Has Marvel Merged Inferno With 9/11? (Dark Web #1 Spider-XSpoilers)

Yesterday saw Marvel Comics publish a new collection of the Inferno crossover from last year, which reused the name of the eighties Marvel event in order to be… deliberately confusing. While also publishing Dark Web #1, a new Spider-Man/X-Men event that actually is a sequel to Inferno, but can't be called that now, as it seeks to return to the eighties when New York lit6erally became Hell's Kitchen.

It seems that even within the temporally challenged Marvel Universe, it was a long time ago, and seems to have merged with the events of 9/11 in terms of the impact it had on New Yorkers…

With the city being re-traumatised by the return of events courtesy of clone of Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor The Goblin Queen, and clone of Peter Parker, Ben Reilly, now known as Chasm. As the city is demonically possessed one more time.

It's not just clones who are being recruited, Eddie Brock, Venom, joined them for the ride in his new form, to look for his son, Dylan Brock. Though it turns out Dylan is a kind of clone of Venom, so maybe that counts…

While we get a soupcon of whatever is going on with Mary Jane, Paul and their children who suddenly appeared as if by magic in the main Amazing Spider-Man series.

And it's a long story that has still been denied to the readers of these comics. Everyone is getting to know, aside from us!

What is it with redheads and Marvel Comics? Given that appears to be pretty much every woman main character in this series right now… Mary Jane, Madelyne Pryor, Jean Grey, Janine… it's clearly a conspiracy at play! Will anyone in-universe…. notice?

