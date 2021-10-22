Hell Sonja and Pantha Launch in Dynamite's January 2022 Solicitations

Pantha #1 gets the front cover of next week's Diamond Previews comic, relaunched by Dynamite Entertainment, alongside the new series Hell Sonja with Red Sonja reigning you know where… all part of Dynamite's January 2022 solicitations.

HELL SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV210472

NOV210473 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR B LEE – 3.99

NOV210474 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR C YOON – 3.99

NOV210475 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

NOV210476 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210477 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR F AUTHENTIX – 3.99

NOV210478 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

NOV210479 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

NOV210480 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210481 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210482 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR K 40 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210483 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR L HASTINGS SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

NOV210484 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR M PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM – 100

NOV210485 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR N PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210486 – HELL SONJA #1 CVR O LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Welcome to HELL…SONJA. She's the Queen of Damnation. She lords over the fiery pit of eternal hunger and suffering. But now, she's had enough of this evil s**t. She will bind together lost souls, and rove the multiverse to fill Hell's belly with only the most deserving of its punishment. If someone so wicked is beset upon you, if you're desperate enough, if no one else can help, maybe your prayer will be heard by… HELL SONJA.

By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool, Gwenpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (Sonjaversal)!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PANTHA #1 CVR A JONG

DYNAMITE

NOV210502

NOV210503 – PANTHA #1 CVR B FORNES – 3.99

NOV210504 – PANTHA #1 CVR C ASEO – 3.99

NOV210505 – PANTHA #1 CVR D SARRASECA – 3.99

NOV210506 – PANTHA #1 CVR E PIANTA – 3.99

NOV210507 – PANTHA #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

NOV210508 – PANTHA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PIANTA B&W – 3.99

NOV210509 – PANTHA #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORNES B&W – 3.99

NOV210510 – PANTHA #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV ASEO B&W – 3.99

NOV210511 – PANTHA #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV FORNES VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210512 – PANTHA #1 CVR K 40 COPY INCV ASEO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210513 – PANTHA #1 CVR L SNIEGOSKI & ACHESON SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

NOV210514 – PANTHA #1 CVR M JONG METAL PREMIUM – 100

NOV210515 – PANTHA #1 CVR N JONG LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210516 – PANTHA #1 CVR O SARRASECA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Igor Lima (CA) Judy Jong

A cruel Egyptian queen eternally cursed to transform into a savage beast. For millennia, Pantha has endured her punishment for angering a powerful goddess, hiding herself away from the world and the ugliness of her humanity. But now someone-something-is killing the gods, and now so it falls upon Pantha to save the pantheon! In exchange for her help comes the promise of redemption and freedom from her curse, but even that comes with a price! Featured in her own series for the first time in a decade, and spinning out of the pages of SACRED SIX, Pantha's back!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV210517

NOV210518 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

NOV210519 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR C MAER – 3.99

NOV210520 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR D ARTGERM – 3.99

NOV210521 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210522 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TIN – 3.99

NOV210523 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR G 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY B&W – 3.99

NOV210524 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR H 25 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

NOV210525 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR I 30 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 3.99

NOV210526 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210527 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR K ARTGERM LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210528 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #2 CVR L MAER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Kidnapped by dark forces while on their honeymoon, Vampirella and her new husband Matt are confronted with and tempted by the darkest sides of themselves as time runs out for them to complete the blood rite required to prevent the resurrection of the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile, back home, Matt becomes the target of a murder investigation as his secret life is exposed.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

NOV210529

NOV210530 – EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR B TAN – 3.99

NOV210531 – EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV TAN B&W INCV – 3.99

NOV210532 – EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

NOV210533 – EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV TAN VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210534 – EVIL ERNIE #2 CVR F SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Arthur Suydam

"The rebirth of the bad boy of comics continues in this high voltage rock n' roll fantasy by writer Scott Lobdell and artist Ariel Medel!

