Heat Seeker: Exposed Launches in Titan Comics' May 2025 Solicits

Heat Seeker: Exposed from Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado spinning off of Gun Honey launches in Titan Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicits… as well as Conan, Solomon Kane, Blade Runner, Loose End and more.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED – A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale May 28, 2025

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: ARTGERM (MAR250253)

COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO (MAR250254)

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10) (MAR250255)

COVER D: DES TAYLOR (MAR250256)

COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG (MAR250257)

COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($14.99) (MAR250258)

COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99) (MAR250259)

COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10) (MAR250260)

COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10) (MAR250261)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! WINNER OF 'BEST NEW COMIC SERIES' – TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS!

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN (MAR250265)

COVER B: MARIA WOLF (MAR250266)

COVER C: BRANDON KENNY (MAR250267)

COVER D: MINDY LEE (MAR250268)

COVER E: GONZO (MAR250269)

COVER F: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN ($13.99) (MAR250270)

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #3

(W/A): Patch Zircher

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On sale: May 21, 2025

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK! The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY (MAR250278)

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH (MAR250279)

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER (MAR250280)

THE LOOSE END #4

(W): Dave Dwonch

(A): Travis Hymel

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

The Hollywood crew make their final stand in the climactic issue of The Loose End!

With the cartel closing in on their safehouse, Steven, Diedrich, Ryan and Benny rely on some VERY outside the box thinking to survive the oncoming brawl. Have they played their last hand or is there another card up their collective sleeve?

COVER A: CHRIS BURNHAM (MAR250286)

COVER B: ROBERT HACK HOME ALONE HOMAGE (MAR250287)

COVER C: TRAVIS HYMEL (MAR250288)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 5 TWISTING LOYALTIES

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Danica Brine & Doug Braithwaite

FC, 112pp, $17.99, On sale: July 2, 2025

WINNER OF 'BEST WRITER' TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS!

Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god!

Collects – Conan the Barbarian #17-20

COVER (REGULAR): ROBERTO DE LA TORRE (MAR250271)

COVER (DIRECT MARKET): DEAN KOTZ (MAR250272)

KING CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

(W) Don Kraar, Christopher J. Priest (aka Jim Owsley)

(A) John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Geoff Isherwood, Tony DeZuniga, Judith Hunt and Mike Manley

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 896pp, $150, On Sale September 3, 2025

This mammoth volume includes one of the more rarely collected stories from the conclusion of John Buscema's first long tenure on the Conan line of books as presented here and in the Conan of the Isles graphic novel. The rest of this collection includes the remaining run of issues of Conan the King as penned by Don Kraar and then Jim Owsley (aka Christopher Priest) with notable artistic runs by Mike Docherty and Geoff Isherwood.

Collecting: Conan the King (1984) #36-55 and Conan of the Isles graphic novel (1988) Marvel Graphic Novel #42

COVER (REGULAR): MIKE MANLEY & JUDITH HUNT (MAR250276)

COVER (DIRECT MARKET): MIKE DOCHERTY (MAR250277)

BLADE RUNNER 2019: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

(W) Michael Green and Mike Johnson

(A) Andres Guinaldo

HC, FC, 336pp, $49.99, On Sale: September 3, 2025

An in canon comic series set in the world of Blade Runner – co-written by Michael Green, the co-screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049.

LAPD's best Blade Runner and detective, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, has been assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Isobel and Cleo Selwyn, the wife and daughter of business tycoon, Alexander Selwyn, a close personal friend of Eldon Tyrell.

Collects – Blade Runner 2019: Los Angeles, Off-World and Home Again, Home Again.

COVER: Regular – Ben Oliver (MAR250281)

COVER: Direct Market – Christian Ward (MAR250282)

BLADE RUNNER 2039: 1-3 SLIPCASE SET

(W) Mike Johnson

(A) Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC / HC slipcase, FC, 336pp, $49.99, On Sale June 4, 2025

Return to the world of Blade Runner with this, in canon comic book series based on the 1982 science fiction film classic, Blade Runner.

Twenty years ago, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina helped a young girl and a Replicant copy of her mother escape from the clutches of her sadistic father to the off-world colony of Arcadia. Now, Cleo Selwyn has returned to Los Angeles to search for her 'mother' – who has mysteriously disappeared.

