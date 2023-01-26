Greg Capullo Asks For Gossip To Begin Over Drawing Wolverine Looks like Greg Capullo will be drawing Wolverine for Marvel Comics, just as soon as he has finished with his creator-owned Creech III.

Greg Capullo has asked for the gossip to begin regarding his drawing of Wolverine, posted to Twitter and Instagram. By saying "Let the gossip begin." Well, Bleeding Cool is always happy to do as we are asked…

Back in 2011, Greg Capullo was given the choice to draw Wolverine at Marvel or to draw Batman at DC Comics. He chose DC Comics and began a four-year run on Batman with Scott Snyder, as well as spinning off into Metal and Death Metal. Recently, Greg Capullo spoke with Mark Millar about choosing a new project at Marvel Comics.

"Marvel's been approaching me forever, I run into CB [Cebulski, Marvel EIC] a lot and so uh I said you know just to get started you know, we'll do a project but I'll do some covers… Creech has to be my priority, it's 110 pages I got to get through with that, and CB and I have discussed a particular project because I'm 60 now, I don't want to do runs anymore, I told everybody DC, Marvel whoever, three to six issue run and that's it. I can't keep getting locked in because I want to do a few things before I hang up my pencil. My intention is to do some covers while I'm working on the Creech, do a project with Marvel and then what happens after that, I'm not sure. I talked with Scott about an original idea I have, we'll probably do something like that at some point."

He is of course still drawing Creech III, and posting pages of that to Instagram as well. But after that, could he be, finally, taking the Wolverine choice that he was offered, and declined, twelve years ago? Could this be a project with Donny Cates? With Benjamin Percy? Or is Greg Capullo going solo, Creech-style?