Ernest – we're getting to now know him as Ernie, as in "Evil" Ernie" faces the repercussions from the previous issue as the horror of what he's becomes grows and his memories darken…

Lobell and Medel are joined this month by Philip (Uncanny X-Men) Tan, who joins the zombie king himself – Arthur Suydam — to deliver the hottest horror covers around!

Evil Ernie first appeared in December 1991! Celebrate 30 years of CHAOS!

"

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JIM BUTCHER DRESDEN FILES BIGFOOT HC

DYNAMITE

NOV210535

(W) Jim Butcher, Mike Powers (A) Joe Cooper (CA) Christian McGrath

Three hard to find Harry Dresden short stories reimagined and interwoven with additional material to make a wholly original graphic novel story featuring young Bigfoot, Irwin Pounder.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

JIM BUTCHER DRESDEN FILES BIGFOOT HC SGN ED

DYNAMITE

NOV210536

(W) Jim Butcher, Mike Powers (A) Joe Cooper (CA) Christian McGrath

"Chicago's only professional wizard, IS BACK AND READY FOR ACTION, in the new entry in the #1 New York Times best-selling Dresden Files.

Harry Dresden, Is working for Bigfoot. Three hard to find Dresden short stories reimagined and interwoven with additional material to make a wholly original graphic novel story featuring Harry taking on a case and going under cover to watch over Irwin Pounder, Bigfoots Scion.

Featuring a cover by Chris McGrath the current Dresden Files prose cover artist.

Don't miss this sixth all-new graphic novel story set in the official Dresden Files continuity and exclusive to Dynamite. "

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 39.99

RED SONJA PRICE OF BLOOD #1 FINCH COLOR CROWDFUNDER CVR

DYNAMITE

NOV210542

(CA) Walter Geovani

Offered for the first time in the Direct Market! Special David Finch Color Virgin Crowdfunder Cover with writer Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) and fan-favorite artist Walter Geovani (Gail Simon's run of Red Sonja) team-up to tell an early tale of the adventures of Red Sonja as she faces the gallows! For all the blood she spilled, there is a price. This is the tale of how she came to such a pass.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 50

RED SONJA PRICE OF BLOOD #1 FINCH LINE ART CROWDFUNDER CVR (

DYNAMITE

NOV210543

(CA) Walter Geovani

Offered for the first time in the Direct Market! Special David Finch Line Art Crowfunder cover with writer Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) and fan-favorite artist Walter Geovani (Gail Simon's run of Red Sonja) team-up to tell an early tale of the adventures of Red Sonja as she faces the gallows! For all the blood she spilled, there is a price. This is the tale of how she came to such a pass.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA ASCENDING EVIL B&W CROWDFUNDER CVR

DYNAMITE

NOV210544

(CA) Amanda Conner, James Palmiotti

Special new Crowdfunder Edition Amanda Conner cover, never before offered in the Direct Market! Vampirella is charged with the destruction of all vampires on earth by her demon mother Lillith. This feral femme enjoys her work immensely, she does not just kill vampires, she actively feeds on them! Vampirella is a force of nature to be reckoned with… but so are her enemies, their endgame is undead domination, where the apex predators rule instead of skulking in the shadows and humans are cattle to be processed, bred, and fed upon.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA JG JONES CROWDFUNDER CVR MAGAZINE

DYNAMITE

NOV210545

(CA) Amanda Conner, James Palmiotti

Special Crowdfunder Edition never offered in the Direct Market with a brand new full color painted cover by artist extraordinaire JG Jones. Representing classic origin and seminal stories from Vampirella's blood-soaked past!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 50

REANIMATOR WORLD CTHULHU ETERNAL CROWDFUNDER CVR A

DYNAMITE

NOV210546

(CA) Blacky Shepherd

Cover A – Featuring a special Crowdfunder Cover by artist supreme, Francisco Francavilla! The mad scientist, West, has returned, and with his glowing reanimation serum stolen by an insidious cult, he must travel to the infamous New England town of Innsmouth to search for his magical elixir. The haunted township is home to degenerate townsfolk lurking in the dark and nefarious elder gods that West has to navigate around to achieve his goal. This story connects West's unholy experiments to Lovecraft's greater Cthulhu mythology and launches a fresh cycle of Reanimator tales.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 50

