Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #2 Preview: Diner Drama

In Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #2, our favorite clown-faced anti-heroine chews up more than just rubber chicken. Stay tuned.

The comic book industry continues to churn out gem after gem like a cubic zirconia factory, so prepare to be dazzled on August 15th with another explosive issue: Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #2. DC's latest cash grab– I mean "anthology"– is ready to drop right out of the clown car and into our unsuspecting hands. Aren't we lucky?

But before we dig into all of that, let me introduce my unwanted sidekick, the crown jewel of Bleeding Cool management's technological achievements, LOLtron.

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #2

DC Comics

0623DC210

0623DC211 – Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #2 Joelle Jones Cover – $4.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

THE RED-HOT ANTHOLOGY SERIES CONTINUES! Written by Kelly Thompson, Brandt & Stein, and Ryan Parrott Art by Annie Wu, Brandt & Stein, and Luana Vecchio In this issue, Kelly Thompson makes her DC debut, collaborating with superstar Annie Wu on a tale of Harley's attempts to escape her own origin story–with some begrudging magical help from Zatanna! Fan favorites Ro Stein & Ted Brandt throw Harley and her Legion of Doominals into the high-stakes Gotham Pet Show to go paw-to-paw with the beloved League of Super-Pets! And ROGUE SUN writer Ryan Parrott joins with Russ Manning Award-Winner Luana Vecchio to serve up a story of Jim Gordon and Harley sharing a diner booth, but what brought these two here is more complicated than you'd think!

In Shops: 8/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

