Gold Digger Will End With #300- Antarctic Press October 2021 Solicits

Gold Digger is a comic book series published by Antarctic Press, and written and drawn by Fred Perry from 1991 until 2022 – when it seems, his final, 300th issue will be published. A cross between Indiana Jones and Final Fantasy, it was conceived by Perry during his tour of duty in the First Gulf War. Antarctic Press published a Gold Digger one-shot in 1991, with a four-issue limited series following in 1992 and 1993. This was then followed by a regular monthly black-and-white series, and finally, the current colour series beginning in 1999, with a variety of spin-offs over the years. Gold Digger focuses on the adventures of Gina Babette Diggers, polymath superscientist, archeologist, teacher, adventurer, nerd, and idealist extraordinaire, accompanied by her colourful extended family, friends, students, and acquaintances, as she explores the strange and ancient hidden histories of the world, spanning a wide distinctive variety of characters, stories, environments, worlds, societies, times, species, and universes of magic and science fiction, in a world filled with possibilities. In October 2021, Antarctic Press will publish Gold Digger #290, promising ten more issues – and that's that. Doing the Full Cerebus. Here's the solicitation, and everything else Antarctic Press has for October 2021's solicitations.

GOLD DIGGER #290

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211486

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Only ten more issues to go as the series races toward a tour de force in issue 300!

The Umbra is no more, but this cosmos is still being dragged into the abyss of the previous! There's no way in this universe to stop it, but what about the Umbra's home universe? But how to restart that cosm? Wait! Our universe-on-the-brink still functions! And the mechanism used to defeat the Umbra could perform just like EMPYREAN JUMPER-CABLES! But that'd never wo-could it?!?

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CAT SH-T VOL 03 #1 (OF 3)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211487

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

FIRST TIME IN PRINT IN ENGLISH!

Perky, Rats and Botasky, the members of special forces unit Cat Shit One, have left the jungles of Southeast Asia for the island tropics just off South America. For our hirsute heroes, it ain't just the humidity, it's the heat of battle!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EXCITING COMICS #17

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211490

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Randy Green

A triple threat of thrills this issue! Having just defeated Firecracker and saved the children's hospital, John and Diana form an unlikely alliance and resume the journey toward Paradise City and the truth about John's past in "Nothing-Man" by John Rhodes, N.S. Kane and Dylan Hall! Larry Higgins, Samir Simão and Dan Olvera's "Nyobi" takes us on a whirlwind journey through turbulent times as Nyobi defends a young woman from the hostility of a spiteful, ignorant mob looking to strip her of her rights. And in "Fallen Justice" by Cary Kelly, Steven Forbes and Harold Edge, the world's greatest superhero, Justice Theata, discovers a terrible secret that will alter his life forever.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 4.99

COOKIE & KID VOL 02 #4

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211491

(W) Alex Kosakowski (A) Alex Kosakowski

Showdown at the Old Blackthorn Tree! With the Hill King and the Kingsguard hot on their trail, and the sneaky crooked Hube lurking in the shadows, Cookie and his friends have one last chance to rescue the human child's lost dog. But Cookie has to choose: save the dog, or get his hands on more delicious sweet treats. Can he overcome his own selfishness?

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #2 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211492

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

"Stormfront"

Antarctic Press makes a name for itself with the return of this '90s crime drama (unrelated to either the later Marvel comic or the espionage TV series) from longtime Batman writer Chuck Dixon. FBI agent Neal Mathis is convinced that a string of seemingly unconnected murders is actually the work of the same man.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JUNGLE COMICS #5

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211493

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Alessio Nocerino

Rhula and JoJo enter the valley of the dinosaurs as they chase illegal poachers into a forbidden jungle in part 2 of "Green Hell" by Chuck Dixon and Alessio Nocerino. In "David and Goliath", by Scott O. Brown and Robespierre Feitoza, the titular heroes continue to defend their jungle paradise from an invasion of giant spiders. A deadly virus infects a jungle village in "Ebola" by John Crowther and Dell Barras. And in part 2 of Paul Beale and Jenny Godin's "Hidden Island", the plane crash survivors contend with staying alive, unaware they are being observed by hungry eyes!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

OBE OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211494

(W) Kerry Valderrama, C.M. Bratton (A) Christopher Allen

Collects O.B.E. #1-4

In a dystopian near-future, nearly everybody can astral project, or OBE (Out-of-Body Experience), which has caused worldwide decimation. As civilization struggles to combat the addiction to OBEing, a haunted detective must work with a lonely social worker to catch an elusive killer who has learned how to hunt from the astral plane. This fantastical, philosophical, action-packed detective story explores how humanity faces extinction and yet refuses to bow down, while simultaneously evolving to thrive in a new society based between this world and the next.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 19.99

HORROR COMICS NIGHTMARE GALLERY ONE SHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211495

(A) Various

They say you can't tell a book by its cover, but we think the shivers crawling down your spine at these images would beg to differ! Chill with the chills from this shiver-filled showcase of our most fearsome frontispieces, sure to make you relive your fondest nightmares!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PUNCHLINE COLORING BOOK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211496

(A) Matthew Weldon

Think you can come up with a better punchline than the pros? Eager to see if you've got what it takes? Now's your chance to prove yourself! Test your coloring superpowers on these specially selected Matt Weldon art pieces from the hit series Punchline. Membership in the Daughters of Hercules is not necessary!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #8 VAMPIRE NINJA ONO PART 2 OF 2

ANTARCTIC PRESS

AUG211497

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A) Matthew Weldon

"Vampire Ninja Ono, Part 2 of 2"

At dawn, Alex wonders if the fading images of the night before were a bad dream or something more sinister. If he hopes to survive another night in Tokyo, he must uncover the real reason he was brought to Japan as well as the truth behind the masked woman known only as Ono. Don't miss this pulse-pounding conclusion to the introduction of Antarctic Press's newest bad girl!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99