Honor Of Kings Continues Global Rollout To New Areas In June

Level Infinite have revealed more info about the global rollout for Honor Of Kings, as it arrives in North America, Europe, Japan and more.

Article Summary Honor Of Kings targets a June rollout in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Pre-registration offers rewards like a free Hero, in-game currency, and more.

Pre-registrants can win prizes through a lucky draw event starting May 31.

The game emphasizes skill-based success with fair gameplay and diverse Heroes.

TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite have announced a new rollout date for Honor Of Kings, as the global release of the game continues in June. The game is still taking pre-registration as they prepare for full launches in North America, Europe, Japan, and several other countries, all taking place on June 20. The team has rolled out several rewards for registration goals ahead of time, which we have the details of below with a month left to make it all happen.

Honor Of Kings

Pre-registration for the upcoming worldwide launch is now open and players can work together to claim a series of rewards with each milestone achieved. These in-game rewards include a free Hero, in-game currencies, and more that will get players off to a great start on June 20. The more pre-registrations, the more rewards will be unlocked!

Free Hero – Ying – & Associated Skin: Awarded to all who pre-register

Level 1 Milestone Unlocked: 500 Diamonds

Level 2 Milestone Unlocked: 2000 Arcana Fragments

Level 3 Milestone Unlocked: 5000 Starstones

Level 4 Milestone Unlocked: All Heroes Free Trial Pass x 20

In addition, from May 31, all players who pre-register and those in countries and regions where Honor of Kings has already launched, can enter a lucky draw event and have a chance of winning the following prizes:

Grand Prize – Full Hero with full Skin privileges

1st Prize – 500 Limited-Time Tokens

2nd Prize – 18,888 Starstones

Sunshine Blessing Prize – 200 Diamonds for all participants

Since its initial release, Honor of Kings has remained true to a key principle – free to play and fair to win – where a player's success is determined by their skill and strategy, not their ability to pay. This, along with its high production values, diverse roster of Heroes, and localized content has helped Honor of Kings maintain a thriving community and cement its position as the world's most played mobile MOBA.