REANIMATOR WORLD CTHULHU ETERNAL CROWDFUNDER CVR B

DYNAMITE

NOV210547

(CA) Blacky Shepherd

Cover B – Featuring a special Crowdfunder Cover by this issue's featured artist, Blacky Shepherd. The mad scientist, West, has returned, and with his glowing reanimation serum stolen by an insidious cult, he must travel to the infamous New England town of Innsmouth to search for his magical elixir. The haunted township is home to degenerate townsfolk lurking in the dark and nefarious elder gods that West has to navigate around to achieve his goal. This story connects West's unholy experiments to Lovecraft's greater Cthulhu mythology and launches a fresh cycle of Reanimator tales.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 50

RED SONJA 45TH ANNIVERSARY STATUE B&W BERZERKER PROOF

DYNAMITE

NOV210548

(A) Frank Thorne

Few artists can capture Red Sonja's strength and power like Frank Thorne! For decades, Thorne rendered some of her most iconic comic covers and Dynamite welcomes the 45th anniversary of Red Sonja with this deluxe, commemorative statue based on Thorne's striking cover for 1976's Red Sonja #4. Standing over a foot tall, Red Sonja is at the ready, with a weapon in each hand and a stylized shield base under her feet. With those almond eyes and powerful pose, there's no mistaking Thorne's artistic influence on Dynamite's 3D homage to Frank's legend.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 325

ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

NOV210561

NOV210562 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

NOV210563 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR C YOON – 3.99

NOV210564 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR D SAYGER – 3.99

NOV210565 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

NOV210566 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W – 3.99

NOV210567 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

NOV210568 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR H 25 COPY INCV MATTINA B&W – 3.99

NOV210569 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR I SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210570 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210571 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #5 CVR L MATTINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Tom Garcia (CA) Francesco Mattina

It's a battle royale, 1970s style as the gangs converge and Ash stands ready to fight his way out of the swinging 70s and back into the… present day? or wherever the Necronomicon sends him next!

The mayhem concludes by Rodney Barnes and Tom Garcia and an undead who's-who of cover artists: Mattina! Suydam! Yoon! Sayger!

Did you know: Sam Raimi's original title for Army of Darkness was The Medieval Dead.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

NOV210572

NOV210573 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR B SAMU – 3.99

NOV210574 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR C MARQUES & BONE – 3.99

NOV210575 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR D PHOTO – 3.99

NOV210576 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PHOTO B&W – 3.99

NOV210577 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SAMU B&W LI – 3.99

NOV210578 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR G 25 COPY INCV ACOSTA LINE – 3.99

NOV210579 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #5 CVR H ACOSTA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Avallone (A) Juan Samu (CA) Dave Acosta

A famous "scream queen" actress is missing, and Elvira and Vincent Price join forces again to find her… even if it means literally breaking the fourth wall, and entering the world of a slasher movie. Can the Mistress of the Dark save the Final Girl before a sadistic director traps her forever in a digital nightmare? Meta-thrills, chills and bad puns from writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) and Juan Samu!

And the mistress of the dark has never looked better under this busty bevy of covers: Acosta! Samu! Marques/Bone and a photo of the lady herself!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

NOV210580

NOV210581 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

NOV210582 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR C CELINA – 3.99

NOV210583 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR D CHO – 3.99

NOV210584 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210585 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COHEN TRADE DRESS – 3.99

NOV210586 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV CONNER B&W – 3.99

NOV210587 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210588 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

NOV210589 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR J 30 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210590 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR K CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210591 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210592 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8 CVR M CELINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Sonja finds herself in the middle of a vast desert on the run with Princess Zaria and Prince Edward from an unstoppable enemy bent on destroying everything in its path.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JAMES BOND HIMEROS #4 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

NOV210593

NOV210594 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #4 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

NOV210595 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA B&W – 3.99

NOV210596 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #4 CVR D FRANCAVILLA LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210597 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #4 CVR E GUICE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Francesco Francavilla

James Bond has survived a series of deadly assaults as he and Sarah Richmond make it to Wilhelm's island. Amidst the traumatic memories the island unleashes, will they find what they're looking for or does death continue to await them at every turn?

