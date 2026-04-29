Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: shopDisney, star wars

Disney Parks Brings Back Star Wars: Resistance Commander Pyre Helmet

ShopDisney is bringing new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away to life as they debut new replica Star Wars helmets

Article Summary Disney Parks revives the Star Wars Commander Pyre helmet from Star Wars: Resistance ahead of May the 4th.

The full-scale Star Wars replica features premium gold First Order styling inspired by Commander Pyre’s armor.

A built-in microphone adds voice-changing effects, plus more than 10 Star Wars character phrases at the press of a button.

Available now on shopDisney for $129.99, the adult helmet includes interior padding and an adjustable fit.

May the 4th is upon us, and Disney Parks are bringing back and debuting new Star Wars collectibles. One of which is the helmet of Commander Pyre, a high-ranking officer within the First Order, who first appeared in Star Wars Resistance. This soldier features a sleek gold stormtrooper armor and serves directly under Supreme Leader Snoke and later Kylo Ren. Pyre plays a key role in maintaining the First Order's military operations, and now fans can become him or bring him home with Disney Parks' latest drop.

This fully detailed helmet is a faithful reproduction of the Commander Pyre helmet from the Star Wars: Resistance TV series. The replica will include a microphone with a voice-changing function, along with ten real character phrases, created by pressing a button on the side of the helmets. There is interior padding in an adjustable head strap, making this a one-size-fits-all release. Become a truly intimidating member of the First Order with the Commander Pyre replica helmet, available for purchase on shopDisney for $129.99.

Commander Pyre Voice-Changing Helmet – Star Wars: Resistance

"Bring the animated series Star Wars: Resistance to life with your portrayal of Commander Pyre when wearing this helmet. The highly detailed roleplay accessory recreates the distinctive gold-plated helmet worn by the First Order Stormtrooper Commander and features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The full-scale adult helmet has interior padding and an adjustable fit, so you'll be ready to defeat the Resistance."

Full-scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

More than 10 real character phrases

Interior padding

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

Inspired by Star Wars: Resistance

Officially Licensed

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