from using it to remake the universe in his image. But with its immense psychic power seemingly too much for her mind to handle alone, she'll need the help of the most powerful telepath in the cosmos…PHOENIX!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

SPIDER-BOY #19

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250520

MAR250521 – SPIDER-BOY #19 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VAR

(W) Dan Slott (A / CA) Paco Medina

SPIDER-BOY VS. MR. NEGATIVE…SOLO!

•MR. NEGATIVE and his Inner Demons need something that SPIDER-BOY has.

•SPIDER-MAN's one rule for SPIDER-BOY is that he can't face any A-list villains as they're just too dangerous, and it doesn't get much more A-list or dangerous than Mr. Negative.

•But when Negative takes Spider-Man out of the fight, Spider-Boy doesn't have much of a choice but to break the rules!

RATED T

In Shops: May 28, 2025

X-MEN #135 FACSIMILE ED

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250522

(W) Chris Claremont (A / CA) John Byrne

The Phoenix Saga shifts into high gear as Jean Grey wields the godlike power of Dark Phoenix! Try as they might to reach the teammate they love, the X-Men are mere playthings to this elemental angel of death – and soon Dark Phoenix leaves them behind to embrace her destiny in the stars. But the fateful cosmic choice she makes ill irrevocably change the course not only of Jean Grey's life, but also those of all the X-Men – and the scope of the entire Marvel Universe! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #135.

Marvel is reprinting the complete DEATH OF PHOENIX SAGA issues as they originally appeared!

ALL AGES

In Shops: May 28, 2025

X-MEN #135 FACSIMILE ED 25 COPY INCV NICOLETTA BALDARI VAR

FANTASTIC FOUR #48 FACSIMILE ED

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250524

(W) Stan Lee (A / CA) Jack Kirby

The astonishing first chapter of the all-time-classic saga that fans call the Galactus Trilogy! Everything changes for the Fantastic Four – and the entire Marvel Universe – when they meet the enigmatic Silver Surfer, herald to the world-eating Galactus! The FF are still reeling from being caught between the Inhumans and Black Bolt's treacherous brother, Maximus the Mad, when the sky above New York City is seemingly engulfed in flame – and soon the Watcher arrives with a portent of doom. The Silver Surfer, wielder of the awesome Power Cosmic, is on his way to Earth as the advance scout for one of the most powerful entities in the universe. And when the being known as Galactus arrives, this world will be his next meal! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #48.

Marvel is reprinting the original GALACTUS TRILOGY as it originally appeared, over the next three months!

ALL AGES

In Shops: May 21, 2025

FANTASTIC FOUR #48 FACSIMILE ED 25 COPY INCV CLARKE VAR

SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250526

MAR250527 – SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5) FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VAR

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Greg Pak (A) Eder Messias (CA) Taurin Clarke

FALLING STARS!

•Sam Wilson has taken a beating, but he cannot give up, even in the face of…a mutated RED HULK?!

•And can he consider Josiah X – the SHADOW SOLDIER – an ally?

•See who survives when it all falls down!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250528

MAR250529 – DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #3 (OF 5) DAVID YARDIN VAR

(W) Derek Landy (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Geoff Shaw

STRANGE GETS TROLLED?

•STEPHEN STRANGE, the once Earth-bound Sorcerer Supreme, is in over his head – ASGARD is about to eat him alive!

•He needs the skull of a dark troll – and in Asgard, that means wading into battle. But can Strange do what Asgard requires of him, or is his mission to become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard doomed?

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT RED BAND #10 (POLYBAG)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250530

MAR250531 – WEREWOLF BY NIGHT RED BAND #10 PAULO SIQUEIRA VAR (POLYBAG)

(W) Jason Loo (A) Sergio Davila (CA) E.M Gist

THE VIOLENT AND VISERCERAL FINALE!

The road to the next horror epic in the Marvel Universe starts here!

EXPLICIT CONTENT

In Shops: May 28, 2025

DAREDEVIL UNLEASH HELL RED BAND #5 (OF 5) (POLYBAG)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250532

MAR250533 – DAREDEVIL UNLEASH HELL RED BAND #5 (OF 5) TAN VAR (POLYBAG)

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Valentina Pinti, Jos? Luis (CA) Paulo Siqueira

IF YOU CAN'T TAKE THE HEAT, GET OUT OF HELL'S KITCHEN!

Daredevil and Ghost Rider team up in an fiery fight against demons and the darkest part of Elektra's soul! But will their combined efforts be enough to defeat Muse's forces and free his grip on Morgan's soul? Or will the trio find themselves consumed by their sins and trapped in hell forever?!

EXPLICIT CONTENT

In Shops: May 21, 2025

WEST COAST AVENGERS #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250534

MAR250535 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 JTC NEGATIVE SPACE VIR VAR

MAR250536 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 DAVID BALDEON IMPOSSIBLE VAR

MAR250537 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250538 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

WILL THE REAL WONDER MAN PLEASE STAND UP?

•KILLERWATT is the first reformed* villain in a work-release program built by Tony Stark for his West Coast Avengers team, but he still needs some work to soften those rough edges.

