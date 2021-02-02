Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy, Together Again, But Just For Black Label

Today sees the long-awaited final issue of Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti's Black Label mini-series Harley Quinn & The Birds Of Prey from DC Comics. Initially scheduled alongside the movie of a similar name it has been a long while coming. But for those deprived of their Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy action, it will be a long-awaited respite for whatever is going on in the DC Universe, Future State and Infinite Frontier.

With Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy all tied up by the Joker and his new girlfriend, not Punchline, Harley Sinn. To whom Harley Quinn takes an instant dislike, naturally.

No, Harley Quinn, this is not Punchline, I thought we had made that clear?

Harley Quinn isn't much for bluffing, is she? Especially when you are holding a gun against her loved one.

And that's just Harley. When Poison Ivy wakes up, there is even more at stake.

There are many options for revenge.

But defenestration continues to be the dish du jour. Well, at least the corpse of Harley Sinn is there to break the Joker's fall.

And while Harley has taken one hell of a beating…

Including a trip above… or below…

There's someone to come home for.

But unlike Batman, Harley Quinn doesn't bounce back to easily. There's a long way still to go… and this comic goes on a rather unique journey as well, only matched of late, of all things, by GI Joe. I know, weird.

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #4 (OF 4) CVR A AMANDA CONNER (MR)

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A/CA) Amanda Conner

There was no way Harley was going to make it out of Gotham City without coming face to face with The Joker…and just as she's taken all his money, he's determined to take something that means even more to her! This will be the most harrowing gauntlet of Harley's life, and she—and you—are not ready for it! Retail: $5.99