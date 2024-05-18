Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In May 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in May 2024.
Article Summary
- May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Spotlight on Crown Zenith set.
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare leads with a $98.21 market value.
- Sword & Shield sets considered a golden age, Giratina card up $20.
- Track Pokémon TCG trends with Bleeding Cool’s in-depth coverage.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in May 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $16.49
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.13
- Radiant Charizard 020/159: $6.23
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.57
- Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.51
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $98.21
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $57.72
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $48.00
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $47.94
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $42.16
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $22.27
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $18.70
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $16.68
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $16.59
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $16.33
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $15.77
- Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $15.44
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.85
- Lumineon V Special Illustration Rare GG39/GG70: $10.70
- Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $9.94
Uh-oh. Sword & Shield chase cards continue to take off. The top card of the set, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, jumped $20 this month. This era is going to be likely looked at as a golden age in the long-run. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.