•What better way to gain the public's trust than by taking on a revered Avengers legacy name like WONDER MAN?!

•Only one problem: SIMON WILLIAMS, the REAL WONDER MAN, is still alive and kickin'!

•*He's doing his best, and his best ain't that great.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

POWER MAN TIMELESS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250539

MAR250540 – POWER MAN TIMELESS #4 (OF 5) ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250541 – POWER MAN TIMELESS #4 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR VAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Bernard Chang (CA) Andrei Bressan

"FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE, THE POWER'S THE ONLY REAL FRIEND YOU'RE EVER GONNA HAVE." – ROBERT REYNOLDS

•The skill of the Iron Fist, the rage of the Hulk, and the might of the Sentry have all failed against Aeon the Knife.

•As Aeon prepares for his assault on Earth, Power Man must consider unleashing the final power available to him: the darkness of the Void.

•But is Luke Cage trading one monster for another?

RATED T

In Shops: May 21, 2025

INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250542

MAR250543 – INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5) DAVID BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR

MAR250544 – INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5) INHYUK LEE CHARACTER VAR

MAR250545 – INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5) 50 COPY INCV LEE CHARACTER VIR VAR

(W) Derek Landy (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Salvador Larroca

• The Infinity Watch have been restored to their full potential, but even that may not be enough to save their reality while Zavala has THE INFINITY BLADE and all of the INFINITY STONES!

•And if they succeed, is the universe any safer with these loose cannons in possession of the Infinity Stones?!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 28, 2025

MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250546

MAR250547 – MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #8 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250548 – MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #8 100 COPY INCV VIR SKETCH VAR

MAR250549 – MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #8 SERGIO DAVILA VAR

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Dev Pramanik, Davide Paratore

CARVER EARNS HER CUT!

And her namesake! Wielding an sword from Vanaheim and with an ax to grind, ACHILLES' FAIRCHILD'S right-hand woman and most dangerous enforcer, CARVER, has been ordered to kill Moon Knight! Moon Knight's already gotten stomped by Fairchild himself and only lived by the grace of his God, Khonshu! But the Moon God's patience is wearing thin and Carver's blade craves blood!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

DEADPOOL #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250550

MAR250551 – DEADPOOL #14 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VAR

MAR250552 – DEADPOOL #14 PASQUAL FERRY VAR

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke

CULT FICTION!

The DEADPOOLS take the fight to the CULT of DEATH GRIP…but even in death, it seems their diabolical leader keeps a tight hold on them! HORDES OF UNDEAD MYSTICS. That's the job, Deadpool!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 07, 2025

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250553

MAR250554 – DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #5 IBAN COELLO VAR

MAR250555 – DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #5 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250556 – DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #5 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Ben Percy (A / CA) Joshua Cassara

END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT!

WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL serve STRYFE as his X-CUTIONERS! This could very well be the end of human and mutant life on Earth…so what is Stryfe's endgame?

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 28, 2025

IRON MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250557

MAR250558 – IRON MAN #8 RON LIM IMPOSSIBLE VAR

MAR250559 – IRON MAN #8 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250560 – IRON MAN #8 100 COPY INCV ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

MAR250561 – IRON MAN #8 TBD ARTIST VAR

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Yasmine Putri

THE IRON SELLOUT!

After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

HELLVERINE #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250562

MAR250563 – HELLVERINE #6 CHRIS CAMPANA VAR

MAR250564 – HELLVERINE #6 10 COPY INCV RAFFAELE IENCO DESIGN VAR

(W) Ben Percy (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Kendrick Lim

HELL HULK SMASH!

A new demon sets foot on Earth – and is HELLVERINE even powerful enough to stop its rampage?! Be there for the first full appearance of this "HELL HULK," and watch it smash its way into the Marvel Universe!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 14, 2025

NEW CHAMPIONS #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250565

MAR250566 – NEW CHAMPIONS #5 25 COPY INCV NAO FUJI VAR

MAR250567 – NEW CHAMPIONS #5 RICKIE YAGAWA VAR

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Gleb Melnikov

LOVE IS IN THE AIR!

•As Amaranth returns to help the team with some magical problems, a team romance begins to bud!

•But is everyone on board with this tryst?

•Or is trouble bubbling right below the surface for our teen team?

RATED T

In Shops: May 28, 2025

DAREDEVIL #21

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250568

MAR250569 – DAREDEVIL #21 SERGIO DAVILA VAR

MAR250570 – DAREDEVIL #21 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250571 – DAREDEVIL #21 100 COPY INCV ROSS TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jos? Luis (CA) John Romita Jr.

HELL'S KITCHEN IS ROTTING!

Still reeling after the harrowing nightmares of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is in uncharted territory! He may be surrounded by familiar faces, friends and foes – something's wrong… he can SMELL it! Nothing can escape The Man Without Fear and even amidst all the chaos and commotion of the city, something is festering inside Hell's Kitchen and eating its inhabitants alive…INCLUDING MATT!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 07, 2025

IMMORTAL THOR #23

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250572

MAR250573 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 COCCOLO DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR VAR

MAR250574 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI IMPOSSIBLE VAR

MAR250575 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 25 COPY INCV MARIA WOLF VAR

MAR250576 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250577 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 100 COPY INCV ROSS TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

GODWAR!

