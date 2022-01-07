Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Eat Bang Kill Tour #5 Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. It's the comic with a title so long, we can't even fit anything else in the headline for the preview (which just means less work for us)! Harley and Ivy get naked and take a bath in this preview of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Eat Bang Kill Tour #5. It's more depressing than you're thinking, though. Or at least, it ends that way. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin

While Ivy starts reflecting on what's been happening these last few months after leaving Kite Man at the altar and joining Harley Quinn for a de facto, impromptu honeymoon across the DCU, new villain Mephitic makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge.

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

