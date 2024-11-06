Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: donald trump, pulped

Marvel Shredded Comic With Donald Trump Slur, But One Copy Escaped

In 2017, Bleeding Cool broke the story that Marvel Two-In-One, the then-highly anticipated launch title for Marvel Legacy by Chip Zdarsky and Jim Cheung, had a preview sent to retailers that featured an anti-Donald Trump joke, with Spider-Man describing The Thing as "The World's Second Most Well-Known Orange Monster." We ran the art to prove it.

However, when the comic was published in December 2017, the dialogue had changed a bit, as happened recently with Superman and the British Museum at DC Comics. It was suspected that no one wanted to scare the horses with then-Marvel chair and Donald Trump colleague Ike Pelmutter.

But what we didn't discover until yesterday, seven years later, is that rather than just editorially amending the comic before publication, Marvel Comics actually printed the comic book in question, shredded it, and reprinted it. We don't know how many copies are out there, not many it seems. But one is about to come onto the market.

The owner picked it up from the printers, Quad/Graphics Printing Company in Waseca, Minnesota, directly from the bindery as Marvel Comics was issuing the order to have them all destroyed. Almost all of the 47,000 printed copies were shredded at the printers. The original printing contained an 8-page gatefold ad section, which wasn't included in the reprint to save money since they had to pay double.

The shredding was so successful that no copies had made it out into the collectable market. But it looks like this one finally has, and it may be up for grabs. It is certainly one of the rarest Marvel Comics editions ever, and with the results of yesterday's Presidential election, never more timely. If any collectors would like to connect with the seller, feel free to get in touch, and I will pass your details on.