Collects – Blade Runner 2039: Luv, Upgrade and Ash.

Cover: Alan Quah

PEANUTS: ALL THIS AND SNOOPY TOO

(W/A) Charles M. Schulz

SC, B&W, 128pp, $7.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

THE 19TH BOOK IN THE SERIES FEATURES 128 PAGES OF CLASSIC PEANUTS STRIPS FROM 1960-1962.

Witness classic characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Pig Pen, and many more. Join them as they navigate their way through school, first crushes, the complexities of baseball, and the world of the forever unseen grown-ups and their crazy rules.

DOPE MAN VOL. 2

(W) Ryo Yoshigami

(A) Yu hey Ogino

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale June 4, 2025

FROM THE CREATOR OF PSYCHO-PASS

THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THE ACTION-PACKED SERIES SET IN A DARK ALTERNATE JAPAN.

As THE DOPEMEN grow stronger, and their devastating powers continue to leave a trail of destruction in their wake, the D-UNIT must come up with new tactics to contain the threat. The dark alternate reality continues to be explored in this second volume, as Japan has now become completely unrecognizable.

ALPI THE SOUL SENDER VOL. 7

(W/A) Rona

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale June 11, 2025

THE CLIMACTIC SEVENTH VOLUME OF THE BELOVED SERIES!

The final volume of ALPI THE SOUL SENDER closes the book on the story of a young girl and her quest to find the strength to help others. Alpi continues to traverse the world while dispelling curses and sending souls on their way, having accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience from the various friends she meets along the way.

CORPSE BLADE VOL.3

(W/A) Hajime Segawa

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale June 25, 2025

FROM MANGA CREATOR HAJIME SEGAWA (GA-REI, TOKYO ESP)

TSUTSUKI FINALLY UNCOVERS THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS LOST SISTER – CAN HE BOTH SAVE HER AND ESCAPE FROM THE NIGHTMARE HE'S BECOME ENTRAPPED IN?

Lost after the devastating battle of Akihabara, Tsutsuki and his allies must push forward to finally save his sister. However, there are dark truths to be learned, about both himself and the mysterious sword known as the CORPSE BLADE.

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION

HC, 96pp, $19.99, On sale: June 18, 2025

A FULLY ILLUSTRATED LOOK AT THE MAKING OF THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE PREQUEL TRILOGY!

This hardcover volume features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, from script development to concept art and costume designs, through to filming and eventual release. Lavishly illustrated with photography and art from the Lucasfilm Archives, this must-have collector's edition also includes vintage interviews with stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and Natalie Portman.

SEA OF THIEVES: THE ART OF PIRACY

(W): Chris Allcock

HC • 240pp • $59.99 • On Sale May 21, 2025

A lavishly illustrated art book bursting with hundreds of pieces of art and commentary from the game's creators.

Enjoy a wealth of new material including characters, pets, ships, weapons, clothing and equipment, enemies such as Ashen Lords and Ocean Crawlers, and pieces featuring exotic locations and special adventures like Tall Tales.

MARVEL'S VENOM: THE FIRST 40 YEARS

HC, 128pp, $24.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

This book explores the comic book history of Venom, from his origins as a foe in the Spider-Man comic book to his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. This tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind Marvel's deadliest anti-hero's' ongoing adventures.

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE INFINITY SAGA- DOCTOR STRANGE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE

(W) Jacob Johnston

HC, FC, 344pp, $50, On Sale May 28, 2025

The official art book for the movie Doctor Strange, the 13th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

Explore the fantastic worlds of Doctor Strange with exclusive concept artwork and in-depth analysis from the filmmakers. Go behind the scenes in this deluxe keepsake volume as Marvel once again brings its strange history to the silver screen!

DEAD SPACE – CATALYST

(W) Brian Evenson

SC, 368pp, $18.99, On Sale: May 14, 2025

TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY YEARS IN THE FUTURE, EXTINCTION THREATENS MANKIND.

Tampering with dangerous technology from the Black Marker – an ancient alien artifact discovered on Earth eighty years earlier Earthgov hopes to save humanity. But the Marker's influence reanimates corpses into grotesque rampaging nightmares. Steeped in desperation, deceit, and hubris, the history of the Markers reveals our ominous future….

