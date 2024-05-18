Posted in: eSports, Games, Halo, Halo Infinite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Video Games | Tagged: 343 industries, FaZe Clan, Halo Championship Series Major, https://bleedingcool.com/tag/343-industries/

The Halo Championship Major Is Coming To Atlanta

Faze Clan and 343 Industries have teamed up for the Halo Championship Series Major Atlanta 2024, set to happen this July.

Article Summary FaZe Clan and 343 Industries host Halo Championship Series Major in Atlanta.

Event scheduled for July 26-28 at Gateway Center Arena, boasting a $250,000 prize.

Open format qualifiers in June/July for a 12-team championship bracket.

Additional tournaments including Free-For-All with a $5,000 prize pool.

343 Industries has partnered with FaZe Clan for the latest Halo event, as the esports group will host the upcoming Halo Championship Series (HCS) Major Atlanta 2024. The event will take place at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta from July 26-28. This event marks the first time the two companies have worked together to produce an event, and if it turns out to be a success, it could signal more in the future between the two and possibly other esports teams. We have more info about the event below and a couple of quotes from the announcement.

Halo Championship Series Major Atlanta 2024

The Halo Championship Series is renowned for its intense competition, featuring the top professional Halo teams from around the world. HCS Major Atlanta will have an open competitive format of up to 96 teams qualifying throughout June and July for four travel coverage pool play spots. The HCS Atlanta Major, taking place on July 26th to July 28th, features a championship bracket of 12 teams playing for a staggering $250,000 prize pool. HCS Major Atlanta will also feature a $5,000 prize pool Free-For-All (FFA) Tournament along with side tournaments in classic Halo titles, including Halo: MCC, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite. These tournaments are free to participate for attendees that have purchased either a spectator pass or team pass. This is the third installment of the HCS 2024 season. Culminating in Seattle on October 4th to October 6th the Halo World Championship will feature a jaw-dropping $1 million prize.

"As our first major collaboration with FaZe Clan officially in the GameSquare ecosystem, we are thrilled to be partnering with 343 Industries to bring the Halo Championship Series to Atlanta," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "This moment combines for the first time GameSquare's event production expertise alongside FaZe Clan's unmatched esports pedigree. Add the iconic Halo universe to the mix, and we believe we have the opportunity to create an unforgettable event for gamers and fans alike."

"We're always looking at new ways to bring Halo Championship Series' epic entertainment to Halo fans globally, and continuing to build on our strategic partnership with FaZe Clan and GameSquare by hosting this event was a no-brainer," said Tahir Hasangjekaj, Halo Esports Lead at 343 Industries. "We are so thankful for FaZe Clan and GameSquare's continued support, as well as the support from everyone in the Halo community."

