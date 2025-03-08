Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern Corps #2 Preview: Sinestro's Back and Greener Than Ever

In Green Lantern Corps #2, John Stewart and his team return to a devastated Thanagar with Hawkwoman, while Sinestro makes an unexpected color change. Check out the preview!

SINESTRO…BACK IN GREEN?! The Lanterns return to Thanagar, decimated in the aftermath of the Civil Corps! But this time John Stewart and company are fighting with Hawkwoman by their side. Meanwhile, the mystery of the Fractal Lanterns deepens, as Atrocitus seeks revenge for the theft of his powers! So why is the answer seemingly within the remains of the shattered Thanagar?!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #2

DC Comics

0125DC138

0125DC139 – Green Lantern Corps #2 Dave Wilkins Cover – $4.99

0125DC140 – Green Lantern Corps #2 Ariel Olivetti Cover – $4.99

0125DC141 – Green Lantern Corps #2 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

In Shops: 3/12/2025

SRP: $3.99

