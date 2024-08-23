Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, gun honey, Heat-Seeker, Huge Detective, runescape

Heat Seeker: Combustion #1 in Titan Comics November 2024 Solicits

Titan Comics brings back Gun Honey spinoff Heat Seeker for a new series, Combustion, by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado.

Article Summary Heat Seeker: Combustion continues Gun Honey spinoff by Charles Ardai, Ace Continuado in November 2024 from Titan Comics.

Minky Woodcock returns in The Girl Called Cthulhu #2, blending HP Lovecraft's horror with WWII maritime lore.

Conan the Barbarian kicks off a new arc, joined by the Battle of the Black Stone epic event and the Obsidian Moon novel.

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus TP collects combat-filled issues, while RuneScape's Fall of Hallowvale explores vampyric invasions.

Titan Comics brings back Gun Honey spinoff Heat Seeker for a new series, Combustion, by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as more from Minky Woodcock's The Girl Called Cthulhu, Conan, Runescape, Huge Detective, Blade Runner, Welcome To Ghost Mansion manga, and the Black Stone crossover novel.

HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA (M

TITAN COMICS

SEP240362

SEP240363 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR B LOTAY (MR)

SEP240364 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR C CONTINUADO

SEP240365 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR D PHOTO (MR)

SEP240366 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR E LI (MR)

SEP240367 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR F BRAO WRAP N

SEP240368 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR G NAKAYAMA FO

SEP240369 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR H LOTAY NUDE

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) David Nakayama

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK!

Set in the GUN HONEY universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan-a master of disguise and deception!

A biological weapon that could kill millions…a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear…and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #2 (OF 4) CVR A ANDRADE

TITAN COMICS

SEP240373

SEP240374 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO (MR

SEP240375 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #2 (OF 4) CVR C VON BUHLE

SEP240376 – MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #2 (OF 4) CVR D NUDE BAGG

(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Paula Andrade

FROM HARD CASE CRIME – THE PUBLISHER OF HIT SERIES GUN HONEY!

THE PLUCKY DETECTIVE RETURNS WITH AN OCCULT HORROR TWIST!

Sensational artist, author, and playwright, Cynthia Von Buhler melds her glorious illustrations with the eldritch elements of HP Lovecraft and Aleister Crowley.

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events,

monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this third series tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of the dreaded Cthulhu.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #17 CVR A TORRE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP240377

SEP240378 – CONAN BARBARIAN #17 CVR B KOTZ (MR)

SEP240379 – CONAN BARBARIAN #17 CVR C CONTINUADO (MR)

SEP240380 – CONAN BARBARIAN #17 CVR D MEDRI (MR)

SEP240381 – CONAN BARBARIAN #17 CVR E LAVAUD (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Danica Brine, Joao Canola (CA) Roberto De La Torre

A NEW CONAN THE BARBARIAN ARC BEGINS! WITH NEW CONAN ARTIST DINICA BRINE (CHEF'S KISS)!

Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #3 (OF 4) CVR A SHARP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP240383

SEP240384 – CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #3 (OF 4) CVR B CAMPBELL (

SEP240385 – CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACKSTONE #3 (OF 4) CVR C BRINE (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Liam Sharp

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, living nightmares connected to a mysterious eye symbol etched in BLACK STONE.

An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk)!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

KING CONAN ORIG COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DM ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP240390

SEP240389 – KING CONAN ORIG COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 REG ED (MR)

(W) Alan Zelenetz, Don Kraar (A) Marc Silvestri, Mike Docherty, Geof Isherwood, Mike Manley (A / CA) Judith Hunt

Believing his favorite son, Conn, to be dead after a reckless campaign in the treacherous region of Gunderland, Conan sets out with his elite squad, the Black Dragons, determined to retrieve his son's body. But Conn is very much alive, and his perilous journey back to his father unfolds alongside Conan's desperate quest.

Collecting CONAN THE KING (1984) #20-35. Previously KING CONAN (1980)

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #2 CVR A UNDERWOOD (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP240391

SEP240392 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #2 CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR)

SEP240393 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #2 CVR C BARKER (MR)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Bayleigh Underwood

THE FIGHT FOR THE GODSWORD CONTINUES!

CODE FOR 200 RUNECOINS INSIDE!

Trapped in the TEMPLE OF LOST ANCIENTS by an oncoming demonic horde, Maro and his newfound allies fight to protect the GODSWORD – the only weapon capable of killing a deity. Though he knows his enemy well, he'll regret not checking who has his back…

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS REG ED TP

TITAN COMICS

SEP240396

(W) Kianna Shore (A) Mariano Taibo (CA) Andy Belanger

TOKYO 2015: TWO KALANTHIA SURVIVORS FIGHT FOR THEIR LIVES IN A WORLD WHERE BLADE RUNNERS ARE THE LEAST OF THEIR PROBLEMS.

