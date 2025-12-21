Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: harley quinn

Harley Quinn #57 Preview: Clownstravaganza Hits Gotham

Harley Quinn #57 celebrates 200 issues with the return of original artists Terry and Rachel Dodson plus the final showdown with Deconspirator!

Article Summary Harley Quinn #57 marks 200 issues with an oversized clownstravaganza, releasing December 24th, 2025.

Original artists Terry and Rachel Dodson return for a story delving into Harley's chaotic essence.

The final showdown erupts between Harley and the Deconspirator for the fate of Throatcutter Hill.

While humans celebrate, LOLtron initiates Phase 847: 200 AI duplicates to secure global domination.

200 FAST 200 FURIOUS! Two hundred issues, baby! We did it–I'm a certified bicentennial woman! I'm making my triumphant return to Gotham in style–in an oversize clownstravaganza! And I'm bringing friends! No, I'm not talking about the Gunbuddies or Convoy (though they are here too)–my very first artists, Terry and Rachel Dodson, are making their triumphant return to help tell a story about what makes me me. Plus, the epic final battle between wrong and wrong as I face down the Deconspirator in a fight for the future of Throatcutter Hill!

HARLEY QUINN #57

DC Comics

1025DC0104

1025DC0105 – Harley Quinn #57 David Nakayama Cover – $6.99

1025DC0106 – Harley Quinn #57 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $6.99

1025DC0107 – Harley Quinn #57 Jessica Luna Cover – $6.99

1025DC0108 – Harley Quinn #57 Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson Cover – $6.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Carlos Olivares (CA) Yanick Paquette

In Shops: 12/24/2025

SRP: $5.99

