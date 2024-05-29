Posted in: Comics, Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: all new comics, green hornet

When The Green Hornet Joined All-New Comics with #13, at Auction

All-New Comics #13 from Harvey in 1946 includes Al Avison on Green Hornet, Joe Simon & Jack Kirby on Stuntman, and Bob Powell on Flyin' Fool

Article Summary Alfred Harvey's comic career led to The Green Hornet's appearance in All-New Comics #13.

The 1946 issue features work by Al Alvison and a Stuntman story by Simon and Kirby.

All-New Comics #13 is available for auction in CGC 5.0 condition through Heritage Auctions.

Green Hornet's print saga began in 1940 and was later revived by Dynamite Entertainment.

Alfred Harvey began his career in comics working with Joe Simon and Jack Kirby at Fox Comics in 1939, as managing editor. In 1940, he founded his own company, Alfred Harvey Publications, then Family Comics, then Home Comics before with his two brothers, renaming to Harvey Comics Publications. All-New Comics was an anthology book published by Harvey Comics/Family Comics in the forties that ran for 15 issues in total. The first three issues consisted of reprinted material, but from issue four onward, new material was created. And notably The Green Hornet, which Harvey owned the comic rights to at the time, appeared in issues 13 and 14 in 1946. And the first of those, with a Green Hornet cover, is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions, in a CGC 5.0 slabbed condition. As well as a Green Hornet story drawn by Al Alvison, it also has a Stuntman comic book story by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, brought along from the Fox days, set during a party at Don Daring's house, when a large diamond is stolen. There's also a Joe Palooka story by Hal Fisher, a Crackpot Cornelius comic by Art Helfant and The Flying Fool by Bob Powell.

All-New Comics #13 (Family Comics, 1946) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Cream to off-white pages. Green Hornet cover. Stuntman by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. Joe Palooka stories. Bob Powell art. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $104; FN 6.0 value = $156. CGC census 2/24: 2 in 5.0, 8 higher. CGC Grader Notes: Center Front Cover Medium Multiple Scratch

The Green Hornet started in radio in 1936, making his comic book debut in 1940 published by Helnit Comics, loosely based on episodes of the radio show, for six issues. Harvey Comics launched its own version a few months later, with issue #7, lasting until #47 in 1949. Later Dell Comics and Gold Key Comics would publish Green Hornet titles, especially when the TV Series came along. In 1988, NOW Comics revived the character as a new series, lasting 54 issues in total before the publisher collapsed. In 2009, Dynamite Entertainment began publishing Green Hornet comics that included an adaptation of an unmade movie treatment by Kevin Smith.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!