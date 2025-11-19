Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: grim

Grim: "Wednesday" Creators, Nelson Developing Boom! Studios Adapt

Netflix, Al Gough & Miles Millar, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson are adapting Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Boom! Studios comics series Grim.

Things are starting to look pretty "Grim" for Netflix's Wednesday creators and executive producers, Al Gough and Miles Millar. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Gough and Millar are teaming with the streaming service for an adult animated series adaptation of Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's horror-fantasy comic book series Grim from Boom! Studios. Currently in development, the Wednesday duo will executive produce alongside Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Netflix's Love, Death + Robots). First published in 2022 by Boom! Studios, here's a look at an overview of the comic book series when it was first announced:

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun! Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament. In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual GRIM REAPER?

'Grim' is dark and brooding and fixated on death… and also one of the most fun series I've ever written! With demons, reapers, departed souls, and Flaviano's artwork, you'll be dying to read more!" shared Phillips about the comic book series when it was first announced. "I love to draw new characters and share that excitement of creation with brilliant authors like Stephanie. She did an amazing job setting the groundwork for a character that you can't help but love," added Flaviano. "So it's no surprise that I can't stop drawing Jess and all the other reapers from this mysterious, funny, sad, weird story about the search for your true self and place in the world."

Millar and Gough executive produce via Millar/Gough Ink, along with the company's Head of Film, Aaron Schmidt, and Yuh Nelson. Stephen Christy and Adam Yoelin executive produce for Boom! Studios, with Mette Norkjaer serving as a co-executive producer. In addition, Phillips and Flaviano will also co-executive produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!