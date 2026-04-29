Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Sheep Detectives

The Sheep Detectives: 3 Clips And Counting Sheep With Hugh Jackman

Amazon MGM Studios has released three clips from The Sheep Detectives and a short video of star Hugh Jackman counting sheep, because why not.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has released three new The Sheep Detectives clips, offering another charming look at the mystery comedy.

The latest The Sheep Detectives footage highlights Hugh Jackman’s heartfelt performance and the film’s surprisingly sharp humor.

Craig Maizin’s eclectic résumé, from Chernobyl to The Hangover, adds even more intrigue to The Sheep Detectives.

Early reactions for The Sheep Detectives are very positive, and a new Hugh Jackman counting sheep video adds extra buzz.

The Sheep Detectives is one of those movies where the concept is so ridiculous that you think there is no possible way this is going to be good. Then the trailer comes out, and you're like, "Wait, this actually looks really charming and cute." With each new piece of footage from this film, it continues to look really good, which might be the most baffling moment of the year. It really is proof of what good writing, well executed by even better actors, can accomplish. If you look at the three scenes that Amazon MGM Studios has released in the last couple of days, there are so many ways they could have gone wrong, but whether it's how sincere star Hugh Jackman is as he reads mysteries to his sheep or a well-placed "why did the chicken cross the road" gag, it all just works.

You can't praise the writing without throwing a bone [or whatever the version of a bone would be for sheep] to writer Craig Maizen. He should be reason enough to check this film out because his credits are wild, including Chernobyl, one of the creators, directors, and writers of The Last Of Us, as well as all three Hangover movies and two of the Scary Movie sequels. Honestly, though, just Chernobyl should be enough.

An excellent cast, led by a BAFTA-winning director who has worked extensively in animation for many years, means that The Sheep Detectives quite literally has everything going for it, despite the buckwild concept. The early reactions are extremely positive, so sign us up. Also, how dare you release a video of Hugh Jackman counting sheep, and you skip numbers? Amazon MGM, we're going to have Words. We need the full version. For reasons. Good ones. Night everyone!

The Sheep Detectives: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night, he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand, but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop, Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, stars Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon. It will be released on May 8, 2026.

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