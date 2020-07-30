Green Hair and X-Men – A Random Art Run Around Krakoa

Who is Saturnyne's green-haired handmaiden in Marvel's Free Comic Book Day X-Men? She turns up with a crescent moon floating above her head, and holding a box full of tarot cards, with various fairies, deer and demonic figures appearing around her.

Marvel mutants with green hair usually means master of magnetism and Magneto's daughter, Polaris. But there could be another contender from House Of X #1 that I don't think was specifically designated.

To the left. It is a bit turquoise… as to the like we ran previously regarding the half-face woman from the FCBD special that we suggested may be Ashake – or at least half of her, with Storm making up the other half… could this upcoming art reflect that?. This is the kind of thing I end up talking about into the wee hours with X-Men Librarian Young Marteen…

… also about whether of not Moira Mactaggert is in the No-Place within Krakoa still, or is in stasis to preserve the current reality – and maybe that may explain the title of the X-Men: X Of Swords mid-point special where the possible-Ashake will be revealed. Could we see Apocalypse rescuing Moria and placing her back in stasis before any destruction.

This is what I talk to Marteen about. I would talk about X-Men with Jude Terror but a) he's Jude Terror and b) wherever we start from, we always end up asking how Wolverine's double appendage comes into play and you know how that gets Rob Liefeld excited.

Oh look, Magneto has got his helmet back from Wolverine, nice and shiny.

That's not a knife. This is a knife. Say, has anyone done that scene with Logan in the X-Men comics?

While Omega Red has plenty of tentacles to go round. I said tentacles.

Is Illyana going to headbutt a plant?

And looks like X-Men are working with the Hordeculture now that there is an external plant threat. Normal service with Krakoa will presumably be summed…

More Leinil Yu to come…