•The All-Father had battled to the middle of the endless city – and now he faced the beast at the center of the maze.

•Kemur, who was bull and hawk and serpent, who was fire and the sword, now faced Thor Odinson…and perhaps neither would survive.

•This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the God of Violence.

RATED T+

In Shops: May 14, 2025

INCREDIBLE HULK #25 WRAPAROUND CVR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250578

MAR250579 – INCREDIBLE HULK #25 CHRIS GIARRUSSO VAR

MAR250580 – INCREDIBLE HULK #25 25 COPY INCV PAULO SIQUEIRA VAR

MAR250581 – INCREDIBLE HULK #25 NIC KLEIN IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VAR

MAR250582 – INCREDIBLE HULK #25 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIR VAR

MAR250583 – INCREDIBLE HULK #25 100 COPY INCV TIMELESS VIR SKETCH VAR

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A / CA) Nic Klein

THE INCREDIBLE HULK VERSUS THE MIGHTY THOR!

Bruce Banner and Charlie's search for Doctor Strange now points toward ASGARD…but when the gateway opens, the way is blocked by the Odinson, who recognizes Charlie as the vessel for an ancient and powerful enemy! Don't miss this OVERSIZED and MOST EPIC REMATCH in Marvel history!

RATED T+

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250584

MAR250585 – ALIENS VS AVENGERS #4 (OF 4) JESSICA FONG VAR

MAR250586 – ALIENS VS AVENGERS #4 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV EM GIST VAR

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A / CA) Esad Ribic

FINALE! THE SINISTER PLOT REVEALED!

Earth's mightiest heroes abandoned their home planet to save humanity from the Xenomorph threat. Now, they've arrived on Mars – current refuge of the X-Men. But the twisted machinations of Mister Sinister might spell doom for them all… Don't miss the EPIC CONCLUSION of Hickman and Ribic's CROSSOVER MASTERPIECE!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: May 07, 2025

STAR WARS LEGACY OF VADER #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250587

MAR250588 – STAR WARS LEGACY OF VADER #4 FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANN VAR

MAR250589 – STAR WARS LEGACY OF VADER #4 25 COPY INCV DAVID MARQUEZ VAR

MAR250590 – STAR WARS LEGACY OF VADER #4 MARC ASPINALL VAR

(W) Charles Soule (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Derrick Chew

KYLO REN EXPLORES ANAKIN AND PADMÉ'S PAST ON NABOO!

•KYLO and VANEÉ journey to the home planet of Kylo's grandmother, PADMÉ AMIDALA, to learn more of VADER'S dark secrets.

•Kylo must battle against STORG VERUNA and his raiders!

•And who will rule NABOO when all is said and done?

RATED T

In Shops: May 21, 2025

STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250591

MAR250592 – STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #4 (OF 5) ROSS VAR

MAR250593 – STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #4 (OF 5) MOVIE VAR

(W) Jody Houser (A) Will Sliney (CA) Phil Noto

NIGHTMARE ABOVE ERIADU!

KEEVE TRENNIS and her team of battle-weary Jedi must face their biggest challenge…and their greatest fear. The NAMELESS strike as you've never seen them before. What is the secret of the Nightmare Fleet? And how can TEY SIRREK defend himself against the person he loves most?

Rated T

In Shops: May 28, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC FEAR OF THE JEDI #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250594

MAR250595 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC FEAR OF THE JEDI #4 (OF 5) 10TH ANN

MAR250596 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC FEAR OF THE JEDI #4 (OF 5) HARVEY VA

(W) Scott Cavan (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Phil Noto

NIGHTMARE ABOVE ERIADU!

KEEVE TRENNIS and her team of battle-weary Jedi must face their biggest challenge…and their greatest fear. The NAMELESS strike as you've never seen them before. What is the secret of the Nightmare Fleet? And how can TEY SIRREK defend himself against the person he loves most?

Rated T

In Shops: May 21, 2025

STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250597

MAR250598 – STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3 DAN JURGENS CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR

MAR250599 – STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3 RAMON ROSANAS VAR

MAR250600 – STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3 25 COPY INCV SARA PICHELLI VAR

MAR250601 – STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3 TAURIN CLARKE LIGHTSABER VAR

MAR250602 – STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3 100 COPY INCV LIGHTSABER VIR VAR

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Rahzzah

QUI-GON JINN AND OBI-WAN KENOBI BATTLE GIANT MONSTERS!

ALL SPLASH PAGES! ALL ACTION!

The most unusual Jedi Knights tale ever told! QUI-GON and OBI-WAN defy death in an epic attempt to save the life of SENATOR BAIL ORGANA on a planet full of skyscraper-sized monsters!

Rated T

In Shops: May 14, 2025

ARCHIVE ED MSH SECRET WARS GALLERY EDITION HC FIRST ISSUE

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250603

(W) Jim Shooter (A) Bob Layton (A / CA) Mike Zeck

THE GREATEST CROSSOVER OF THEM ALL, BOLDLY RE-PRESENTED IN ITS ORIGINAL FORM, ADS AND ALL!

