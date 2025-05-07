Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Cheetah, cheshire

Greg Rucka & Nicola Scott- Cheetah and Cheshire Rob The Justice League

Cheetah And Cheshire Rob The Justice League is a new six-issue mini-series launching on the 6th of August, written by Greg Rucka, drawn by Nicola Scott, coloured by Annette Kwok, with letters by Troy Peter… PR and preview below…

"DC today announced a new All In comic book series, Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League by Eisner Award winners Greg Rucka (Gotham Central, Batwoman: Elegy, Black Magick) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, Black Magick) with colors by Annette Kwok and letters by Troy Peteri! The new series launches on August 6, 2025, available wherever comic books are sold. "Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League showcases titular characters Cheetah and Cheshire meticulously planning and executing a bold heist—robbing the most secure facility in the DC Universe—and getting away with it! But to accomplish the impossible, Cheetah and Cheshire need to recruit a top-tier crew capable of beating not just the odds, but the Justice League themselves…all without stabbing one another in the back as they try to acquire one of the most dangerous devices in the DCU!

"All that stands between the participants in this six-issue caper and pulling off the most daring extraction in DC history are a few tiny complications…like the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and one other thing…the smartest and most powerful heroes in the DCU. "I won't bury the lede," said Rucka. "This is a crew of villains, or at least nominal bad guys. Not one of them has access to—let alone would be welcomed aboard—the Justice League Watchtower. We're not making this easy on them. But for Cheetah especially, this is an all-or-nothing play—she needs to do this job, and she's not going to let anything, or anyone, keep her from getting what she's after." "With Scott's dramatic and detailed storytelling to execute what Rucka calls "a classic heist story told in a unique setting," the narrative is sure to have twists, turns, and the strong character and interpersonal drama fans have come to expect from this creative team. But if you're thinking it's all a grim, dark crime caper, you're in for a surprise. There may, after all, be honor among thieves. "Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League—a slick, stylish comic book series that guarantees fun, laughs, and more than a few unexpected surprises, written by Rucka with art by Scott, color by Annette Kwok, and lettering by Troy Peteri—will launch its first issue (of six) on August 6, 2025, with a main cover by Scott and Kwok and variant covers by Gerald Parel and Lesley "Leirix" Li. The main cover will retail at $3.99 US, while card stock and foil variants will retail at $4.99 US."

