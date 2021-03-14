Guillem March's Joker and Karmen – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman is usually the week's Bestseller List top-seller when it is out, and its position was filled this week with The Joker, beating out Marvel's X-Men launch, Children Of The Atom, considerably. In fact, Joker artist Guillem March had two titles in the top ten, with Karmen from Image, a rarity for an artist. Batman: Urban Legends was down further than you may expect for its launch, but beat Non-Stop Spider-Man. And Eternals appears to have legs…

The Joker #1 Amazing Spider-Man #61 Children of the Atom #1 Batman Urban Legends #1 Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 Eternals #3 Immortal Hulk #44 Daredevil #28 Rorschach #6 Karmen #1

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Marvel managed to take seven of this week's top ten, with one Image title and two DC titles rounding out the list. What's interesting is what did NOT make it onto the list: no Rorschach and no Superman. There was no increased interest in Superman due to the new writing team. I was told by a few customers, "Let me know when Dan Jurgens and Peter Tomasi are back on Superman."

Ssalefish Comics: Joker #1 outsold the rest this week, which isn't too much of a surprise. Most of our regular Batman readers scooped it up and the copies left for the shelf vanished soon afterwards. There weren't too many 'big' titles out this week, but both Spider-Man books sold well, as did Daredevil and Star Wars. Children of the Atom did okay — I have a feeling it would have sold a lot better had it not been delayed for so long and still had that 'new era' hype to coast on.

Fifth Element Comics #1 issues were king this week, except for The Autumnal #5 which sold out really quickly. About half of my sales this week have been issues from previous weeks rather than the new stuff.

Notable sales:

SUPERMAN #4 COVERLESS $475

Captain America #15 CGC 2.5 $2,200

