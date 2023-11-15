Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Funko | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, harley quinn

Harley Quinn Reading Her Own Comic HeroClix For Free Comic Book Day

As well as giving away free comics for Free Comic Book Day, there'll be exclusive merch from Funko, Bleacher Creatures, Diamond Select Toys.

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day is set for May The Fourth, 2024 with exclusive collectibles.

Funko, Bleacher Creatures, and more brands offer limited edition FCBD merchandise.

Highlights include HeroClix Harley Quinn figures and a PX X-Men #1 Gambit Vinyl.

Other collectibles: die-cast vans, Star Wars busts, Deadpool blankets, Spider-Man lunchboxes.

Free Comic Book Day will be held on Star Wars Day next year, May The Fourth, 2024. As well as giving away free comic books, thirteen of the forty-eight currently having been announced, with commemorative art by Terry Moore, there will also be exclusive merchandise available for that day, including figures, busts, plush toys, lunchboxes and more from a variety of manufacturers including Funko, Bleacher Creatures and Diamond Select Toys.



Funko will offer two exclusive collectibles. The PX Invincible: "Think, Mark" Moment POP! Vinyl Figure which depicts the bloodied and battered father-son duo of Omni-Man and Mark Grayson as stylized POP! figures on a rocky base. This figure is limited to 25,000 pieces, visual currently unavailable. (FEB239237I, $39.99)

Also available from Funko on FCBD 2024 is the PX Marvel: X-Men #1 Gambit Comic and Vinyl Figure. The POP! Gambit figure stands over 4" tall and features comic-accurate detailing with a backdrop of Jim Lee's gatefold cover for 1991's X-Men #1. Limited to only 12,500 pieces and comes packaged in a special 11" tall, sealed, hard display case. ( DEC228657I, $29.99)

Bleacher Creatures is offering two exclusive plush collectibles for FCBD 2024. The PX Marvel: Doop Kuricha Plush is an 8", hand-sewn plush toy of the X-Men, X-force and X-Statix member; limited to 1,500 pieces. ( JUL239544I, $19.99)

Also available from Bleacher Creatures is the PX Marvel: X-Men: Sentinel Under Attack Plush. This 24" plush toy is crafted with durable super-soft fabric and features X-Men Wolverine, Marvel Girl, Cyclops, Rogue, Beast and Storm taking on the gigantic Sentinel. Limited to 1,500 pieces. ( SEP238882I, $39.99)

GreenLight Collectibles, manufacturer of authentic die-cast vehicle replicas, is partnering with Diamond to create a one-of-a-kind PX 1/64 Scale Die-Cast Comic Book Delivery Van 6-pc. Solid Pack Case, featuring the FCBD 2024 logo. This 1/64-scale vehicle is limited to 3,000 pieces. Additionally, the van design is featured in the first-ever FCBD collectible vinyl sticker. ( SEP238587J, $36.88)

Diamond Select Toys' PX Star Wars: Shadow Trooper 1/2-Scale Bust features a black-armored Imperial Stormtrooper, made of resin and measuring approximately 10" tall. It comes packaged with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. ( DEC230047U, $200)

Surreal Entertainment offers two exclusive collectibles for FCBD 2024. The PX Deadpool Double Sided Fleece Blanket measures 63" x 45", comes packaged in a full-color printed collector's tin, and is limited to 2,000 pieces. ( SEP238421I, $26.99)

Also available is the PX Tin Titans: Spider-Man 2099 Lunchbox. Featuring a brushed metal finish, this lunchbox also includes a 10-ounce retro-styled beverage container/soup cup with art of the future Marvel hero and is limited to 2,500 pieces. ( SEP238423U, $24.99)

From WizKids/NECA is the PX DC HeroClix: Harley Quinn Figure 60-ct. Carton which features all-new gameplay and a brand new sculpt. It shows Harley Quinn reading a Harley Quinn comic.(SEP238431J, $120)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!