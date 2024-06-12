Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Osha Aniseya

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Acolyte

The latest Star Wars project has arrived on Disney+ with The Acolyte, which takes fans back to the era of The High Republic. We are already three episodes in and this series is amazing, bringing back the Jedi to their former glory. A new show like this surely has plenty of new characters, including one that was unknown to fans until after the first two episodes aired. Osha Aniseya is the lead of this series, as the once the Padawan of Master Sol but has since followed her own path.

However, destiny has more in store for her as she is called upon by the Jedi Council for crimes against the order. Now Osha must discover the truth, and Hasbro is helping her do that with a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. Hasbro has included Osha with her outfit for the first two episodes, which will include a bag, a holster, a blaster, and her companion droid. Pre-orders are unknown at this time, but she is priced at $16.99, with The Acolyte's Osha arriving in Fall 2024.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Osha Aniseya The Vintage Collection

"Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale OSHA ANISEYA figure (VC# 327) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 accessories including a blaster, a communication accessory, bag and holster strap. Available Fall 2024."

