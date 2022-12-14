Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics For New Project

With the release of Batman/Spawn, Greg Capullo told folk that he is now going to be working with Marvel Comics and has put it on the record with Mark Millar that he will be returning to work at Marvel, first as a cover artist, then working on a project with Marvel Comics. Greg Capullo made the switch to DC with the New 52, drawing Batman written by Scott Snyder, as well as working on Batman: Last Knight On Earth, Metal and Death Metal to follow, and the Mark Millar book Reborn from Netflix and Image Comics. Greg Capullo used to work for Marvel on comics such as Quasar and X-Force, before his own creator-owned comic The Creech and drawing Todd McFarlane books such as Spawn, Angela, Sam & Twitch, and Haunt, as well as We Have Demons with Scott Snyder for ComiXology.

As well as Batman/Spawn, which teased a sequel at the end, he has also been working heavily on a third Creech series, posting frequent pages on Instagram, presumably for Image Comics although, you know, Marvel could make an offer for that as well.

Greg Capullo told Millar "Marvel's been approaching me forever, I run into CB [Cebulski, Marvel EIC] a lot and so uh I said you know just to get started you know, we'll do a project but I'll do some covers… Creech has to be my priority, it's 110 pages I got to get through with that, and CB and I have discussed a particular project because I'm 60 now, I don't want to do runs anymore, I told everybody DC, Marvel whoever, three to six issue run and that's it. I can't keep getting locked in because I want to do a few things before I hang up my pencil. My intention is to do some covers while I'm working on the Creech, do a project with Marvel and then what happens after that, I'm not sure. I talked with Scott about an original idea I have, we'll probably do something like that at some point."

As it stands, Greg Capullo says he'd like to work with Donny Cates, and at one point, planned to draw Dan Slott's Fantastic Four. But, in his position, coming off Batman/Spawn, he gets to pick and choose.