Grimm Fairy Tales Holiday Pinups in Zenescope November 2022 Solicits

The Grimm Fairy Tales 2022 Holiday Pinup Special launches from Zenescope. Festive festivities already. Dave Franchini and David Wohl launch Myths & Legends Quarterly for Zenescope's November 2022 solicits and solicitations with Blood Of The Gods. as well as a bunch of one-shots.

GFT 2022 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR A REYES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222104

SEP222105 – GFT 2022 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR B VITORINO – 5.99

SEP222106 – GFT 2022 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR C ROYLE – 5.99

SEP222107 – GFT 2022 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR D ORTIZ – 5.99

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Alfredo Reyes

Just in time for the happiest time of the year comes the Grimm Fairy Tales 2022 Holiday Pinup Special!

Get ready to check out all of your favorite Grimm Universe heroines and villainesses, spreading some holiday cheer in their sultry winter outfits! Some of the industry's top artists contribute gorgeous pin-ups of the Grimm Universe's most popular female characters in this stunning collection.

Also includes a never before published Grimm Fairy Tales short story!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 5.99

MYTHS & LEGENDS QUARTERLY BLOOD OF GODS #1 CVR A BARRIONUEVO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222101

SEP222102 – MYTHS & LEGENDS QUARTERLY BLOOD OF GODS #1 CVR B DIPASCALE – 8.99

SEP222103 – MYTHS & LEGENDS QUARTERLY BLOOD OF GODS #1 CVR C THOMPSON – 8.99

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Al Barrionuevo

Deep in the Jungles of Chiapas, Angelica "Hellchild" Blackstone is trying to find herself the only way she knows how, hunting down the scum in our world who think they are too protected to worry. Finally catching up to a cartel leader she has been tracking, Angelica discovers something much darker than she could have ever imagined is at play. Guest Starring Gretel, The Witch Hunter, don't miss this truly terrifying new story!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 8.99

OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #2 (OF 3) CVR A RIVEIRO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222108

SEP222109 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #2 (OF 3) CVR B ABRERA – 5.99

SEP222110 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #2 (OF 3) CVR C LOMOV – 5.99

SEP222111 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #2 (OF 3) CVR D ABBONDANZA – 5.99

(W) David Wohl (CA) Riveiro

Mombi, the Wicked Witch of the North, has returned, and she is intent on building a new kingdom to rule, no matter what the cost. Now, while Glinda is far away trying to discover Mombi's secret, Dorothy, along with Scarecrow, Thorne and Toto are the only ones standing in the way of the Witch and her unliving army. And their defeat will result in the complete destruction of Oz.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 5.99

ROBYN HOOD LAST STOP ONESHOT CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222112

SEP222113 – ROBYN HOOD LAST STOP ONESHOT CVR B TOLIBAO – 5.99

SEP222114 – ROBYN HOOD LAST STOP ONESHOT CVR C LOMOV – 5.99

SEP222115 – ROBYN HOOD LAST STOP ONESHOT CVR D GARVEY – 5.99

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Deep below, in the New York subway tunnels, something is feeding in secret off the flesh of the city's lost souls. Fighting to save herself and a handful of passengers after a train accident, Robyn finds herself trapped underground and in the creature's deadly path. Can she save everyone before the killer in the shadows gets them first?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 5.99

VAN HELSING RITES OF SHADOWS ONESHOT CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222116

SEP222117 – VAN HELSING RITES OF SHADOWS ONESHOT CVR B OTERO – 5.99

SEP222118 – VAN HELSING RITES OF SHADOWS ONESHOT CVR C MEGURO – 5.99

SEP222119 – VAN HELSING RITES OF SHADOWS ONESHOT CVR D LOBOS – 5.99

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

As Liesel Van Helsing continues to uncover the secrets within her father's extensive Journals, she finds herself in New Orleans, in search of a mysterious and dangerous being who has been terrorizing families and stealing their souls. Guest starring Mystere, this issue will send Van Helsing down a path of discoveries that will change her life forever.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BELLE DEEP FREEZE ONESHOT CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222120

SEP222121 – BELLE DEEP FREEZE ONESHOT CVR B MAINE – 5.99

SEP222122 – BELLE DEEP FREEZE ONESHOT CVR C TAO – 5.99

SEP222123 – BELLE DEEP FREEZE ONESHOT CVR D LOBOS – 5.99

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Belle has been a beast hunter her entire life, and during that time, she has made many enemies, but none as heartless as the Winter Maiden, the seeming goddess of ice. Now, nearly a year after their first encounter, a storm is coming for Belle and her loved ones, but will Anabelle DiMarco be able to ride this blizzard out, or will she succumb to the icy grip of death?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #66 CVR A TARRAGONA

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222124

SEP222125 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #66 CVR B VITORINO – 3.99

SEP222126 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #66 CVR C SANTACRUZ – 3.99

SEP222127 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #66 CVR D LOBOS – 3.99

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Jordi Tarragona

As the layers of the Grimm Universe are peeling back, Skye Mathers discovers that an unspeakable evil, once hidden in the shadows, is reaching out into our world. Can Skye handle this new lurking fear that surrounds her? Find out in this next chapter of her thrilling journey as a wicked secret is revealed.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAN HELSING TP EVE OF OBLIVION

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222128

(W) Joe Brusha, Pat Shand, Brian Hawkins (A) Various

Liesel Van Helsing has taken on legions of undead creatures over her many years on this world. One after another they have tested the strength and fortitude she continually proves as synonymous with the legacy that follows the Van Helsing bloodline. But when the universe she thinks she knew becomes much larger than she can fathom, will what comes for her next finally be the end of the famed vampire-hunter? Or, will she stand her ground as she faces oblivion, beating it back like she has done so many times before?

Don't miss this game-changing collection of stories that will re-define everything Liesel has come to know!

Collects Van Helsing Annual: Bloodlust, Van Helsing #50,Van Helsing: Black Annis, Van Helsing: Hellfire, Van Helsing: Steampunk, Van Helsing: Invisible Woman, Van Helsing: Beast of Exmoor, Van Helsing: Return of the League of Monsters parts 1 & 2.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 29.99

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM NOV 2022 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP222129

SEP222130 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM NOV 2022 SILVER EXC – 20

SEP222131 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM NOV 2022 GOLD EXC – 40

SEP222132 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM NOV 2022 PLATINUM EXC – 75

(CA) Ian MacDonald

Bronze Level – Character = Jasmine cover art by Ian MacDonald

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 45% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 15

