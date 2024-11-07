Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: Helen Mullane, Tula Lotay

Groupies #2 by Helen Mullane & Tula Lotay, Ahead of Thought Bubble

A look at Groupies #2 by Helen Mullane and Tula Lotay on Comixology Originals, ahead of Thought Bubble Comic Con

Article Summary Explore Groupies #2 by Helen Mullane and Tula Lotay, releasing November 12 on Comixology Originals.

Dive into the 1970s rock and roll era with themes of jealousy, satanic games, and seances.

Meet Helen Mullane and Tula Lotay at Thought Bubble with Comixology Originals group signing.

Join Tula Lotay, Helen Mullane, and Becky Cloonan for an 18+ erotica comics panel at Thought Bubble.

The second issue of the new Comixology Originals series Groupies by Helen Mullane and Tula Lotay arrives the 12th of November, and Bleeding Cool has an exclusive reveal of the preview of Groupies #2. It includes the first look at a séance linked to the time of Satanic Panic, which is one of the themes of the book and will be available here in the USA and here in the UK.

Groupies #2

Writer Helen Mullane

Artist Tula Lotay

The groupies are living the rock and roll dream, on tour with The Moon Show. But it's not all wine, roses and L.S.D. The girls must negotiate their own jealousy and the satanic games the band sometimes like to play, all while protecting their place as the girls of the moment.

It also comes as both Helen and Tula will be at Thought Bubble (along with Bleeding Cool)… well Tula Lotay is founder of Thought Bubble after all. Both and will be participating in a Comixology Originals group signing. And they will both be on the following panel with Becky Cloonan promoting Groupies and Soma.

Between the Sheets – Erotica Comics – 18+

Sunday, 17 November 2024

3:30 pm 4:30 pm

Erotica comics are truly back on the (top) shelf. They bring us █████, ████ ███ and ███████. And that one time when ██ ████ █████, wow!! Tula Lotay, Becky Cloonan and Helen Mullane are hosted by Laura Jones in this spicy comics chat. Strictly over 18s only.

Groupies #1 is available now here in the US and here in the UK.

Groupies #1

Writer Helen Mullane

Artist Tula Lotay On a wild night out at the Fox Club, the hottest girls on the Sunset Strip meet the cutest up-and-coming band in town, and sparks fly. As The Moon Show celebrate getting signed to legendary Asmodeus Records, they share a magical night, a night that nobody wants to end.

