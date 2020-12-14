Grant Morrison, Alex Child, NBCUniversal Create Proctor Valley Road

Boom Studios today announced Proctor Valley Road, a new horror comic book from comics writer and Brave New World showrunner Grant Morrison, actor Alex Child, artist Naomi Franquiz and colourist Tamra Bonvillain about the mysterious monsters that haunt Proctor Valley Road – and the four misfit teenagers who must stop them.

Proctor Valley Road, developed in partnership with NBCUniversal, debuts in comic shops on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. NBCUniversal's UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will also adapt the series for television and will shop the adaptation to networks and streaming platforms.

August, Rylee, Cora & Jennie have organized a "Spook Tour" with their classmates on the most haunted, demon-infested stretch of road in America to fund attending the concert of their dreams. But when their visit turns deadly, these four friends race to rescue the missing students…before the town tears them limb from limb. Now they must slay the evils roaming Proctor Valley Road…along with the monsters lurking in the hearts of 1970s America.

Alex is a jobbing Britsih TV writer with original shows in development with Channel 4, Sky, ITV Studios, Heyday TV, Stolen Pictures, Castlefield, The Apartment Pictures and Jax Media and has written pilot and feature scripts for Legendary Entertainment, Drama Republic, BBC Drama and The BFI. Has written a couple of episodes of BBC's Holby City and has worked in several writers room including Sky One's Temple and BBC One's The Cap. His upcoming short film Small World, which he wrote and directed, stars David Troughton and Peter Wight.

Morrison stated "I fell in love with these characters when I read Alex's original series proposal and I've had an amazing time working with him and with Naomi to bring them to life for a spooky rollercoaster ride that feels like Nancy Drew on 'shrooms!" said Grant Morrison. "Get your kicks…on Proctor Valley Road!"

"I'm thrilled to be teaming up with the mighty Grant Morrison and the insanely talented Naomi Franquiz on my debut comic book, Proctor Valley Road!" said Alex Child. "With the hangover of the 1960s in the rearview, the Vietnam War dragging on, and the Space Race hotting up, we're in small-town supernatural America to tell the story of four best friends, three missing jocks, and a real-life stretch of road steeped in legends that will ice your spine and leave the blood thumping in your ears. The girls' reputations, friendship, and lives are all on the line in this white-knuckle adventure series as they try to unravel the mysteries and survive the nightmarish terrors of Proctor Valley Road, a place that makes Hell look like Honolulu!"

Naomi Franquiz is a Latina freelance illustrator and comic book artist currently based in delightfully dank Florida. She focuses on diverse and inclusive character-driven narratives that explore concepts such as found family, identity, and independence. Previous works include Tales From Harrow County: Death's Choir (Dark Horse), Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (Marvel), and Bountiful, a short story in the ELEMENTS: Earth comics anthology. "Proctor Valley Road is a big slice of Americana laced with uneasy cryptid horror, a side of rebel youth, and a killer soundtrack." Proctor Valley Road #1 will be on sale from March 3rd, 2021.