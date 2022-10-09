Harley Screws Up The DCU From Frank Tieri & Logan Faerber In March

DC Comics just concluded the Gotham Panel at New York Comic Con, which included Paul Dano, Ben Abernathy, Frank Tieri, Ram V, Meghan Fitzmartin, Ed Brisson, and more. And enabled Frank Tieri to announce a follow-up to his previous Harley Quinn work, including Harley Quinn and Her Gang of Harleys, and Old Lady Harley. Frank Tieri and artist Logan Faerber will launch Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU, a six-issue limited series scheduled to launch March 2023 and appears to be an equivalent to Marvel bestsellers The Punisher Kills The Marvel Universe and Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe.

Oh yes, and something to do with NFTs.

"The big day is gettin' closer. I've been runnin' around pickin' up gallons of glitter, bulk tinsel and if ya think gettin' 1,000 rolls of duck tape without flagging the Batcomputer's security checks is easy, ya haven't been in crime long enough. This is gonna be a LEGENDARY HEIST-and I'll need all of you to help pull it off, so make sure you've got your Freaking Awesome Boxes of Mayhem. The rest is need to know-I NEED ya to KNOW what to do on the day. STAY TUNED! "

You can accept your Discord invite right here. If that is your jam. I am not entirely sure it is mine.

Paul Dano's appearance at the panel was not announced and saw him talk about his upcoming DC Black Label series, The Riddler: Year One, showing off a series of covers and interiors from the first issue, including the final version of the variant cover by Jim Lee. Attendees also got a copy of Detective Comics #1062, the first chapter of Ram V and Rafael Alburquerque's run on the series, Gotham Nocturne.