Drawn from Earth across the stars, the Marvel Universe's greatest villains and heroes are set against one another by the mysterious and unbelievably powerful Beyonder, with the winners promised the ultimate prize. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies clash, one among them is unwilling to settle for anything less than godhood. Can even the combined might of the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe? Featuring shocking twists and turns – including the debut of the new Spider-Woman, a major status-quo change for the Thing and the origin of Spider-Man's alien costume!

Collecting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS (1984) #1-12 FACSIMILE EDITIONS.

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

ARCHIVE ED MSH SECRET WARS GALLERY EDITION HC HIDDEN GEM DM

ARCHIVE ED MSH SECRET WARS GALLERY EDITION HC COLLECT DM VAR

PHOENIX THE DEATH & REBIRTH OF JEAN GREY OMNIBUS HC

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250606

(W) Grant Morrison, Various (A) Igor Kordey, Various (CA) Artgerm

THE EPIC MYTHOLOGY OF THE PHOENIX IN A SINGLE, UNCANNY OMNIBUS!

The classic Dark Phoenix Saga was just the start: The cosmic firebird's fate remained intertwined with that of Jean Grey through her cycle of life, death and rebirth – and even took a few other hosts along the way! This volume collects the biggest Phoenix stories of the 21st century – from the epic future of "Here Comes Tomorrow" to the seismic war between the Avengers and the X-Men, plus the blockbuster returns that show you can never keep Jean Grey down for long!

Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #128, #139-141 and #146-154; X-MEN: PHOENIX – ENDSONG #1-5; X-MEN: PHOENIX – WARSONG #1-5; AVENGERS VS. X-MEN #0-12; JEAN GREY (2017) #1-11; GENERATIONS: PHOENIX & JEAN GREY; PHOENIX RESURRECTION: THE RETURN OF JEAN GREY #1-5; and material from POINT ONE (2011) #1.

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

PHOENIX THE DEATH & REBIRTH OF JEAN GREY OMNIBUS HC DM VAR

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250608

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Lee Garbett, Various (CA) Alex Ross

DEATH IS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR JED MACKAY'S MAGICAL RUN!

When Stephen Strange is murdered, his friends mourn, his enemies rage at having been deprived of the killing blow and dark forces set their sights on an unprotected Earth. As the planet's remaining magicians race to protect our world, one very surprising investigator must unravel the mystery of Doctor Strange's murder. But can he do it before his own time runs out? In the aftermath, Earth needs a new Sorcerer Supreme – and Clea Strange is the ideal candidate! But as Clea faces threats including the Harvestman, the Shadow Knight and her own mother, Umar, she remains determined to find a way to bring her husband back to life. But even if Doctor Strange can return, his own greatest enemy may well be…himself! Guest-starring the new Secret Defenders! Collecting

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1-5, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN, STRANGE (2022) #1-10 and DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #1-18.

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC DM VAR

TOMB OF DRACULA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEAL ADAMS CVR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250610

MAR250611 – TOMB OF DRACULA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 GENE COLAN DM VAR

(W) Marv Wolfman, Various (A) Gene Colan, Various (CA) Neal Adams

THE LORD OF VAMPIRES STARS IN AN ACCLAIMED SERIES FROM MARVEL'S CLASSIC ERA OF HORROR!

He rose from the grave in 1972, ushering in an Age of Horror like nothing seen before or since! Now behold the Prince of Darkness' first encounters with his most implacable enemies of the era, including legendary Blade the Vampire Hunter! With ghosts, mutants, mad scientists and more! Plus: A tour of the Lord of the Vampires' earlier U.S. activities, with such stops as the Pool of Blood and the Devil's Heart! Featuring Werewolf by Night and Lilith, Daughter of Dracula!

Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #1-31, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #15, GIANT-SIZE CHILLERS #1 and GIANT-SIZE DRACULA #2-4.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME AVENGERS EXPANSION HC

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250612

(W) Matt Forbeck (CA) Paco Medina, Jesus Aburtov

Earth's mightiest super heroes – the Avengers – finally get the big-book treatment that fans have been waiting for!

AVENGERS EXPANSION features many of Marvel's most popular super heroes – like Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hulk and Thor – plus countless others Avengers and their most villainous foes. It also includes rules for how to craft iconic weapons (like Cap's shield or Thor's hammer), build your own headquarters (like Avengers Tower), and handle battles between large groups of foes. Get your players together. It's time for your Avengers to assemble!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

MMW THE UNCANNY X-MEN HC VOL 17

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250613

MAR250614 – MMW THE UNCANNY X-MEN HC 17 DM VAR

(W) Chris Claremont, Various (A) Marc Silvestri, Various (CA) Jim Lee

Chris Claremont's deeply personalized characterizations in X-Men created a legion of forever fans!

