Grant Morrison Returns To Sea Guy Eternal On Substack

Seaguy was planned as a three-volume comic book miniseries written by Grant Morrison with art by Cameron Stewart and published by DC/Vertigo. A comic book series about a powerless superhero in a scuba suit, with his sidekick Chubby Da Choona, a talking, cigar-smoking tuna fish. The first volume was published in 2004, the second, Seaguy: The Slaves of Mickey Eye, in 2009. The third, Seaguy Eternal was never seen. Until now.

In yesterday's Substack newsletter, Grant Morrison promises a final return to Seaguy Eternal, of a sort. They promise "an earbending 'musical' preview of Xanaduum's upcoming SEAGUY WEEK! Gas! SEAGUY WEEK – does what's printed on the label, promising a whole week of couldabeen wonders in the New Year of 2023, during which we plan to release to a waiting world exclusive unpublished script pages from SEAGUY ETERNAL, as well as sketches and thumbnails, even maps from behind the scenes of this lost masterpiece of global human culture."

"And that's not all! Avid readers of Seaguy may remember several songs and jingles from the unfolding story. With only cold words on the hard page, any one of you may have spent an idle quectomoment imagining what those nightmarish adpop jangles might 'sound' like in 'real life'. Consider the wondering concluded!"

"Songs like You and me and you, Viva El Macho! Love Song for She-Beard and the chart-topping ½ an animal on a stick will be made available to our eager subscribers as part of the soon-to-be never-to-be-forgotten SEAGUY WEEK! That's SEAGUY WEEK! In the All-New, All-Different Giant Size Prestige Treasury Xanaduum 2023! Please accept our invitation to step aboard the Eye-Go-Round and face this taste of what's to come, in all its stately grandeur – the Theme from Mickey Eye …"

So not the final Seaguy volume, but what was created for it and never published… ho ho ho.

Seaguy represented for Morrison, an attempt to move away from the grim'n'gritty comics that they had in part been responsible for. However, the third volume would have been closer to that. "I originally thought about it as three books. The first book was his childhood. And it's the idea that you're quite ignorant and you just want to have adventures. And you have all your talking pals and imaginary friends. So that was the child Seaguy. This is the teenage version of Seaguy. It's quite dark and gloomy and glossy and weird but it's quite funny, as well. And the final one is a mature adult, so it's a different version again. But it's basically just this guy growing up and finding out the truth about things… By the time we get into the third book, it's quite a serious superhero story. This is my Watchmen, really. This is where I'm really getting to talk about the idea of the superhero. It's kind of a conspiracy story. It's something like The Prisoner. We're starting to see more and more about what actually happens. This series is a transition from the world we're living in today into the world of Seaguy, which is taking place maybe 50 or 70 years in the future. So believe it or not, it's actually quite realistic in the end in the sense that it's going to explore how the world got that way and why it got that way and the real piece of crap that's behind it all. It's a big superhero book. The thing that it's closest to of my previous work is All-Star Superman."

And this is the closest to it you may ever get, it seems… you can hear the theme right here.