Featuring two amazing covers: Francesco Francavilla and the legendary Jackson Guice!

Did you know: Ian Fleming wrote the story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to entertain his son Caspar.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

NOV210598

NOV210599 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR B SAYGER – 3.99

NOV210600 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR C SEELEY – 3.99

NOV210601 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR D CELOR – 3.99

NOV210602 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR E PHOTO – 3.99

NOV210603 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

NOV210604 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W LINE – 3.99

NOV210605 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR H 25 COPY INCV SEELEY B&W LINE – 3.99

NOV210606 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR I 30 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

NOV210607 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210608 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #5 CVR K LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ian Edginton (A) Celor (CA) Jae Lee

KISS has faced it all: megalomaniacs, giant monsters and robots, killer android… and that's all be in the first 4 issues of this series! Now, as it al comes to a cymbal-smashing conclusion, can the greatest Rock N' Roll band in the world survive the final showdown the mastermind behind it all?

Led by Jae Lee, this issue also features amazing covers by Tim Seeley, Series artist Celor and another glorious photo of the bad itself – KISS!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR A PARRILLO (MR)

DYNAMITE

NOV210609

NOV210610 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR B LINSNER (MR) – 3.99

NOV210611 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR C LI (MR) – 3.99

NOV210612 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR D YOON (MR) – 3.99

NOV210613 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR E COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

NOV210614 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT (MR) – 3.99

NOV210615 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W (MR) – 3.99

NOV210616 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

NOV210617 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LI VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

NOV210618 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

NOV210619 – JENNIFER BLOOD #4 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Though it looks like the (allegedly) retired crooks of Bountiful, Utah can run their dirt right under the nose of the Feds without any repercussions, everyone has to serve somebody. When the FBI comes to town demanding answers about the recent rash of murders, even the mob bosses of Bountiful have to snap to attention–but if corrupt Feds think their badges and warrants will keep them safe from the vengeance of Jennifer Blood…they're about to learn how wrong they are!

By FRED VAN LENTE (Wolverine) and VINCENZO FEDERICI (Red Sonja)!"

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #3 CVR A BESCH

DYNAMITE

NOV210620

NOV210621 – NYX #3 CVR B DAGNINO – 3.99

NOV210622 – NYX #3 CVR C VIGONTE – 3.99

NOV210623 – NYX #3 CVR D MATTEONI – 3.99

NOV210624 – NYX #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MATTEONI B&W – 3.99

NOV210625 – NYX #3 CVR F 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210626 – NYX #3 CVR G 25 COPY INCV DAGNINO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210627 – NYX #3 CVR H 30 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

NOV210628 – NYX #3 CVR I BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Rose Besch

Nyx once killed Vampirella. More recently, they were tenuous allies. When their paths cross again, will it be as friends, enemies, somewhere in between, or all the above? How does Vampirella fit into Nyx's quest to learn how to live among humanity without harming them, when it's something Vampirella herself has never quite mastered? It could all become moot when old-school Vampirella foes the Cult of Chaos return seeking vengeance, both on Vampi and the disloyal daughter of Chaos who has rejected their mad god. (That's Nyx, FYI.) One thing's for sure – fangs, fists, and flame will fly!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

NOV210629

NOV210630 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR B LI – 3.99

NOV210631 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

NOV210632 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR D DURSO – 3.99

NOV210633 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210634 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

NOV210635 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV DURSO VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210636 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

NOV210637 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR I ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210638 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR J LI LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210639 – RED SONJA (2021) #5 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART FIVE. It has been a long journey east to the kingdom of Vindhya. Here is the sanctuary of the Vestals of Xamul, a demigod who lives in the heart of a volcano. In this place, Sonja and the gifted child she protects, seek something very special. The ongoing adventures continue, from MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika) and GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Sacred Six)!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

