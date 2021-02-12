Grunge Of Gen-13 Returns To DC Comics In May?

DC will be celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May with the DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration, a 96-page one-shot anthology starring and created by Asians and those with Asian heritage.

It will be created by Gene Luen Yang, Mariko Tamaki, Ram V, Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong, Amy Chu, Minh Lê, Dustin Nguyen, and drawn by Marcus To, Bernard Chang, Sumit Kumar, Marcio Takaram, Trung Le Nguyen, Francis Manapul, Amy Chu, Marcus To, Cliff Chiang, Jen Bartel. Gurihiru, Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair, who drew the cover. No sign of Akira Yoshida though, whatever happened to him?

Solicited thus, there did seem to be another name missing.

Grab your favorite boba and pull a chair up to the dim sum table as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month with all your favorite Asian DC characters, old and new! Join Cassandra Cain, Katana, Green Lantern Tai Pham, the Atom, Dana Tan (a.k.a. Batman Beyond), Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, Damian Wayne and the al Ghul clan, New Super-Man, and more as we present new tales of these characters from their thrilling history! Plus, Cheshire Cat's relationship to Cheshire is revealed as Shoes asks Selina Kyle to take her under her wing as Cat Girl. And that's just the start!

96 pages, $9.99, available on May 5.

DC Comics also breaks that down a little;

Ram V— the current Catwoman series writer—will at last unveil the long-seeded mystery behind Shoes in an action-packed tale that follows the character as she becomes Catwoman's protégé, revealing her real name, secret origin, and who her mother is. Eisner Award-winning author Mariko Tamaki will continue her work on the Batman mythos and present an original Cassandra Cain story, marking the author's first time taking on DC's iconic Asian Batgirl," DC's description continues. Joining these stories, Minh Lê—the acclaimed writer behind the smash-hit middle-grade graphic novel Green Lantern: Legacy—will team with artist Trung Le Nguyen (author and artist of The Magic Fish) for an all-new story featuring Vietnamese American Tai Pham, DC's newest Green Lantern co-created by Lê and Green Lantern: Legacy artist Andie Tong. This anthology marks Nguyen's first work with DC."

But looking at that cover revealed someone we hadn't seen for a while.

That's Grunge from Gen-13, right? Co-created by cover artist and publisher of DC Comics Jim Lee, if anyone can bring him back, Jim can. I asked the question on Twitter, and inker of that cover, Alex Sinclair, replied,

Percival Edmund "Grunge" Chang: is able to mimic the molecular structure of any material he touches (and partially bestow this effect on others). His father is Team 7 member Phillip Chang. And he was created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi and J. Scott Campbell.

If he does return, Grunge will join other returning WildStorm characters of late including Apollo, Midnighter, Grifter into the DC Universe, with mention of The Authority, Team 6, Deathblow, Halo and Jacob Marlowe. Who's next?

As well as Damian Wayne, the al Ghul clan, Katana, Lady Shiva, the Atom, Dana Tan, Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, and the New Super-Man…