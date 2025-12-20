Grek Pak & Fred Van Lente Write Disney Villians: Gaston From Dynamite

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Astrologaster, beauty and the beast, gaston, greg pak

Grek Pak and Fred Van Lente are writing a new comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment in their I line, with Gaston from Beauty And The Beast, drawn by Milena Ciccarello. And following The Lion King's Scar, Snow White's Maleficent, Hercules' Hades, 101 Dalmatians' Cruella De Vil, and The Little Mermaid's Ursula. Gaston is the main antagonist of Disney's 1991 film, an arrogant and chauvinistic hunter, who is greedily determined to have Belle's hand in marriage, even by force. This turns him from a harmless braggart into a cruel and ruthless villain, on discovery that Belle's love was not for him, but for a Beast.

DISNEY VILLAINS GASTON #1

(W) Greg Pak, Fred Van Lente (A) Milena Ciccarello (CA) Leirix Li

AT LAST — A SERIES WORTHY OF THE NAME GASTON! The unfairly maligned antagonist of Beauty and the Beast will be the first to tell you that he's the greatest tracker in the land, a fact that has been confirmed by his totally unbiased sidekick, LeFou — and who would know better than these two fine, upstanding citizens? So when a nobleman offers a sizable reward for the return of his runaway horse, Gaston pursues the escaping steed with a single-minded focus — directly into the king's private hunting grounds! Arrested for trespassing, Gaston faces a long stay in the royal lock-up — except that his obviously superior abilities impress the king's wily advisor, the Comte du Soufflé, who has a dangerous mission that only someone as unthinkingly brave as the great Gaston would ever contemplate taking on. If he succeeds, he'll be free to go — but when he finds out what he's up against, prison might seem like the safer bet! Highly animated authors GREG PAK (Lilo & Stitch) and FRED VAN LENTE (Conan the Avenger) join forces with artiste extraordinaire MILENA CICCARELLO to finally bring readers the tale that they have surely been clamoring for with Disney Villains: Gaston — featuring appropriately adoring covers courtesy of CICCARELLO, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, and WILL ROBSON! Retail: $4.99 3/4/2026

Part of Dynamite Entertainment's March 2026, it is accompanied by Disney Villains: Ursula #2, previously intended for Dark Horse Comics.

DISNEY VILLAINS URSULA #2

(W) Sherri L. Smith (A) Gabriele Bagnoli (CA) Mirka Andolfo

TROUBLED WATERS! Following a mysterious attack that claimed the powers of one of her fellow Sea Witches, Ursula travels to each of her remaining sisters to warn them of the danger. Someone — or something — is hunting the rulers of the world's oceans, and the wily regent of Atlantica has a hunch about who the culprit might be. But before she can confirm her suspicions, the hidden assailant strikes again, leaving another throne empty and another aquatic kingdom in chaos. As she prepares to face this would-be usurper in her own home waters, Ursula begins to form a new and diabolical scheme — a bold new plan that could ultimately see her ruling over all of the seven seas! Written by SHERRI L. SMITH and illustrated by GABRIELE BAGNOLI, Disney Villains: Ursula #2 features a treasure chest of covers from MIRKA ANDOLFO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, ROBERT QUINN, SHATOKI SHIKI, and FRANCESCA CARITÀ! $4.99 3/11/2026

