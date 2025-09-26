GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Justice League, KO

GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League to be revealed ahead of New York Comic Con (Spoilers)

About three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some DC Comics Absolute gossip about what's coming in Absolute Evil. We also mentioned how Absolute characters may be appearing in DC's K.O. series.

Previously, I wrote that "Bleeding Cool gets the word that in the Absolute Universe, Wesley Dodds becomes the Sandman in 1939, but is then assassinated, with the US government seizing his equipment and developing new nerve gas weapons to use in World War II. In 1941, Ted Grant, the vigilante Wildcat is bought off from looking into safety standards breaches when building those new weapons. In 1951, we have Hawkman ratting out superheroes for being communists to the Un-American Activities Committee. And Iron Munro – the character created by DC to replace Superman's role in the fifties – is pulled in, doesn't name names, though his is tarnished, and then he dies from an accidental government chemical attack. The world order and status quo have been maintained. Until now. Because Absolute Wonder Woman has her own innate authority. Absolute Superman inspires rebellion. Absolute Batman refused to be bought off. The order is breaking down. And that will not do… Absolute Evil begins with Veronica Cale, the Director of National Security of the US Government, meeting Hector Hammond, The Joker, Elenore Thawne and Ra's Al Ghul – with Brainiac watching through Ra's glasses, thanking the Absolute Mirror Master – to determine how they can help each other in the future. It is not an easy meeting."

We then mentioned, regarding DC's K.O. #1 that "Darkseid will be taken a secretive role in DC's K.O. as the heroes fight for the power to take on Darkseid, taking a leaf out of the Squiid Game book, and getting himself in the fight as well. But more than that, Darkseid has his own Horsemen, his Monsters, to lead his fight against the heroes (and villains) of the DC Universe. And who are they? Why, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman, of course. At least, that's how it looks, appearing in DC's K.O., fighting for Darkseid. And possibly the Final Gods for the last K.O. battles…"

And now more comes to Bleeding Cool, that The Joker will unite this group of Absolute Evil and call themselves the Justice League. You know, Scott Snyder said it would be coming, maybe not like this. And as for Green Arrow… we see Oliver Quinn as a billionaire, possibly trying to make a difference rather than join this Absolute Justice League or indeed the Absolute Jeffrey Epstein, and talking to Roy on the phone. Well you know how we said that Hawkman turned traitor to his fellow heroes back in the fifties? Well, it looks like he has kept that up to the present day. It's worth pointing out, DC has released no artwork for Absolute Green Arrow, just for Absolute Evil.

And yes, there are some names that an Absolute Evil Justice League might also consider recruiting. One gets named by the end, while another makes his debut in the upcoming Absolute Green Lantern as well…

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

