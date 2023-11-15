Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, strangers in paradise, terry moore

Terry Moore's Strangers In Paradise Free Comic Book Day Official Art

Strangers In Paradise creator and publisher Terry Moore is next year's chosen artist for the official artwork for Free Comic Book Day 2024.

Strangers In Paradise creator and publisher Terry Moore is next year's chosen artist for the official artwork for Free Comic Book Day 2024 with Francine and Katchoo "emphasizing the community and friendship that come from exploring the pages of a comic book." The design will serve as the commemorative t-shirt, poster, and vinyl sticker for FCBD 2024, as Strangers in Paradise is being reprinted in a four-volume trade paperback set this year and next. The first 13 Free Comic Book Day titles for 2024 have been revealed, the rest will be released tomorrow.

The FCBD 2024 Commemorative T-shirt will be available in adult sizes small through XXXL ($15.99-$21.99) and in youth sizes small through large ($15.99). The Commemorative Poster will be 22" x 24" on a stone-wash grey background ($11.99). The Commemorative Vinyl Sticker will be 3" wide on a white background.

Terry Moore has been creating and publishing his comics for over thirty years and self-publishing as Abstract Studios for much of that, after beginning at Antarctic Press. When I was self-publishing comics back then, I even had a table next to his at San Diego Comic-Con. Brian Bendis was across from us, it was a long time ago… Strangers in Paradise is the story of Francine and Katchoo, a pair of twenty-something best friends who eventually fall in love, and won Eisner Awards, a Reuben Award, and a GLAAD Award for Best Comic.

"We're incredibly excited to have Terry Moore serving as our Commemorative Artist for FCBD 2024!" said Free Comic Book Day spokesperson, Ashton Greenwood. "Free Comic Book Day is all about celebrating the community comic books provide us. That means celebrating the importance of local comic shops and the way storytelling in comics allows us to bond with others. Terry's art beautifully captures all of the things that make FCBD such a special event."

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores and takes place on the first Saturday of May, with around fifty comic books being given away. It was founded by comic book retailer Joe Field in 2002 and is generally run by Diamond Comic Distributors, though that has been changing in recent years. The next Free Comic Book Day will be on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, 2004…

