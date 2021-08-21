Guillem March's Laura Launches In Ablaze November 2021 Solicitations

Ablaze is publishing in English for the first time, Guillem March's early slice-of-life comic books, Laura And Other Stories, alongside Maria Llovet's Porcelain, more Conan comic books, and Space Pirate Harlock, all in their November 2021 solicits and solicitations.

GUILLEM MARCH LAURA #1 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

ABLAZE

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

Before his work on Batman and the hit Joker series, before he created Karmen, there was the heartfelt story of Laura, the book that led to Guillem March to the mainstream comics world!

Suffering from the ever-painful experience of unrequited love, twenty-year-old Laura takes a look at her life. Is the fact that the boy she has feelings for is in love with someone else mean there is something wrong with her? Or is that just how young love goes? And what will happen when she tries to get past the hurt and move on with her life?

Laura is an exploration into the mind of a young woman who has experiencing something most people have, but in an honest and beautiful way that only Guillem March can bring us.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CIMMERIAN BEYOND THE BLACK RIVER #2 CVR A RICHARD PACE (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Robert E. Howard, Mathieu Gabella (A) Anthony Jean (CA) Richard Pace

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

Conan and his brave new friend Balthus are forced to split up in an attempt to save as many settlers as possible when the fort constructed to protect them is turned to ash. A mad dash against time takes place as Conan realizes he must confront the sorcerer Zogar Sag if there is any chance of anyone being left alive! Also contains the original prose story!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS #3 CVR A DELLEDERA (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Francesco Artibani (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Radek is shaken to his core when he discovers that the golem he has heard so much about is not just a myth. But he is quickly brought back to his senses when the creature is found by the Nazis. Will this mythical construction brought to life be the savior of the city or will it cause their enemies to clamp down even harder?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MARIA LLOVETS PORCELAIN #4 CVR A LLOVET (MR)

ABLAZE

(W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet

First ABLAZE brought you the surreal, bewitching tale of Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche…now comes Porcelain.

As the occupants of The Dollhouse overwhelm them, Axel struggles to protect Beryl, but they are quickly separated. Now alone, Beryl is forced by Valentina to confront parts of her own psyche that she is not ready to deal with. Will she come out the other end stronger? Or that much closer to becoming a doll herself?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SPACE PIRATE CAPT HARLOCK #6 CVR A QUALANO

ABLAZE

(W) Leiji Matsumoto, Jerome Alquie (A) Jerome Alquie (CA) Pasquale Qualano

LEIJI MATSUMOTO'S CAPTAIN HARLOCK CONTINUES HIS NEW ADVENTURE!

The fate of Earth hangs perilously in the balance of the ultimate clash between the

Arcadia and the Mazon sisters Talika has resurrected! A confrontation so critical, Harlock finds himself making deals with enemies and asking for help from old friends and new. If Harlock and his crew are unable to stop these elemental beings, the planet will be uninhabitable to humans and Mazon alike!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BALBUZAR HC

ABLAZE

(W) Ge?rard Moncomble (A / CA) Freideiric Pillot

A fable about freedom, about resistance, about power. And an ode to nature.

In the Sarboucane sea, Balbuzar the pirate reigns supreme. He attacks, plunders, sinks, and ransoms everything that comes within his reach. Savage, cruel, formidable, certainly, Balbuzar is, but also with a certain bonhomie, and a great sense of justice. He is in harmony with the sea, the islands, the wind, the rocks. Around him, birds, always. Men, women, children…they all love him. For he is free as the air.

But now the Empress Pépita XIII is worried about her state of affairs, and Balbuzar's constant plundering. She sends against him her best officer, the Commodore, at the head of an armada. He represents force, order, law. Arrogant, domineering, relentless. And sure to be the one who will clean the Sarboucane sea.

Balbuzar and the Commodore clash. Two exceptional sailors, two sharp warriors. The fight begins, shattering, tumultuous.

The struggle, however, is unequal, for the Commodore has immense resources, an army behind him and the power of the empire. He's built a gigantic ship that will surely sweep away the pirates and their black-flag flotilla. Balbuzar's fate seems certain.

Will the outlaw be crushed by the enormity of the adversary? Cooked in the imperial pot? Or will the cunning pirate find the rift in the monster's breastplate? Will he defeat his monstrous foe, like David blasting Goliath?

A story that will delight young and old, and artwork that bears repeated viewing to take it all in. Will the cunning pirate Balbuzar be able to find the chink in the monstrous Commodore's armor? Geirard Moncombe's prose deftly balances action, humor, and poetry while Freideiric Pillot's stunning, gorgeously detailed illsutrations help paint this rousing, unforgettable tale. One that you'll want to come back to again and again… Featuring 32 double page illustrations interspersed with text. If you're an art geek, this book is a MUST!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 22.99

IDHUN CHRONICLES GN VOL 01 RESISTANCE SEARCH

ABLAZE

(W) Laura Gallego, Andr?s Carri?n Moratinos (A / CA) Studio Fenix

Experience the hit anime Netflix show as a graphic novel series!

A boy suddenly orphaned fights his parents' killer to save a planet and discovers a new world of danger…and wonder.

Jack, a teenager from Earth, has a dire premonition: something is wrong. However, he cannot imagine the change he will experience in his life when he gets back home. There he finds his parents have died and is transported by two mysterious strangers to a magical world. Together with Victoria, a girl he has just met, he will start a fight of unexpected proportions. Their fate will be inexorably linked to the Resistance, a small group fighting for the freedom of a world called Idh n. Will he be able to restore the lost peace?

A story that mixes adventure, magic and love, and which shows values such as overcoming difficulties, courage and unconditional friendship.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 12.99