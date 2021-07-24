Harbinger #1 Launches in Valiant Entertainment October 2021 Solicits

There may be a lot of fuss regarding Harbinger from Valiant Entertainment right now, not all of it appreciated. The new series by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Robbi Rodriguez launches in October 2021 solicitations, alongside issues of X-O Manowar, Ninjak, and a Bloodshot collection.

HARBINGER (2021) #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG212128

AUG212129 – HARBINGER (2021) #1 CVR B REIS – 3.99

AUG212130 – HARBINGER (2021) #1 CVR C DELARA – 3.99

AUG212131 – HARBINGER (2021) #1 BLANK VAR – 3.99

AUG212132 – HARBINGER (2021) #1 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

AUG212133 – HARBINGER (2021) #1 250 COPY TBD INCV – 3.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Can you make the world better if you can't be better?

A telepath with no memory. A city of superpowered teenagers suppressed.

Redemption. Destruction. Rebirth. A new era of HARBINGER begins here.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NINJAK #4 CVR A DAGNINO

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG212134

AUG212135 – NINJAK #4 CVR B RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

AUG212136 – NINJAK #4 CVR C PREORDER ANDREO – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Javier Pulido (CA) Fernando Dagnino

The truth revealed. Nowhere left to run. A formidable foe strikes first.

The stunning final chapter of Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido's explosive first story arc.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #7 CVR A RAHZZAH

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG212137

AUG212138 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #7 CVR B SOY – 3.99

AUG212139 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #7 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Rahzzah

A bond destroyed. Power wielded recklessly. A deadly force on the attack.

X-O Manowar's world will be shattered.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLOODSHOT BY TIM SEELEY DLX HC

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG212140

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Marc Laming, Pedro Andreo, Brett Booth, Various (CA) Declan Shalvey

An unstoppable soldier… A never ending war… Join New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley (Nightwing) and explosive artists Brett Booth (X-Men: Legends), Marc Laming (Planet Hulk), Pedro Andreo (Aartha, Chronicles of the No Lands) and more for the complete deluxe edition hardcover of the series Nerdist calls "a gorgeous orchestra of mayhem and insanity"!

Once, he was the perfect living weapon, created to follow orders. Now, Bloodshot works alone, using his lethal skills to protect those who cannot protect themselves. But the mysterious and powerful organization known only as Black Bar is watching, and they're not about to let something as dangerous as Bloodshot remain free…

Collecting BLOODSHOT (2019) #1-12, along with material from the VALIANT:

BLOODSHOT FCBD 2019 SPECIAL and the VALIANT 2020: THE YEAR OF HEROES

FCBD SPECIAL, as well as 20+ pages of rarely seen art and extras!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 49.99

