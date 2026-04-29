Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Movies, Sony | Tagged: brian helgeland, django, Django/Zorro, zorro

Sony Taps Brian Helgeland To Pen Django/Zorro Film Script

A crossover comic is getting a film from Sony Pictures, as Brian Helgeland has been tapped to write the Django/Zorro script.

Article Summary Sony Pictures is moving forward with Django/Zorro, tapping Brian Helgeland to write a treatment for the film.

Django/Zorro is based on the 2014 Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner comic crossover published by Dynamite.

The comic marked Tarantino’s only real continuation of Django Unchained and delivered a darker take on Zorro.

Questions now center on casting, including whether Jamie Foxx could return as Django and who might play Zorro.

A truly epic comic book crossover is getting a film from Sony Pictures, as the company revealed that they've tapped Brian Helgeland (42, Legend, The Killer) to write the Django/Zorro script. Just in case you've never heard of this before, back in 2014, Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner got together. They wrote a seven-issue crossover comic featuring the iconic masked vigilante Zorro and the main protagonist from the 2012 film Django Unchained. It's a sight to be seen if you can get your hands on it from Dynamite Comics, as it serves as the only time Tarantino remotely appeared to continue the story of Django, and also serves as one of the grittier Zorro comics ever made.

What We Need Here is a Couple Of Cowboys as Django/Zorro is Getting a Script

We're not entirely sure when Sony got the rights, but according to Deadline, the interest in making it a film has been given the green light, though only to have Helgeland write a treatment. How exactly he will approach it will be interesting to watch, as it would be really easy to pick up from where Django Unchained left off, provided Jamie Foxx is interested in reprising the role. As for the role of Zorro, there are probably a couple of dozen actors out there who would be amazing for the part, depending on the direction they wish to go.

There hasn't been a proper Zorro film since 2005's The Legend of Zorro starring Antonio Banderas. While it might be fun to see Old-Man Zorro, the reality is we're more than likely going to get a younger actor, which would then later suggest they'd recast Django, which is an entirely new discussion that we're sure would need to include Tarantino in the discussion. But this is all speculation at the moment; we haven't seen a script yet, and if the studio decides to push forward once it's finished.

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