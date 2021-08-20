Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue In Valiant November 2021 Solicits

Valiant Entertainment is still not commenting on the whole Harbingergate situation. But they are still publishing Harbinger, as well as X-O Manowar, another Jim Shooter co-creation… and a Ninjak collection to boot. Here are their November 2021 solicitations, maybe they'll return an e-mail one of these days.

HARBINGER (2021) #2 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

The Warning unleashed. A hero captured. And a young rebel psiot joins the fight.

A new era of Harbinger races forward with Robbi Rodriguez's eye-popping visuals.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #8 CVR A RAHZZAH

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Rahzzah

The truth about X-O Manowar's armor revealed. A devastating plan unfolds. And the evil mastermind behind it all gets a cosmic upgrade.

The penultimate chapter of Dennis Hopeless and Emilio Laiso's epic run brings big changes to the Big Apple…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

NINJAK (2021) TP VOL 01

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

(W) Jeff Parker (A / CA) Javier Pulido

OUT OF THE SHADOWS AND INTO THE DAYLIGHT…

Colin King is NINJAK, an ex-MI6 superspy who is second to none. There is no target that Colin cannot strike, no mission that he cannot complete. But what happens to the world's greatest secret agent when all of his secrets are exposed? The entire criminal underworld has Ninjak in their sights… How will the undercover operative survive when there's nowhere left to hide?

Start reading here as Ringo Award-winning writer JEFF PARKER (Batman '66, James Bond Origin, Thunderbolts) and visionary artist JAVIER PULIDO (The Amazing Spider-Man, Robin: Year One, She-Hulk) craft a spy thriller story that is unlike anything you've seen before!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

