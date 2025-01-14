Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, guy gardner

Guy Gardner Has Been Doing His Own Research Into Green Lantern History

Guy Gardner has been doing his own research into the history of the Green Lanterns... wwhat has he found? Spoilers...

Guy Gardner has often been portrayed as an act-first-think-second-if-at-all kind of guy. He may know no fear, but also has little consideration. But in Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum by Jeremy Adams and V. Ken Marion out from DC Comics tomorrow, it seems that he is, at least, into doing his own research.

And coming up with conspiracies when it comes to joining up all his research together. The thing is, when it comes to the Guardians of Oa, the leaders and creators of the Green Lanterns, there isn't enough red string to tie all the existing conspiracies about them together.

But when it comes to the Book Of Oa, that goiverns all Green Lantern activity andhistory having been repeatedly amended, maybe there is just one more.

As Guy Gardner really, really does his own research. By candlelight as well. Until he can find something else that might do the trick.

Such as The Eye Of Krona, as picked up by Guy Gardner back in Green Lantern #12 last year. Krona who first appeared in Green Lantern in 1965, created by John Broome and Gil Kane, an Oan scientist who became obsessed with observing the origins of the universe itself, and in doing so, shattering the universe and creating the multiverse. What might his eye see?

Especially when you look at an original copy of the Book of Oa through it? I've seen that movie. And so, it seems, has Kyle Rayner. But what do you get when you put it all together?

The Book Of Oa itself has a fractured spectrum… one of luminance, or multiverse, or emotional resonance, we will see… Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum by Jeremy Adams and V. Ken Marion is out from DC Comics tomorrow,

GREEN LANTERN FRACTURED SPECTRUM #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A FERNANDO BLANCO

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Fernando Blanco

WITNESS THE RIST OF THE FRACTAL LANTERNS! Following the events of the Civil Corps, a new era in Green Lantern mythology begins! Once again, Oa has become the epicenter of the Green Lantern Corps, bringing justice to the furthest corners of the galaxy. But a new threat has emerged: beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum have randomly appeared throughout the universe. Dubbed "Fractal lanterns," Hal and a reformed Green Lantern Corps set off to police this strange new phenomenon while uncovering a sinister plot that could eliminate the very essence of sentient life.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025