From the ashes of Inferno, the X-Men seek to recover and regroup, but the Reavers have no intentions of letting that happen. As they stalk the depleted team, the remaining members of the X-Men fall one by one. Tortured and gravely wounded, this time even Wolverine might not live to fight another day! Moira MacTaggert forms a group as the final line of defense, but Xavier's dream might die on Muir Island. It's a dire and dramatic saga masterfully executed by legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont. Highlights in this volume also feature Rogue's tragic internal war with Carol Danvers, Master Mold and the threat of a Sentinel resurgence, as well as superstar artist Jim Lee's X-Men debut – not to mention a li'l humor from wacky world of WHAT THE-?!

Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #244-255, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #13, and material from CLASSIC X-MEN #39 and WHAT THE-?! (1988) #1-5.

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

MMW THE MAN-THING HC VOL 02

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250615

MAR250616 – MMW THE MAN-THING HC VOL 02 VOL 385 DM VAR

(W) Steve Gerber, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Mike Ploog

The Marvel Masterworks boast an all-new restoration that makes these stories look better than ever!

A rotten swamp monster never looked so good! Artist Mike Ploog joins writer Steve Gerber, and they'll have you turning pages to shuffle through the muck and loving every second of it. Gerber's stories continue to expand the strange world surrounding the Man-Thing – and the people, both helpful (Richard Rory) and hateful (F.A. Schist), who have been drawn into the monster's orbit. Of course, there's also top-notch, good-ol'-fashioned fighting. Who wouldn't want to see the Man-Thing and the Glob swinging fists? Do they even have fists? It doesn't matter, it's comic-book perfection. Meanwhile, the Foolkiller debuts, and Man-Thing is hauled to New York City where Reed Richards is left to wonder whether there's still a man inside the mire!

Collecting MAN-THING (1974) #2-14, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING (1974) #1-2 and material from MONSTERS UNLEASHED (1973) #5 and #8-9.

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

X-MEN AGE OF KRAKOA DAWN OF X OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250617

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Various (A) Leinil Yu, Various (CA) Lenil Yu

In the wake of HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X comes a new age for mutantkind!

The mutant nation of Krakoa has taken its place as a new global superpower, with the influential leaders of the Quiet Council making the big decisions – and fan-favorite heroes (and villains) finding their place in the new world! Cyclops, Jean Grey and their extended clan make a Summer House for themselves – on the moon! Wolverine finally has everything he ever wanted – but that means he has everything to lose! The reunited New Mutants head out on a cosmic quest to find a missing friend! A dangerous crew of mutants are recruited for X-Force – one half intelligence, the other half special ops! Meanwhile, Captain Kate Pryde sets sail on the high seas with her crew of Marauders, searching for mutants in need! A new Captain Britain leads Excalibur, and one of their number is… Apocalypse?! But who are the Fallen Angels?

Collecting X-MEN (2019) #1-7, X-FORCE (2019) #1-8, MARAUDERS (2019) #1-8, EXCALIBUR (2019) #1-8, FALLEN ANGELS (2019) #1-6, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #1-7, WOLVERINE (2020) #2-3, GIANT SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST and material from WOLVERINE (2020) #1.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250619

MAR250620 – DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DM VAR

(W) Steve Englehart, Various (A) Al Milgrom, Various (CA) TBA

Completing the original adventures of the first Captain Marvel!

Welcome to the next level of cosmic consciousness with the adventures of Captain Marvel! From Earth to the Moon to the Watcher's homeworld and into the Negative Zone, these galaxy-spanning stories set the tone for Marvel epics. Bonded to Rick Jones by the Nega-Bands, Captain Marvel defends his adopted planet against the Kree and their mad quest for genetic superiority and galactic empire. Then, in a deadly plan set in motion by Thanos' death, the massive computer I.S.A.A.C. takes over an entire world! This once-in-a-lifetime Omnibus also features massive battles with Drax the Destroyer, the bizarre Lunatic Legion and, of course, Jim Starlin's legendary graphic novel, "The Death of Captain Marvel."

Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #34-62, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1979) #1-4 and #8, AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #7, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL (1976) #2 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #1 – and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #3, WHAT IF? (1977) #17 and WHAT IF? (1989) #14.

Rated T

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

IRON MAN TP VOL 01 THE STARK ROXXON WAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250621

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta, Javier Pina, Rod Reis (CA) Yasmine Putri

A new, brutal era begins for the Golden Avenger! With his company restored, Tony Stark's first order of business is getting Stark Unlimited back out of the weapons game. But a multinational company doesn't just stop selling weapons overnight, and the board is more concerned with profit margins than super-hero ethics. Now they've made a deal with the devil: Stark Unlimited is for sale, and the highest bidder represents the combined might of Tony's two biggest competitors, Roxxon and A.I.M.! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. New armor, old enemies and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!

Collecting IRON MAN (2024) #1-5.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SPIDER-BOY TP VOL 03 THE DRAGONS CHALLENGE

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250622

(W) Dan Slott (A) Humberto Ramos (A / CA) Paco Medina

Bailey Briggs is going back to school! Spider-Boy's life has been forever changed! And the next chapter starts here – with new cast members and a new super villain! But as Bailey Briggs resumes his education, he still has plenty to learn about life as a super hero – and maybe it's time to be someone else's sidekick! Get ready, Daredevil: Here comes the Boy Without Fear! But who on Earth is Spider-Girl?! Will she be friend or foe? And how will these junior wall-crawlers fare in the Tournament of the Open Maw alongside DD and his mortal enemy Bullseye, among others? At stake? The leadership of the deadliest assassins the world has ever known. Good thing a 10-year-old kid from New York is at the center of it all!