Following a failed mission Off-World, the only two survivors of a combat squad, ex-marine NCO Mead and Replicant combat model Stix, have returned to Tokyo to search for a Tyrell Corp defector and traitor who left them to die.

Now operating as an unofficial private detective agency, Stix and Mead's latest case will leave them caught up between warring Yakuza gangs, the Tyrell Corp and Cheshire, a rival corporation developing their own bootleg Replicant technology.

Stix and Mead will need every skill they learned on the battlefield to survive in the urban sprawling jungle that is Tokyo.

Collecting Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

HUGE DETECTIVE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MOORE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP240410

SEP240411 – HUGE DETECTIVE #4 (OF 5) CVR B KING (MR)

SEP240412 – HUGE DETECTIVE #4 (OF 5) CVR C SIMECKOVA (MR)

(W) Adam Rose (A) Magenta King (CA) Alex Moore

AN ALL-NEW DETECTIVE NOIR OF GIGANTIC PROPORTIONS! CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG IN AN ORIGINAL SERIES

WHEN A STRING OF MURDERS AND DISAPPEARANCES SWEEP THE UNITED STATES, A HUMAN AND A GIANT WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS ARE ON THE CASE!

After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously.

Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT.

As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

PEANUTS FOR EVERYBODY GN

TITAN COMICS

SEP240413

(W) Charles Schulz (A / CA) Charles Schulz

The latest edition in Titan Comics' hugely popular Peanuts Facsimile series

First published in 1974, it features 126 pages of classic Peanuts newspaper strips from 1958-1964.

This collection has some of the very best strips featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they navigate their way through school, baseball, and heartbreak.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

OFFICIAL SEA OF THIEVES COLORING BOOK SC

TITAN COMICS

SEP240416

(A) Rhoald Marcellius, Iolanda Zanfardino

BASED ON THE HIT MMORPG SEA OF THIEVES

FEATURING 80 PAGES OF BLACK AND WHITE ART FROM OFFICIAL SEA OF THIEVES COMIC ARTISTS RHOALD MARCELLIUS (BONE HEAD) & IOLANDA ZANFARDINO (A THING CALLED TRUTH).

Also featuring activities such as designing an original pirate flag and tattoos for Seamark's cannon-carrying arms!

Sharpen your pencils or uncap your pens to pierce through the Devil's Shroud and bring to life larger-thanlife fights against the kraken, the mysterious depths of a Siren's Lair, and even the ghosts and skeletons of the pirate legends of old!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS DARK SIDE COLL HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP240419

(W) Titan

TBA

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

MARVELS WOLVERINE THE FIRST 50 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP240460

(W) Titan

TBA

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

CONAN CULT OF THE OBSIDIAN MOON PROSE NOVEL HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP240386

(W) James Lovegrove

A new chapter of the Titan comics & Heroic Signatures massive narrative event: The Battle of the Black Stone. A thrilling story about Conan the Barbarian facing incomprehensible Lovecraftian horrors written by New York Times Bestselling author James Lovegrove.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

RUNESCAPE THE FALL OF HALLOVALE PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP240394

(W) Robbie MacNiven

A thrilling epic of duty, magic and vampyres set in the Third Age that looks why Lord Drakan invaded Hallowvale. Sure to delight RuneScape fans old and new, this stunning tale shows how and why Hallowvale was taken over.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

ART & MAKING OF SPELLBOUND HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP240426

(W) Ramin Zahed

The official art book for the animated fantasy movie Spellbound, taking readers on a magical journey through the world of Lumbria via beautiful concept art and illustrations.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

WELCOME TO GHOST MANSION GN (MR)

TITAN MANGA

SEP240443

(W) Nebukuro (A / CA) Nebukuro

JOIN KAORU AS SHE BECOMES A LANDLORD TO SOME VERY UNUSUAL TENANTS!

A MIX OF COMEDY, HORROR, AND SLICE-OF-LIFE-FUN!

Kaoru Shinonome, who had been living as a freelancer, invests her inheritance in property and buys a vast old condominium. Her dream life as a wealthy landlord is about to begin – but there are no living tenants, only spirits, and her new property is a rollercoaster ride of psychic phenomena.in the titanic conflict!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 08 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

SEP240444

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

TBA

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 10 (OF 14) (MR)

TITAN MANGA

SEP240451

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki (A / CA) Tetsuro Kasahara

TBA

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

