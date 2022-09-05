Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 Review: Genre Publisher, Genre Work

It's foolish to deny Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1's charms: A beautiful woman plus firearms. In the first issue of the Gun Honey series' second arc, an unknown female assassin incriminates Joanna (a gun supplier) for murder, and Joanna must clear her name.

The very first-word balloon lands like an anvil: "That's some gun, honey." In isolation, a reader can see why writer Charles Ardai liked it. The character speaking the line would use the word honey, and Gun Honey is the title of the comic. On the page, it reads Ardai straining to be clever. The final panel of the issue also strained my patience, as it's a hand over a chessboard knocking down a piece while an unknown narrator announces they're going to toy with Joanna before killing her.

Artist Ang Hor Kheng uses a lot of dynamic double-page spreads of movement that consistently raised the tension. True to genre (and Hard Case Crime is proudly a genre publisher), the reader is never too far from more action.

Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 frustrates me because it's not consistent. If it was only a cheesecakey James Bond ripoff, it'd be easy to ignore. As it stands or, perhaps, relaxes, it's a brisk, action-packed read. As long as that's all you expect from Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1, it'll reward you. Titan Comics' page for the issue is here.

Credits Writer Charles Ardai Artist Ang Hor Kheng Colorist Asifur Rahman Letterer David Leach