Collecting SPIDER-BOY #11-16.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

IMMORTAL THOR TP VOL 04 THE SON OF THOR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250623

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua, Various (CA) Alex Ross

Myth-making writer Al Ewing continues his unpredictable saga! In Asgard, Thor weighed his obligations as All-Father and as Gaea's child – and what he owed to both sides of his nature. Meanwhile, on Earth, a risen evil sought new gods to challenge the old – and found them in Thor's earliest foes. That puts the God of Thunder on a collision course with the Radioactive Man, the Grey Gargoyle, the Cobra and Mister Hyde! All have plenty reason to hate him – and working together, they have the power to end an All-Father's reign! Plus: What shocking game is the Enchantress playing? And a cavalcade of artists joins the fun to tell Tales of Asgard!

Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #16-20.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

WOLVERINE REVENGE TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250624

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A / CA) Greg Capullo

THE BEST THERE IS, BY TWO OF THE FINEST AROUND!

Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling, teaming with top-tier writer Jonathan Hickman to pit Wolverine against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! But Logan only has one thought on his mind: revenge! Because the unspeakable has come to pass – and now Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Deadpool will pay! As Hickman and Capullo take Wolverine to the brink like never before, the path of vengeance he embarks on is a long and winding one – and you'll never guess where it leads!

Collecting WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1-5.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

PSYLOCKE TP VOL 01 GUARDIAN

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250625

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Moises Hidalgo (CA) Mahmud Asrar

Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Psylocke descends into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe! She was made for violence! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths must be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control! But with blood on her hands – and her membership in the X-Men revoked – Psylocke's new life is already crumbling. Can she still be the hero the world needs her to be? What role will Shinobi Shaw play? And will the help of her lover, John Greycrow, be enough to turn the tide?

Collecting PSYLOCKE (2024) #1-5.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

CONQUEST 2099 TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250626

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ibraim Roberson, Jose Luis Soares (CA) Leinil Yu

Continuing the epic saga that began in ANNIHILATION 2099! Dracula has conquered a world determined to quash him! Now, with an army at his back, he sets his sights on the new vampire homeworld: Domus Draconum! But what tragic event will shatter his dark heart and set him on a collision course with Nova, Spider-Man and the Spider-Woman of 2099? Meanwhile, the X-Men take on another front of the battle – and brutal vengeance draws forth the cosmic angel of death, the Silver Surfer! But when the monstrous Darkhawk is unleashed upon a system's sun, can Starlord save the billions of lives hanging in the balance? Featuring the first appearances of Spidercide 2099, Web-Weaver 2099, White Widow 2099, Ghost-Spider 2099 and Madame Web 2099!

Collecting CONQUEST 2099 #1-5.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

SENTINELS NECESSARY MONSTERS TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250627

(W) Alex Paknadel (A / CA) Justin Mason

Who are the new Sentinels? The original Sentinel program was human supremacy and fear coded into circuitry. But now their legacy falls into the hands of mutantkind! Powered by cutting-edge nanotech, this new generation of Sentinels protects a fragile peace between mutants and humans. Their first mission: Capture Omega Red! Next: Enter an enemy nation, infiltrate a maximum-security prison and escape with Sebastian Shaw! Can Lockstep bring his people home safely? Will Shaw get the better of the new Sentinels? Or does a greater shadow hang over Graymalkin Prison? Then, when a routine mission goes horribly wrong, the team must finally take on the biggest and baddest of all mutants: Magneto! But when being a Sentinel is your job – your life – is it possible to stay human?

Collecting SENTINELS #1-5.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

WHAT IF GALACTUS TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250628

(W) Matt Groom, Various (A) Lan Medina, Various (CA) Ryan Brown

Marvel's WHAT IF? returns with a series of cosmos-shattering tales in which surprising new heralds serve the Devourer of Worlds! A series of shocking stories explore the possibilities of some of Earth's greatest heroes pledging themselves to Galactus! When the World-Eater enlists the Incredible Hulk as his herald, what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve? Gambit is the most charismatic and capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable – but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? When Khonshu and Galactus clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle – but when Marc Spector takes his turn as herald, his alters manifest in startling new ways! A young Rogue uses her mutant power to absorb the Power Cosmic of the Silver Surfer, changing the entire course of her storied history! And after coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, Spider-Gwen is empowered in the Devourer's service!

Collecting WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK?, WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT?, WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT?, WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED ROGUE? and WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN?

