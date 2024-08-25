Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: HEROIC Awards, november 2024

H.E.R.O.I.C. Awards In Antarctic Press November 2024 Solicits

Antarctic Press is to collect work from the winners of the Honoring Exceptional Renderings Of Independent Creators or H.E.R.O.I.C. Awards

HEROIC AWARDS TP (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241474

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

SEVEN SENSATIONAL STORIES!

SEVEN SETS OF AWARD-WINNING CREATORS!

MATURE READERS

Antarctic Press is proud to honor some true heroes of the industry, the winners of the 2023 HEROIC (Honoring Exceptional Renderings Of Independent Creators) Awards! Celebrate seven spectacular stories from a whole host of super-talents: "The Diary of Sweet Pea" (Alim Leggett, Yuseph Shittuha). "Punkdroid: The Girl that Wanted to Be Real" (Christian Douglas, Sergio Rios). "Punkdroid: Redundant" (Christian Douglas, Claudio Viveros). "Punkdroid: Neon Princess X" (Erik Calavera). "Bad Roads" (Alfred Paige). "Worthy Chaos" (Corissa Grant, J.C. Litteral, Jonas da Costa). "War Lion" (Onrie Kompan, Dexter Wee).

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

VALKYRIE SAVIORS KEY OF STORMS #3 (OF 3) CVR A IGNACIO NOE (

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241470

SEP241471 – VALKYRIE SAVIORS KEY OF STORMS #3 (OF 3) CVR B SHIKARII

(W) Ron Zabala (A) A R Molina (CA) Ignacio Noe

BEHEMOTH BEAUTIES BATTLE IT OUT!

MODERN VALKYRIES VS. ANCIENT GODS!

In this chapter's final installment, not only are Valkyries up against three super-sized empowered Zodiac Legionnaires, but Iris the Shadow Valkyrie returns! Plus, a new, powerful Valkyrie makes her first appearance! Is she friend or foe? How will our heroes prevail!?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

PUNCHLINE DIGEST ED TP VOL 01 BLOOD SISTERS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241472

(W) Bill Williams (A / CA) Matthew Weldon

NEW DIGEST SIZE EDITION!

WITH GREAT POWER COMES A WHOLE LOTTA TRAINING AND TROUBLE!

Collects: Punchline #1-5

After decades of wearing a cape and protecting the city of Seaholm, Mel is forced to retire and train her replacement. The new cape in town is Jessie, a teenager who is different from Mel in almost every way. Together, they chase the other super-types from Mel's past, leading to a brutal confrontation with the monster called Sawtooth.

The first five issues of Bill Williams and Matt Weldon's seminal superhero series, now condensed to pack more punch(line)!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

YOR HUNTER FROM THE FUTURE #3 CVR A KELSEY SHANNON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241481

(W) Ray Collins (A) Juan Zanotto (CA) Kelsey Shannon

THE CLASSIC COMIC THAT INSPIRED THE CULT FILM!

50TH ANNIVERSARY! 1974 – 2024

The classic comic that inspired the cult film continues, presented in English for the first time by Antarctic Press! And this is where Yor's saga goes off-script! If you're familiar with the movie, then this issue has the deleted scenes: a tribe of beautiful Amazons, a giant spider, and a different approach to how Yor learns the truth about his past and his destiny!

The new twists and turns, along with the poetic text and incredibly detailed artwork, will be revelations for fans who only know the MST3000 version. YOR IN FOR A SHOCK!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

JUNGLE COMICS #30

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241482

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Kelsey Shannon

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

DYNAMIC ADVENTURE IN THE AFRICAN HEAT AND THE FROZEN WASTES!

"Valkiria" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro), "Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi).

"Valkiria" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Valkiria is out of her element as she battles her way across a snowy wasteland, fighting off mutated, mole-like polar bears and befriending a talking head. The story is so thrilling, weird, and wild, you might not even notice this "jungle" adventure doesn't have a tree in sight-just snow! "Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi): Zan and his animal friends battle hunters while being stalked by four deadly black panthers! More classic adventures from Italy's answer to Tarzan, presented in English for the first time by your friends at Antarctic Press!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

EXCITING COMICS #48

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241483

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Diego Albuquerque, Nestor Redulla Jr

DUAL DEMON-HUNTING TEAMS!

SWEET, STICKY PERIL!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller, Mathew D. Rhys), "The Flock" (Scott Wilson, Gino Kasmyanto).

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller, Mathew D. Rhys): Raven meets another group dedicated to defending the city in their own way-as ninja demon hunters!-while he tries to pick up his normal life a bit. But is that possible when demonic threats await? "The Flock" (Scott Wilson, Gino Kasmyanto): The annual Maple City Flapjack Festival is attacked by an airship covering the city in maple syrup. The Gooseman and The Gosling work together with Jackie Oaks to stop this sticky situation from ruining the city and, more importantly, the festival!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

TOMORROW GIRL #9

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241484

(W) John Holland (A) Larry Guidry (A / CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

TOMORROW GIRL TEAMS UP WITH SILVER AGE…HEROES?

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Tomorrow Girl meets Herbie Popnecker and special guest stars Fatman the Human Flying Saucer and the Atomic Mouse. In an all star team-up, Tomorrow Girl finds herself in the middle of silver age insanity!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TEETHER PARENTAL GUIDANCE #2 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP241485

(W) David Hutchinson (A) David Hutchinson

ANCIENT EVIL IN A YOUNG, INNOCENT GUISE!

IT HUNGERS FOR FLESH AND SOULS!

"Field Trip to Heck"

A group of schoolkids go on a nature hike into the local woods, and return with a special kind of poison ivy, that begins spreading around town… David Hutchison serves up another big bite of his hit eldritch horror series!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

