Harper Collins Buys Untimely Passing Of Nicholas Fart Graphic Novel

Josh Crute and James Rey Sanchez have created a new early reader graphic novel series Super Serious Mysteries, which has been bought by Luana Kay Horry at HarperCollins in a two-book deal. The first graphic novel in the Super Serious Mysteries series, The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery, sees detective-in-training Penelope Whiff who must catch the culprit of a very mysterious and stinky crime. The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery will be published in the summer of 2023, and the second in the summer of 2024.

Josh Crute is the author of several picture books, including Oliver: the Second-Largest Living Thing on Earth, Jonas Hanway's Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly Sensational Umbrella, and Hornswoggled! James Rey Sanchez graduated from the Academy of Art University, with a BFA in Visual Development, studies in Children Book Illustration, and top honors including Best of Show and Runner-up in the Annual Spring Show. He has worked in animation with Class Dojo and illustrated Irving Berlin, The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing. Claire Easton at Painted Words represented Josh Crute, and Alex Gehringer at the Bright Agency represented James Rey Sanchez.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989. Lori Nowicki formed Painted Words in 2006; a boutique literary arts agency focused on representing diverse talent. Lori has brought her background in education to the field of publishing, helping aspiring authors and illustrators tell their stories. In her nearly thirty years of representing artists, she has mentored up-and-coming talent and worked with award-winning and bestselling creators on a range of projects in the publishing industry and beyond. Claire Easton began her publishing career at Painted Words in 2012 as an assistant and worked her way up to Agent. She is currently seeking picture book submissions from author-illustrators. She loves stories with humor and heart, relatable characters, unpredictable endings, and books that reflect the diversity of children's experiences.