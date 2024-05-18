Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in May 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Spotlight on Crown Zenith set.

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare leads with a $98.21 market value.

Sword & Shield sets considered a golden age, Giratina card up $20.

Track Pokémon TCG trends with Bleeding Cool’s in-depth coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $16.49 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.13 Radiant Charizard 020/159: $6.23 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.57 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.51

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $98.21 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $57.72 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $48.00 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $47.94 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $42.16 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $22.27 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $18.70 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $16.68 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $16.59 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $16.33 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $15.77 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $15.44 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.85 Lumineon V Special Illustration Rare GG39/GG70: $10.70 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $9.94

Uh-oh. Sword & Shield chase cards continue to take off. The top card of the set, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, jumped $20 this month. This era is going to be likely looked at as a golden age in the long-run. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

