Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, absolute universe, Deniz camp, jason aaron, scott snyder

Martian Manhunter Ties Absolute Event Together, Jason Aaron Writes It

Absolute Martian Manhunter ties the Absolute Universe Event together, Jason Aaron will write it and Deniz Camp will add the Absolute Martian Manhunter bits

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter will play a major role in DC’s 2026 Absolute Universe event, helping unite its core heroes.

Scott Snyder says Jason Aaron is writing the main Absolute Universe event, with the wider creative team plotting it.

Deniz Camp will handle the Absolute Martian Manhunter side of the story after the series ends with issue #12.

DC has positioned the Absolute Universe event as an accessible 2026 crossover that builds the line without disrupting it.

And now YouTuber Dean of De Ultimaten, at a signing who already got the word that Absolute Batman will be reinventing D-List Batvillains for the Absolute Universe in 2027, got three more details from Scott Snyder about the Absolute Universe Event. Dean mentioned that Deniz Camp said that after the end of Absolute Martian Manhunter with #12, he would play a role in the Event. Which, Absolute Martian Manhunter or Deniz Camp? Turns out… both. First, the Manhunter…

"Yes, he plays a really big role in the event. He helps bring everybody together. Jason… who's writing the actual thing…. But we're all plotting it together. So Deniz is there. We're all in the room making it together. Yeah, so it's really fun in that regard. It's a big team effort. So Deniz is telling this side of what Martian Manhunter will do."

So that's a) Absolute Martian Manhunter is the narrative focus of bringing the disparate characters together for the event, b) Deniz Camp will be writing the Absolute Martian Manhunter bits, and c) Absolute Superman writer Jason Aaron is writing the whole event (with others chipping in).

In February 2026, Bleeding Cool was the first to report the news about the first Absolute Universe Event Mini-Series. It was announced to comic book stores at the ComicsPRO retailer event held at Glendale, California, ten minutes from DC Comics' offices in Burbank. With Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy stating, "It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way. This is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You're not going to have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil did. We got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries."

Then, during the Absolute Universe Panel at MegaCon in Orlando in March 2026, Scott Snyder announced that DC Comics would publish the first Absolute Universe event, crossing through the titles, in November 2026. And now we know a little bit more…

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