Grim Explodes On eBay After Netflix Adult Animation Announcement

Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim comic book from Boom Studios explodes on eBay after Netflix adult animation announcement

Article Summary Grim comic book sales soared on eBay after the Netflix adult animated series announcement.

Series created by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano ended at issue #25, now set for a new life on screen.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will executive produce the Netflix adaptation.

First printings of Grim #1 jumped in price, with slabbed variants fetching as much as $180 online.

It's been a good week to be Stephanie Phillips, who saw Planet She Hulk launch strong with Monty Python mentions, went to England for Thought Bubble, where her new Daredevil series with Lee Garbett was announced. And then the news dropped that her creator-owned comic book series Grim with Flaviano from Boom Studios, which ended last month with Grim #25, was going to be made as an animated series from Netflix, with Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar to executive produce alongside Love, Death + Robots Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Today saw a raw Grim #1 jump from selling $1.50 the day before the news was released, to selling for $25 after the announcement and a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy for $120, up from $40 earlier in the day. A CGC 9.9 slabbed copy of the 1:100 variant sold for $180, and a retailer-exclusive CGC slab for $150.

"Grim has meant so much to me and to everyone who's worked on it," said series writer and co-creator Stephanie Phillips. "To see it take on new life (pun intended) as an animated series with Netflix is beyond exciting, and I can't wait for fans, new and old, to step into Jessica Harrow's world with us."

A character-driven supernatural saga, Grim follows Jessica Harrow, a newly recruited Reaper tasked with ferrying souls to the afterlife. Unlike her fellow Reapers, Jessica has no memory of her death or life before. Her search for answers pulls her deeper into the unseen architecture of the afterlife, revealing hidden forces, cosmic secrets, and her shocking personal connection to Death itself.

Miles Millar, Alfred Gough, and Aaron Schmidt will Executive Produce for Millar / Gough Ink. Stephen Christy and Adam Yoelin will Executive Produce for Boom Studios, with Mette Norkjaer Co-Executive Producing. Jen Yuh Nelson will Executive Produce. Comic series Co-Creators Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano will Co-Executive Produce.

