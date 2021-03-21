Harley Quinn Goes Full Florida Woman in Harley Quinn #1 Preview

DC Comics has released a preview of the new Harley Quinn comic launching next week from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Riley Rossmo. In addition to introducing a new costume for Harley, the series calls into question exactly where Gotham City is located in the fictional DC Comics universe. Generally, most believe Gotham to be an analog for Chicago, but most references in books to the location of the city seem to place it in New Jersey. But if Harley Quinn, clearly hallucinating from meth, battling a killer crocodile in the sewers is any indication, DC might be moving the location to Florida.

HARLEY QUINN #1

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

team variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO—minimum order 250 copies

blank card stock variant cover

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Ahem! You better read this closely, 'cause we've got a red-hot relaunch on our hands here—and I should know! Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I got a brand-new monthly series here with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and help the city recover from "The Joker War"!

But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief! And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we? Rising-star writer Stephanie Phillips, my new partner in crime, takes me into a bold new era with her partner in artistic crime Riley Rossmo, who I gotta say designed a real nice new costume for me. You're not gonna wanna miss this one, folks!