Great White Shark Weapon Doll with Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #2 contains a Great White Shark weapon doll digital token for the new video game.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #2 is part of the new comic book series being launched to tie in with the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And each print edition includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital token in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, inspired by the comic. And the second will be a Great White Shark weapon doll digital token with issue #2.

This was the first Victor Zsasz Weapon Doll digital token with issue #1, out next week.

There will be a Scarface weapon doll digital token with issue #3, a Mad Hatter Weapon Doll digital token with issue #4 and a Clayface Weapon Doll digital token with issue #5. Paying subscribers with a DC Universe Infinite Annual or Ultra subscription (U.S. only) who read the digital issues of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will also receive these bonus digital codes.

While the collected version of the comic later in October will include Gold versions of all these diolls as ewrll as an Arkham Trinket.



SUICIDE SQUAD KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #2 (OF 5) CVR A DAN PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) John Layman (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Dan Panosian

Before the Suicide Squad sets their sights on the corrupted Justice League in the upcoming video game, they have to escape Arkham Asylum, and that's going to require a lot more killin' first. Good thing Deadshot is the world's deadliest assassin. Or is that second-deadliest? Either way, he's determined to survive the riot to end all riots, in order to live to die another day. But there's a lot of guards standing between Deadshot and freedom. A lot of other inmates, too. Deadshot's solution: kill 'em all! Presenting the riotous prequel to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2024 SUICIDE SQUAD KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #1 (OF 5) CVR A DAN PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) John Layman (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Dan Panosian

Before the Suicide Squad sets their sights on the corrupted Justice League in the upcoming videogame Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, join us for this thrilling prequel and witness them kill Arkham Asylum! Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure asylum Gotham has ever known. But when the cell doors open, and the inmates are left in a free-for-all deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the strongest, smartest, and most brutal to serve her on Task Force X. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024 SUICIDE SQUAD KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #3 (OF 5) CVR A DAN PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) John Layman (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Dan Panosian

Wake up, brush teeth, get tortured by guards, get loose and get revenge. It's just another day at Arkham Asylum for Harley Quinn, except all the cell doors just inexplicably unlocked and now everybody's going nuts and killing each other. The lunatics are running the asylum today–which is just how Harley likes it! The bloody good time continues in this prequel to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024 SUICIDE SQUAD KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #4 (OF 5) CVR A DAN PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) John Layman (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Dan Panosian

It takes more than a boomerang to survive a riot at Arkham Asylum, and all its super-powered rioters. This in particular sucks if a boomerang is your weapon of choice, and your name is Captain Boomerang. So, to survive you join up with some allies. But be careful who you join with, because nobody is to be trusted, and your allies just might be worse than your enemies. Presenting the most brain-bending, backstabbing, boomeranging-est episode yet of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