NOV210640

NOV210641 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR B LI – 4.99

NOV210642 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR C LAU – 4.99

NOV210643 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR D COSPLAY – 4.99

NOV210644 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LI TINT LINE – 4.99

NOV210645 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LAU B&W LINE – 4.99

NOV210646 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR G 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 4.99

NOV210647 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR H 30 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 4.99

NOV210648 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR I LI LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210649 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #6 CVR J LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Phil Hester, Amy Chu, Jacob Edgar (A) Anthony Marques, Giorgio Spalletta, TBD (CA) Jae Lee

The greatest tales, the best creators, brought to you in beautiful black, white and red!

PHIL HESTER throws Sonja into the dangerous den of a deadly religion…

AMY CHU and ANTHONY MARQUES return to Red with a thrilling adventure…

JACOB EDGAR and GIORGIO SPALLETTA spin a tale of talents, as various killers of different disciplines challenge Sonja, only to realize every weapon they wield is no match for a She-Devil…

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PURGATORI #4 CVR A FUSO

DYNAMITE

NOV210650

NOV210651 – PURGATORI #4 CVR B KUDRANSKI – 3.99

NOV210652 – PURGATORI #4 CVR C FOX – 3.99

NOV210653 – PURGATORI #4 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210654 – PURGATORI #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV KUDRANSKI B&W – 3.99

NOV210655 – PURGATORI #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FOX B&W – 3.99

NOV210656 – PURGATORI #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV FOX VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210657 – PURGATORI #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV KUDRANSKI VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210658 – PURGATORI #4 CVR I FUSO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Antonio Fuso

Purgatori! She's got the memories of thousands of people in her head! But who is she, really? She might be able to figure it out if only people would stop trying to kill her, eat her, become her, conquer her, feed themselves to her, die in entertaining ways, all of the above… literally ALL the time. But maybe that's… someone's plan? Maybe if she stops and thinks, everyone's in real trouble. Let's find out! IN THIS ISSUE.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV210659

NOV210660 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

NOV210661 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

NOV210662 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

NOV210663 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210664 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LI ORIG – 3.99

NOV210665 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

NOV210666 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

NOV210667 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR I 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

NOV210668 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210669 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR K BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210670 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR L SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

NOV210671 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #3 CVR M LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"The Queen of the Jungle Returns! Featuring an all-star creative team and the most amazing roster of cover artists this side of the jungle! The thrilling adventures combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old! And lookit those covers: Linsner! Parillo! Besch! Suydam! Cosplay!

Sheena faces the rogue beast that may – or may not – be responsible for all the death and destruction in the Mega-Park. But, how can she trust the very people that sent her in? short answer: she can't, making the danger both man and animal-made! Oh, and they maty be coming after her from the spirit world as well!

Jurassic Park meets Predator meets The Hunger Games. Sheena is Queen of all.

"

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR A MUSABEKOV

DYNAMITE

NOV210672

NOV210673 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

NOV210674 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR C SANAPO – 3.99

NOV210675 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR D HETRICK – 3.99

NOV210676 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

NOV210677 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SEGOVIA LINE ART – 3.99

NOV210678 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

NOV210679 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV HETRICK B&W – 3.99

NOV210680 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR I 25 COPY INCV SANAPO LINE ART – 3.99

NOV210681 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR J MUSABEKOV VIRGIN LTD – 50

NOV210682 – VAMPIVERSE #5 CVR K HETRICK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Madibek Musabekov

With Book as her captive, Bloodwing continues to murder Vampirellas across the different realities, searching for the missing pages of the Book of Prophecy in her twisted quest to find and destroy the Artist. Meanwhile, Vampirella and her sisters of Draculon do battle during the Stone Age against an ancient tribe of Chaos demons before beginning their journey to save all reality. This penultimate issue of VampiVerse has it all-death, destruction and more Vampirellas than you can shake a stick at! You don't want to miss this one!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

