Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Len Strazewski, newlitg

Len Strazewski Has Died, Aged 71 – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2026

Len Strazewski's death at the age of 71 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Len Strazewski has died aged 71, with the Prime and Jesse Quick creator becoming Bleeding Cool’s most-read story.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Free Comic Book Day spoilers to DC and Marvel news.

Readers can revisit the top LITG headlines from one to six years ago, including Spider-Man, Batman, IDW and X-Men stories.

The roundup also includes additional comics coverage from yesterday plus today’s comic book birthdays and mailing list details.

Len Strazewski's death at the age of 71 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Len Strazewski's death at the age of 71 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom Crossover

LITG two years ago: Rick, Daryl And Michonne

LITG three years ago, Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC

LITG four years ago: A Green Hood Coming

LITG five years ago, The Feathers Of Mystique

LITG six years ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Michael Davis , co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static.

, co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static. Dan Wickline , writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.

, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor. Ben Oliver , comic book artist.

, comic book artist. Matt Harding , artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.

, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon. Gavin Sheehan , games journalist at Bleeding Cool.

, games journalist at Bleeding Cool. Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.

at Collectors Corner – Baltimore. Lai-wah Chung , former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.

, former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics. Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix

artist for B Street Graphix Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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