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU TP VOL 01 LEAVE HOME

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250629

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio, Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide

Marc Spector is back from the beyond! As an avatar and agent Khonshu, Egyptian God of the Moon, former mercenary Marc Spector has died and come back to life on more than one occasion. To the ignorant, his fate beyond death's grasp may seem idyllic – but being chosen as a Fist of Khonshu comes with a heavy cost! And like bones in a street fight, Marc Spector – and the multitudes he contains – may be about to break! Reunited with his Midnight Mission, which has grown in his absence, Marc heads straight into the fight of his (latest) life as dangerous operators on both sides of the law target heroes, villains and civilians with callous disregard for safety! Joke's on them, though, because Moon Knight also has a callous disregard for safety – and his is bigger!

Collecting MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0-5

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

BLOOD HUNTERS MEAN STREETS TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250630

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Raymond Gill (CA) Ema Lupacchino

In the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT, Marvel's newest team takes to the streets!

Dagger! Elsa Bloodstone! White Widow! Hallows' Eve! They're hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood – including the deadly super-vamps of the Bloodcoven! But when a vampirized Miles Morales, A.K.A. Spider-Man, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! There will be blood! With Dagger in their clutches, the members of the Bloodcoven launch their endgame. Outnumbered and overwhelmed, how far will the Blood Hunters go to rescue Dagger? Could this be the end for the team?

Collecting BLOOD HUNTERS (2024B) #1-5.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

CHASM CURSE OF KAINE TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250631

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Leinil Yu

Battle of the Spider-Clones! Kaine Parker is on a mission to track down fellow clone Ben Reilly, but has becoming Chasm made Ben beyond saving? Or is there an even more menacing presence pulling his strings? Chasm's mind has been manipulated more than once – first by the Jackal, and then by the Beyond Corporation – but now someone even more terrifying is digging fingers into his beleaguered brain. And Ben's only hope might just be Kaine, who at this moment very much believes the only solution to Chasm is death!

Collecting CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #1-4 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

DAZZLER WORLD TOUR TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250632

(W) Jason Loo (A) Rafael Loureiro, Various (CA) Terry Dodson

The mutant musician is back on the road and ready to dazzle! Alison Blaire, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for Dazzler to reclaim center stage! Alison is embarking on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career – with stops in London, Tokyo and New York City! And along for the ride is her new road crew: Domino, Strong Guy and Multiple Man! But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun. Just who is the mystery villain out to cancel Dazzler's performances – permanently? Plus: A Concert of Champions is the biggest show in town – starring Dazzler, Lila Cheney, Luna Snow, Spider-Gwen and the sinister new metal band Deep Void!

Collecting DAZZLER (2024) #1-4 and CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS #1.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

X-MEN RAID ON GRAYMALKIN TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250633

(W) Jed MacKay, Gail Simone (A) Various (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

The first exhilarating crossover of the From the Ashes era of X-Men! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison to free their teammate. But it's not just one team: In Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission – while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men strike out on their own sortie! Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? Of course they will – after all, an "X" is made by two lines crossing! Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered, and broken edges always draw blood!

Collecting X-MEN (2024) #8-10 and UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #7-8.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

STAR WARS EWOKS TP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250634

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Alvaro Lopez, Laura Braga (CA) Pete Woods

The beloved Ewoks return for an all-new adventure! A team of Imperial-led bounty hunters and scavengers arrives on the forest moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of deadly weaponry! But are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks? Plus: Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree Village, and what is their connection to Wicket W. Warrick?

Collecting STAR WARS: EWOKS (2024) #1-4.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECT TP VOL 01 THEY CAME FROM INNER SPACE

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250635

(W) Bill Mantlo (A) Howard Chaykin, Various (A / CA) Michael Golden

One of the most beloved Marvel comics of the 1970s, in paperback for the first time! Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden made THE MICRONAUTS a Marvel Comics hit defined by a cosmic scope, high-stakes drama and a hearty helping of fun. At the heart of the Micronauts saga was a world torn asunder: Baron Karza has taken over Homeworld, a microscopic planet in the throes of rebellion. Those who don't die at Karza's hands wind up in his Body Banks, their limbs and organs plundered as a horrifying new currency for planetary elites. Society's only hope is a randomly formed group of freedom fighters – or was the formation of the Micronauts random? The enigmatic Time Traveler holds a secret that might just be Homeworld's salvation!

Collecting MICRONAUTS #1-20 and ANNUAL #1.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECT VOL 06 DEVIL IN CELL BLOCK

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250636

(W) Ed Brubaker, Various (A) Michael Lark, Various (CA) David Finch

The critically acclaimed creative team of Brubaker and Lark takes the reins! For the past few years, Matt Murdock's life has been teetering on the edge of destruction. Now, pushed beyond the limit, Matt finds himself with no clear way out, the people he calls friends slowly deserting him and Hell's Kitchen slipping out of control. The question is, with his back against the wall, just how far will Daredevil go to reclaim what's his? Blaming himself for Foggy Nelson's death, Matt runs wild behind bars in Rykers, determined to learn out who put his best friend at the end of a knife. But he's not alone in Cell-Block D. There are some familiar faces looking for vengeance! Meanwhile, with Matt in prison, who's that running round Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil?

Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #82-94 and DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2007) #1.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECT TP VOL 07 THE SWINE

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250637

(W) Jack Kirby, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Jack Kirby

Captain America's co-creator crafts compelling stories with his signature artistic energy and excitement! Jack Kirby concludes his 1970s Captain America tenure with stories that only the King of Comics could create! It begins when the Falcon goes missing in an other-dimensional asylum – that's run by the inmates! The tale of the Night People and Agron the Unburied One is a tense, sci-fi, horror thriller. Then comes "The Swine," a storyline packed with iconic moments like the debut of Arnim Zola and the return of the Red Skull! Also featuring two Annual exploits with the Black Star and Magneto and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! In Kirby's stead, Marvel legend Roy Thomas re-present's Cap's origin and puts him face-to-face with a twisted, twelve-foot version of himself, the Ameridroid!

Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #201-221 and ANNUAL (1971) #3-4.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECT TP VOL 01 THE FANTASTIC

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250638

(W) Mark Miller, Various (A) Adam Kubert, Stuart Immonen (CA) Bryan Hitch

A youthful reimagining of Marvel's iconic quartet! When high-school genius Reed Richards enrolls at a secret, government-sponsored school for the world's most gifted minds, he unwittingly embarks on the journey of a lifetime! And the experience will be transformative for Reed and his friends: Ben Grimm, Susan Storm and Johnny Storm! But before they can even begin to get accustomed to their incredible new abilities, former classmate Victor Van Damme – forever altered by the same experiment – returns to exact his revenge! Plus: The nascent FF explore the N-Zone! Young Reed wants to duplicate the accident that changed the four and thereby reverse the process. But will his noble attempts at redress cause more harm than good? And can the quartet survive their encounter with Ultimate Annihilus?!

Collecting ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #1-18.

Rated T

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECT TP VOL 12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250639

(W) George Perez, Various (A) Tom Grindberg, Various (CA) Scot Eaton

The legendary George Pérez writes the Silver Surfer! The Sentinel of the Spaceways embarks on an adventure that will take him to the edge of reality and beyond! Given an ominous warning by the enigmatic Watcher, the Silver Surfer must quell a terrible disturbance in the universe. But to do so, he'll have to face an adversary whose power may dwarf even his own! On the other side of this conflict, Norrin Radd will not be the man he once was – in fact, he may have fallen to pieces, literally! Has the Surfer finally met his final fate here in a place beyond comprehension? Or can he pull himself together to save the universe from total annihilation? With reality itself at stake, the Silver Surfer will battle the Uni-Lord! Guest-starring Legacy, son of Captain Marvel!

Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #111-122, SILVER SURFER: DANGEROUS ARTIFACTS, SILVER SURFER ASHCAN #1, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #2 and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #13 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1996.

Rated T

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECT TP VOL 07 TP AGENT X

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250640

(W) Gail Simone, Various (A) Udon Studios, Various (CA) TBA

Goodbye Deadpool, hello Agent X! When Deadpool crosses paths with the Black Swan, the telepathic villain infects Wade with a virus that eats away at his mind. As his thought processes degenerate, Wade plays bodyguard to Dazzler and gets help from new friends Sandi Brandenberg, Ratbag, Outlaw and Taskmaster! But when a showdown with the Black Swan goes wrong, who – if anyone – will survive? In the aftermath, Agent X steals the spotlight! He's an amnesiac blank slate with healing powers, uncanny fighting skills and a burning desire to be a mercenary. Is he a deeply damaged Deadpool? And if not, who or what is he? The answers await his colleagues in the merc group Agency X – and one way or another, Deadpool isn't done yet!

Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #65-69 and AGENT X #1-15. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE TP VOL 02 REIGN

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250641

(W) Scott Lobdell, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Joe Madureira

Continuing the most shocking X-Men event of all! The world groans under the Darwinian conqueror Apocalypse's rule. Under his thumb, America has become a dark and dangerous dystopia where mutants rule, humankind suffers, and survival of the fittest is all! But in the shadows, the freedom fighters known as the X-Men – following a tenuously thin thread of hope – continue their dangerous and multi-pronged plan to restore the true Marvel Universe. As the X-Men battle Holocaust and the Sentinels, Nightcrawler searches for the seer Destiny, Cyclops and Havok clash in the Dark Beast's slave pens, and young Nate Grey meets his maker…literally!

Collecting ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #2-3, AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #2-3, GAMBIT AND THE X-TERNALS #2, GENERATION NEXT #2, WEAPON X (1995) #2, X-CALIBRE #2-3, FACTOR X #2-3, X-MAN (1995) #2-3, X-UNIVERSE #1 and material from X-MEN: YEAR OF THE MUTANTS COLLECTORS PREVIEW.

Rated T

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

(W) Marvel Press Book Group (A) Marvel Press Book Group

Join young Thor, god of thunder, and his trickster brother, Loki, for what's supposed to be the perfect day for a picnic in the magical realm of Asgard. But thanks to Loki's tricks, it soon becomes a cat-and-mouse game to find Loki. Along the way, Thor is joined by his friends as they search high and low for Loki. Tricky Loki cleverly disguises himself throughout this bright and beautiful picture book. Kids and parents will be delighted to join in calling out "Loki! Loki! Where are you?" and the surprise reveal at the end will keep everyone laughing and wanting to start over from the beginning.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

