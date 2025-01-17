Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Grace Desmarais, Song for Medusa

Grace Desmarais' Song For Medusa Gets a Graphic Novel Deal

Grace Desmarais' Song For Medusa jumps from mini-comics to a graphic novel deal from Andrews McMeel for the autumn.

Article Summary Grace Desmarais debuts Song for Medusa, re-imagining Greek mythology with a feminist, sapphic twist.

Andrews McMeel Publishing releases the graphic novel this autumn, negotiated by Sara Crowe Literary agents.

Based in Brooklyn, Desmarais works with top publishers, expressing her passion for art and Greek myths.

Andrews McMeel known for classic comic strips, now backs Desmarais' creative venture.

Grace Desmarais' debut graphic novel Song for Medusa as a "feminist, romantic sapphic re-imagining of the classic myth finds Medusa and blind princess Danae falling in love in the face of insurmountable odds—and the constraints of patriarchy on their lives." Originally published as a series of mini-copies from 2022, Desmarais says, "My first ever graphic novel is going to come into the world. Thanks to so many people, so much mentorship I've been able to bring this story to life. Special thanks to @saracrowelit Now I just need to finish drawing this damn thing! This is really a labor of love born out of my own personal experience and my love for Greek mythology as a kiddo. I can't wait to share my first book with the world."

Katie Gould at Andrews McMeel has acquired graphic novel publishing rights, for publication in the autumn of this year, and Grace Desmarais' agents, Sara Crowe and Katie Bircher at Sara Crowe Literary, negotiated the deal.

Grace Desmarais is a cartoonist and illustrator based in Brooklyn, New York. Her clients have included Chronicle Books, Microcosm Publishing, Last Gasp, and more. Grace is represented by Sara Crowe with Sara Crowe Literary Agency.

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker, and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys. It is part of Andrews McMeel Universal and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication, including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes, and FoxTrot, as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

Sara Crowe started her career at The Wylie Agency and was a foreign rights manager at Trident Media Group and at Harvey Klinger before becoming a senior agent at Pippin Properties before setting up on her own. Katie spent nine years as an editor and staff reviewer for The Horn Book's publications and served as chair for the 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award committee.

